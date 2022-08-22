Higher and higher: LiftEx Industry Career Day to help students level up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you a senior student exploring your career options after you finish school? Are you someone who’s looking to shift to a new, more rewarding career? Or are you simply curious about lifting jobs?

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Then you should attend LiftEx 2022 which will host the biggest ever lifting industry careers event on October 6, 2022 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

LiftEx Career Day aims to bridge gap between schools and lifting industry

The LiftEx Industry Career Day is organised by the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) and TechFest. TechFest aims to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects by opening up learning opportunities for students and bridging the gap between schools and industries.

TechFest’s managing director Sarah Chew says:

I think we need to give our young people as many opportunities for that project-based learning. And so, joining LEEA at LiftEx is an authentic way for them to see the industry at its best. In just this one-day event, they’ll come away hopefully feeling a lot more confident, hopefully being given the opportunity to utilise all their meta skills – things like problem solving, creativity, meeting other people who do that in their job and then some practical things, like thinking about the best way to sell themselves with their CV.

LiftEx Industry Career Day offers information beyond lifting jobs

Students joining this year’s LiftEx can attend the career information, advice and guidance session. They’ll be able to hear from lifting industry professionals as well as partners from universities and the military who will discuss learning opportunities (like apprenticeships) and career routes.

There will also be interactive breakout sessions where students will join small groups to learn about key parts of the lifting industry, like foundational pieces of equipment. Students can also know more about the core principles used in the industry through interactive experiments that are part of the LEEA’s Think Lifting programme. Local lifting sectors are involved in this programme to inspire and encourage pupils to consider a career in the lifting industry.

Workshops on creating an effective social media presence, writing CVs and giving job interviews will also be held.

To cap off their day, students will be given an escorted tour of the LiftEx exhibition hall. Here they can learn more about lifting industry opportunities and see the latest cutting-edge technologies available. They can also meet and network with industry professionals, aside from interacting with global companies and organisations.

LiftEx Industry Career Day to benefit industry professionals too

Senior school pupils aged 16-18 and their teachers are not the only ones who can take advantage of learning opportunities at LiftEx 2022.

There will also be free industry training sessions and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) refresher courses delivered by LEEA industry experts.

Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA says:

We run two full days of content that are free, educating whoever it is that comes into the room. So the ambition is that everybody leaves with more insight than they had when they came in. There will be content for experts and we will challenge their expertise. And there will be content for people who don’t know anything about lifting.

To join the LiftEx Industry Career Day, students can apply on TechFest’s website.

You can also check out the official LiftEx website for more information and to download your free visitor ticket.