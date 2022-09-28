Masha’s safe haven in Aberdeen after fleeing one of Ukraine’s most dangerous areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Masha’s safe haven in Aberdeen after fleeing one of Ukraine’s most dangerous areas

By Calum Petrie
September 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Masha Aberdeen
Masha, 12, lived near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine.

An Aberdeen school has provided a safe haven for a Ukrainian girl forced to flee one of the most dangerous parts of the war-torn country.

Indeed, one of the most dangerous parts of the world.

Masha, 12, lived near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine.

The plant has been the focus of the world’s attention as Ukraine and Russia battle for control of the site.

With the Russians currently in control of the nuclear plant – one of the world’s 10 biggest – Masha has begun life in the safety of Aberdeen, with mum Maryna.

Masha’s dad back home defending Ukraine

We are unable to use Masha’s surname for her and her family’s safety. Her father has stayed behind in Ukraine to defend his home region.

Just weeks after moving to the north-east, Masha began life as an S1 pupil at the city’s Albyn School in August.

Some of the damage done by Russian shelling this month in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, from where Masha and her mum fled to Aberdeen.

She joined the school after being supported by a bursary from the Albyn Foundation.

The Albyn Foundation is a charitable trust which receives money through fundraising and donors. Its funds are used to provide bursaries or scholarships to pupils who otherwise might not be able to attend the school.

‘It scared me a lot, but I feel safe now’

On moving to Aberdeen, Masha said: “I didn’t know much about where we were going, which scared me a lot.

“However, as soon as we arrived, I felt a lot better and most importantly, safe.”

The school said it was proud to see how the community has welcomed both Masha and Maryna with open arms.

After what the school called “a few unpredictable months”, Albyn were pleased to be able to provide a stable environment for Masha.

Masha added: “Everyone has been so friendly and nice to me. This has really helped me feel more at home.

“Back in Ukraine, the learning was much simpler but here, it is more interactive and diverse so my days have been really interesting so far. I’m really grateful to be here.”

Headteacher Stefan Horsman said: “We are delighted to welcome Masha and her mum to Aberdeen. And to the Albyn community in particular.

“The generosity of those who have contributed to the Foundation has made this possible.

“Through our bursaries, we aim to help children from socio-economically disadvantaged areas of the city and shire, as well as to children from care backgrounds, refugees and asylum seekers.”

More Schools & Family news

The future’s bright, the future’s bilingual: Meet the north-east children speaking multiple languages

Raasay pupils thrilled to meet Princess Anne

Media boss Steve Parkinson says Robert Gordon College was the ‘sturdy lighthouse’ that guided him to success

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Queen Elizabeth Muirtown Primary
Inverness pupils receive 'poignant' letter of thanks one day after Queen's death
1
Teacher Rosie Bircham and Mearns Academy students won the Scots School of the Year award for their work promoting and preserving the Scots language.
Scots is more than a dialect, say award-winning students
0
Princess Anne meets staff and pupils of Raasay Primary School.
Raasay pupils thrilled to meet Princess Anne
0
From left, Robert Gordon College’s school captain Francesca, chairman of governors Professor Hutchison, Steve Parkinson, head of college Robin Macpherson and school captain Matthew.
Media boss Steve Parkinson says Robert Gordon College was the 'sturdy lighthouse' that guided…
0
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
POLL: Should teachers go on strike?
2
The P&J spoke to five international families in Aberdeen to find out the benefits of growing up multilingual.
The future’s bright, the future’s bilingual: Meet the north-east children speaking multiple languages
0
Trainee chefs get a taste for the job in Nescol's on-site kitchen, but will they survive on the outside?
'We’ve lost a lot of people': Next generation of north-east chefs face uphill battle…
0
Kyleakin Primary School pupils receive their Junior Duke Award from local councillor John Finlayson.
Can you repair a bike puncture? These Skye kids can, thanks to the Junior…
1
Should we talk to kids about Family money problems?
Should we talk to kids about money problems?
0
Stramash Outdoor Nurseries said Highland Council is spending early learning money elsewhere.
Highland Council accused of 'gaslighting' nurseries with £5.43 per hour pay freeze
1

More from Press and Journal

Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again
Rory McIlroy's disappointment at not winning The 150th Open has faded with perspective, he says.
Rory McIlroy has no regrets about The 150th Open and will treasure all his…

Editor's Picks