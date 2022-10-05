‘Dodgeball has inspired me’: Aberdeen teacher wins international sporting honours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has been said that one day with a great teacher is better than a thousand days of study.

And to mark World Teacher’s Day today, one Aberdeen school is celebrating a very special member of staff.

Sarah Watson, 28, said dodgeball had inspired her teaching, after representing her country for the first time.

A Primary One teacher at St Peter’s RC Primary School, Sarah made her debut for the Scottish international dodgeball team at the European Championships in the Netherlands.

The Scotland women’s team finished 8th – ahead of big hitters Spain, Sweden and Belgium.

‘Dodgeball has inspired my teaching in many ways’

Having combined dodgeball with teaching for the last five years, Sarah said she tries to bring the “motivational, fun and constructive” element of her sporting career into the classroom.

“Dodgeball has inspired my teaching in many ways,” she said.

“Training and playing for Scotland has taught me to aim high, that goals are achievable with teamwork, determination and commitment.

“Since I joined the Scotland team, I have continued to improve my game through coaching, learning from others and working as a team.

“The same is true in my teaching career and now, in my fifth year of teaching, I am still eager to learn from my colleagues and look for help and advice on how I can improve as a teacher.

“I’m motivated during training sessions by the positive encouragement and praise from the coaches.

“Sessions are always motivational, fun and constructive. I love to bring this same outlook into my classroom and provide a positive atmosphere full of praise, encouragement, trust and lots of fun.

“Finally, working hard to compete internationally in dodgeball has taught me to encourage my pupils to always aim high, try their best and never give up on achieving their goals.”

An ‘inspirational sports role model’ for pupils

St Peter’s head teacher Liam Sturrock described Sarah as a “bubbly, happy and dedicated professional”.

He added: “Sarah nurtures her pupils and inspires them to aim high.

“Her talents and achievements outside of school are a great inspiration to our whole school community.

“We are extremely proud that Sarah recently represented Scotland in the women’s national dodgeball team.

“Our staff and pupils were excited to follow her recent journey to the Netherlands to compete in the European championships.”

Mr Sturrock said the school actively encourages pupils to look to role models for inspiration.

“I am extremely proud that one of our own teachers is an inspirational sports role model for our pupils.

“It is really important that we value the lives of our teachers ‘beyond the classroom’ and celebrate the ways in which they can bring their gifts and talents to our school communities.”

More Schools & Family news

After more than 100 years, Roy Bridge Primary School could close for good

Inverness pupils receive ‘poignant’ letter of thanks one day after Queen’s death

Masha’s safe haven in Aberdeen after fleeing one of Ukraine’s most dangerous areas