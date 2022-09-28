Masha’s safe haven in Aberdeen after fleeing one of Ukraine’s most dangerous areas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen school has provided a safe haven for a Ukrainian girl forced to flee one of the most dangerous parts of the war-torn country.

Indeed, one of the most dangerous parts of the world.

Masha, 12, lived near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine.

The plant has been the focus of the world’s attention as Ukraine and Russia battle for control of the site.

With the Russians currently in control of the nuclear plant – one of the world’s 10 biggest – Masha has begun life in the safety of Aberdeen, with mum Maryna.

Masha’s dad back home defending Ukraine

We are unable to use Masha’s surname for her and her family’s safety. Her father has stayed behind in Ukraine to defend his home region.

Just weeks after moving to the north-east, Masha began life as an S1 pupil at the city’s Albyn School in August.

She joined the school after being supported by a bursary from the Albyn Foundation.

The Albyn Foundation is a charitable trust which receives money through fundraising and donors. Its funds are used to provide bursaries or scholarships to pupils who otherwise might not be able to attend the school.

‘It scared me a lot, but I feel safe now’

On moving to Aberdeen, Masha said: “I didn’t know much about where we were going, which scared me a lot.

“However, as soon as we arrived, I felt a lot better and most importantly, safe.”

The school said it was proud to see how the community has welcomed both Masha and Maryna with open arms.

After what the school called “a few unpredictable months”, Albyn were pleased to be able to provide a stable environment for Masha.

Masha added: “Everyone has been so friendly and nice to me. This has really helped me feel more at home.

“Back in Ukraine, the learning was much simpler but here, it is more interactive and diverse so my days have been really interesting so far. I’m really grateful to be here.”

Headteacher Stefan Horsman said: “We are delighted to welcome Masha and her mum to Aberdeen. And to the Albyn community in particular.

“The generosity of those who have contributed to the Foundation has made this possible.

“Through our bursaries, we aim to help children from socio-economically disadvantaged areas of the city and shire, as well as to children from care backgrounds, refugees and asylum seekers.”

