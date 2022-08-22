Higher and higher: LiftEx Industry Career Day to help students level up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Education

Higher and higher: LiftEx Industry Career Day to help students level up

In partnership with LEEA
August 22, 2022

Are you a senior student exploring your career options after you finish school? Are you someone who’s looking to shift to a new, more rewarding career? Or are you simply curious about lifting jobs?

Then you should attend LiftEx 2022 which will host the biggest ever lifting industry careers event on October 6, 2022 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

LiftEx Career Day aims to bridge gap between schools and lifting industry

The LiftEx Industry Career Day is organised by the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) and TechFest. TechFest aims to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects by opening up learning opportunities for students and bridging the gap between schools and industries.

TechFest’s managing director Sarah Chew says:

I think we need to give our young people as many opportunities for that project-based learning. And so, joining LEEA at LiftEx is an authentic way for them to see the industry at its best. In just this one-day event, they’ll come away hopefully feeling a lot more confident, hopefully being given the opportunity to utilise all their meta skills – things like problem solving, creativity, meeting other people who do that in their job and then some practical things, like thinking about the best way to sell themselves with their CV.

LiftEx Industry Career Day offers information beyond lifting jobs

students discover more about lifting jobs at a Techfest event
Students can explore opportunities within the lifting industry by attending the LiftEx Industry Career Day.

Students joining this year’s LiftEx can attend the career information, advice and guidance session.  They’ll be able to hear from lifting industry professionals as well as partners from universities and the military who will discuss learning opportunities (like apprenticeships) and career routes.

There will also be interactive breakout sessions where students will join small groups to learn about key parts of the lifting industry, like foundational pieces of equipment. Students can also know more about the core principles used in the industry through interactive experiments that are part of the LEEA’s Think Lifting programme. Local lifting sectors are involved in this programme to inspire and encourage pupils to consider a career in the lifting industry.

Workshops on creating an effective social media presence, writing CVs and giving job interviews will also be held.

To cap off their day, students will be given an escorted tour of the LiftEx exhibition hall. Here they can learn more about lifting industry opportunities and see the latest cutting-edge technologies available. They can also meet and network with industry professionals, aside from interacting with global companies and organisations.

LiftEx Industry Career Day to benefit industry professionals too

LiftEx exhibitors demonstrate new technologies to aid lifting jobs
Students will be toured around the LiftEx exhibition hall to interact with industry professionals and see the latest technologies.

Senior school pupils aged 16-18 and their teachers are not the only ones who can take advantage of learning opportunities at LiftEx 2022.

There will also be free industry training sessions and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) refresher courses delivered by LEEA industry experts.

Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA says:

We run two full days of content that are free, educating whoever it is that comes into the room. So the ambition is that everybody leaves with more insight than they had when they came in. There will be content for experts and we will challenge their expertise. And there will be content for people who don’t know anything about lifting.

To join the LiftEx Industry Career Day, students can apply on TechFest’s website

You can also check out the official LiftEx website for more information and to download your free visitor ticket.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

