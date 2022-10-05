‘Dodgeball has inspired me’: Aberdeen teacher wins international sporting honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

‘Dodgeball has inspired me’: Aberdeen teacher wins international sporting honours

By Calum Petrie
October 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Primary school teacher Sarah Watson represented Scotland at the dodgeball European championships.
Primary school teacher Sarah Watson represented Scotland at the dodgeball European championships.

It has been said that one day with a great teacher is better than a thousand days of study.

And to mark World Teacher’s Day today, one Aberdeen school is celebrating a very special member of staff.

Sarah Watson, 28, said dodgeball had inspired her teaching, after representing her country for the first time.

A Primary One teacher at St Peter’s RC Primary School, Sarah made her debut for the Scottish international dodgeball team at the European Championships in the Netherlands.

The Scotland women’s team finished 8th – ahead of big hitters Spain, Sweden and Belgium.

‘Dodgeball has inspired my teaching in many ways’

Having combined dodgeball with teaching for the last five years, Sarah said she tries to bring the “motivational, fun and constructive” element of her sporting career into the classroom.

“Dodgeball has inspired my teaching in many ways,” she said.

“Training and playing for Scotland has taught me to aim high, that goals are achievable with teamwork, determination and commitment.

“Since I joined the Scotland team, I have continued to improve my game through coaching, learning from others and working as a team.

“The same is true in my teaching career and now, in my fifth year of teaching, I am still eager to learn from my colleagues and look for help and advice on how I can improve as a teacher.

“I’m motivated during training sessions by the positive encouragement and praise from the coaches.

“Sessions are always motivational, fun and constructive. I love to bring this same outlook into my classroom and provide a positive atmosphere full of praise, encouragement, trust and lots of fun.

“Finally, working hard to compete internationally in dodgeball has taught me to encourage my pupils to always aim high, try their best and never give up on achieving their goals.”

When not on international dodgeball duty, Sarah is a primary One teacher at St Peter’s RC School in Aberdeen.

An ‘inspirational sports role model’ for pupils

St Peter’s head teacher Liam Sturrock described Sarah as a “bubbly, happy and dedicated professional”.

He added: “Sarah nurtures her pupils and inspires them to aim high.

“Her talents and achievements outside of school are a great inspiration to our whole school community.

“We are extremely proud that Sarah recently represented Scotland in the women’s national dodgeball team.

“Our staff and pupils were excited to follow her recent journey to the Netherlands to compete in the European championships.”

Mr Sturrock said the school actively encourages pupils to look to role models for inspiration.

“I am extremely proud that one of our own teachers is an inspirational sports role model for our pupils.

“It is really important that we value the lives of our teachers ‘beyond the classroom’ and celebrate the ways in which they can bring their gifts and talents to our school communities.”

More Schools & Family news

After more than 100 years, Roy Bridge Primary School could close for good

Inverness pupils receive ‘poignant’ letter of thanks one day after Queen’s death

Masha’s safe haven in Aberdeen after fleeing one of Ukraine’s most dangerous areas

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Caithness International Science Festival went down a storm with local families.
Caithness Science Festival: Family fun day back with a bang
Culloden Academy.
Culloden parents slam 'unacceptable' design changes and delays to new school build
Applecross has twice this year failed to attract a Gaelic teacher.
Taskforce needed to tackle Gaelic teacher crisis, according to new report
2
Gaia's Energy Adventure: Orkney pupils learning about renewables
Donation opens the door for pupils to learn about offshore energy
Roy Bridge School could close this year
After more than 100 years, Roy Bridge Primary School could close for good
Highland attainment action plan must deliver results, say councillors.
'How will this strategy be any different?': Councillors seek reassurance on Highland schools' attainment
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Findochty Primary School pupils taking part in the poetry slam final Picture shows; Findochty Primary School pupils taking part in the poetry slam final. Findochty Primary. Supplied by Findochty Primary School Date; Unknown
Moray pupils in national poetry slam final
Highland Council now has 14 days to convene an emergency meeting on nursery funding.
Nursery funding row: Opposition groups launch bid to summon full Highland Council
Inka and her father Lauri celebrate Inka's star baker award. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Ness Castle pupils cook up community spirit at temporary home from home
Queen Elizabeth Muirtown Primary
Inverness pupils receive 'poignant' letter of thanks one day after Queen's death

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

Anti-fracking demonstrators hold up a banner as Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham.
Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors
The Apache-run Beryl Alpha platform.
300 workers vote for strikes across dozens of North Sea assets
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for 'family men' caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Douglas Ross says potential Conservative leadership rivals should step up or own anonymous comments
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Administrators for Stoneywood mill step up hunt for buyer with 'urgent' appeal
Former Western Isles councillor Neil Beaton. Photo: Susy Macaulay
Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton

Editor's Picks