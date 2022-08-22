Macallan and Bentley unveil protype for new single malt as part of global partnership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A limited edition whisky developed in partnership with luxury car brand Bentley has been revealed.

The Macallan officially partnered with Bentley Motors last July, and the brands have worked closely together to create an innovative, one-of-a-kind malt.

The single malt, named The Macallan Horizon, was inspired by the distiller’s foundation stones as well as the automobile industry itself – with the design going horizontally.

Jaume Ferras, global creative director for The Macallan, said: “Taking inspiration from the automotive industry, we are showcasing our creative vision and concept development of The Macallan Horizion, which is among the most unique projects we have embarked on in our almost 200-year history.

“Our collaboration with Bentley Motors and the knowledge exchange we have undertaken as a result has inspired us to see things very differently. In the spirits world, everything is upright, such as our stills and our bottles. When we looked at the horizontal direction pursued by Bentley Motors as part of the automotive industry, it made us consider if and how we could adapt this format for whisky, which ultimately requires to be poured.

“I am incredibly proud of the beautiful design we have created together for The Macallan Horizon and the unique materials we are incorporating.”

Innovative design

The materials, which come from Scotland and other parts of the UK, combine into a concept of a bottle with a 180-degree twist and no base, in recognition of both companies’ commitment to innovation.

It pays tribute to The Macallan’s Six Pillars, the foundation stones of the brand that account for the taste of the whiskies.

The new design concept uses six different repurposed and ethical materials which have significance to both Bentley and The Macallan.

Kirsteen Campbell, Macallan’s master whisky maker developed the taste of the drink after visiting Bentley in Crewe.

Bentley Motors product and lifestyle manager Chris Cooke said: “Our prototype for The Macallan Horizon is truly pioneering in both its design and use of materials. It’s a fusion of the sharply defined yet curvaceous Bentley design DNA, The Macallan’s innovation and recycled materials from both iconic British brands.”

Further details about The Macallan Horizon will be released at a later date.