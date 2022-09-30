After more than 100 years, Roy Bridge Primary School could close for good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
After more than 100 years, Roy Bridge Primary School could close for good

By Garrett Stell
September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Roy Bridge School could close this year
Roy Bridge is one of six Highland primary schools that started the 2022-2023 school year with a mothballed status.

After more than 100 years, Roy Bridge Primary School could be closing its doors for good this year.

At this week’s meeting of the Highland Council education committee, members recommended closing the school permanently.

When the full council meets in October, they’ll consider the committee recommendation and decide whether the school has a future.

Roy Bridge has been mothballed since 2017, with pupils from the area attending nearby Spean Bridge Primary.

Parents ‘voting with their feet’

According to council records, enrolment at Roy Bridge has been on the decline since 2008.

Many comments submitted during the public consultation argued that the school was being closed without enough say from the community.

But council officers pointed to steadily declining roll and, more directly, parent choice as the reason for supporting closure.

Rather than a dwindling population, council records showed that many parents at Roy Bridge were submitting requests to attend nearby Spean Bridge instead.

During the consultation process, local councillor Allan Henderson said that the evidence regrettably pointed to only one viable outcome.

“When parents started to vote with their feet, and take a look at the shiny new schools around there, sadly the numbers dwindled so much that it took us to the inevitable decision that it should be closed.”

Many rural schools face uncertainty

Roy Bridge is one of six Highland primary schools that started the 2022-2023 school year with a mothballed status. All are rural schools and four were mothballed in 2022 because of declining rolls.

But it isn’t just an issue in the Highlands.

Across the north and north-east, 23 schools are currently mothballed. Some are in the same position as Roy Bridge and in danger of permanent closure.

Mothballing a school means closing it temporarily, but it can be difficult to rebuild the roll after years in limbo.

New families in the area are directed to alternative school sites unless they have a critical mass.

And students soon come to feel at home at their alternative school, meaning reopening a mothballed campus – even if closer to home – would cause more disruption to social development and learning.

Meanwhile, councils are required to keep mothballed schools in suitable condition and continue transporting pupils to their designated schools.

This can lead to hundreds of thousands of pounds being spent on schools where no learning is taking place.

Highland Council meets again on October 27, 2022. If the council votes to close Roy Bridge Primary School, Scottish Ministers will begin an eight-week process to review the decision.

‘How will this strategy be any different?’: Councillors seek reassurance on Highland schools’ attainment

Highlands, islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire represented in national school meal award shortlists

Nursery funding row: Opposition groups launch bid to summon full Highland Council

'How will this strategy be any different?': Councillors seek reassurance on Highland schools' attainment
Moray pupils in national poetry slam final
Nursery funding row: Opposition groups launch bid to summon full Highland Council
Ness Castle pupils cook up community spirit at temporary home from home
Queen Elizabeth Muirtown Primary
Inverness pupils receive 'poignant' letter of thanks one day after Queen's death
Masha Aberdeen
Masha's safe haven in Aberdeen after fleeing one of Ukraine's most dangerous areas
Scots is more than a dialect, say award-winning students
Raasay pupils thrilled to meet Princess Anne
Media boss Steve Parkinson says Robert Gordon College was the 'sturdy lighthouse' that guided…
POLL: Should teachers go on strike?
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph
