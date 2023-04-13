Parents and pupils leap to defence of Northfield Academy after year plagued with issues

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Is Northfield Academy really so bad? Parents and former pupils have leapt to the school’s defence after a year plagued with issues.

Teachers voted to take industrial action due to escalating pupil violence last year. One teacher said violence at Northfield was worse than anything they had witnessed in 12 years teaching at inner-city schools in the US.

Then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon met with employers to address concerns over pupil violence at the school.

A damning inspection report last month was followed by the release of school league tables which saw Northfield again languishing at the bottom among Aberdeen secondaries.

But what do parents and pupils think? The P&J spoke to locals to try and get a balanced view of what’s going on at the school.

Northfield teachers ‘trying their hardest’ with limited resources

Some blamed the school’s recent fortunes on the departure of Neil Hendry as head teacher in 2018. Mr Hendry took the helm at the new Lochside Academy in August of that year.

But they had nothing but praise for the job the teachers do every day, often in challenging circumstances.

Limited resources, a deprived catchment area, staff turnover, and ‘soft’ behavioural policies were cited as problems.

And as far as the education received at Northfield is concerned, it was described in glowing terms, one former pupil calling it “invaluable”.

‘Some of the things you’d see pupils do to teachers was disgusting’

Finlay Mann left Northfield Academy in 2021. He acknowledged behavioural problems at the school, but praised the teachers and said for those willing to learn, Northfield is better than its reputation.

“I left in 2021 and saw a total of five head teachers come and go,” said Finlay.

“Either because they weren’t up to the challenge or because they didn’t have the school’s best interests at heart.

“The school peaked in 2018 with behaviour and attendance at all-time highs. Mr Hendry then left, taking basically the whole staff with him, leaving the school with a skeleton staff.

“Things got progressively worse, and some of the things you’d see pupils in S1 to S3 do to teachers was disgusting.”

Finlay said teachers were kicked, and that some pupils spent part of the school day vaping in the toilets.

He said new behavioural policies introduced at the school have proven counterproductive.

“They are far too easy-going, allowing those pupils who push buttons to push them too far and walk all over staff.

“The school leadership need to take a hard look at themselves and realise that the shiny new rules they introduced for softer punishment do not work.”

Thriving at university after ‘invaluable’ Northfield education

But for all that, Finlay says he is grateful for the school, and credits it with how well he is doing today.

“In terms of the education I received at Northfield, I’d say it was invaluable.

“For pupils who do actually pay attention and get on with it, there is a decent amount of opportunity.

“I left with good Highers and am now in my second year of university.

“The teachers at Northfield acknowledge it is a challenging school but most try their hardest, given the limited resources they have available.”

‘I could never fault my son’s education at Northfield’

Michelle Masson is a former Northfield Academy pupil, and her son Aidan left the school in 2019. Later this year he will begin a Masters in physics.

“I could never fault Aidan’s education at Northfield,” said Michelle.

“I believe that if a child wants to learn then they will put their head down and do that.

“Aidan was actually offered a scholarship to go to Robert Gordon’s College, but he loved Northfield so much that he got upset even at the mention of changing schools.

“It’s so sad to see the coverage the school is now getting.”

‘Sick of hearing the negatives… he’s excelling at English and maths’

Another Northfield mum said she “hates hearing all the bad sides to it.”

She has one son at college and another currently at Northfield Academy, where he is “excelling” in English and maths.

“It’s a shame it gets a bad reputation – my son is thriving in his education there.”

Aberdeen City Council’s education committee discussed the school in the wake of last month’s inspection report.

It cited pre-pandemic difficulties recruiting class teachers and senior leaders, resulting in “many leaders being appointed with limited experience of inspection expectations.”

Council’s ‘tactical team’ tasked with improving Northfield fortunes

Council officers visit the school regularly, engaging with students to get a sense of their experience of the school.

A report discussed by the committee said students “identified a need to shift the narrative around their school and community.”

They “spoke of how they felt others across the city perceived them and how this impacted on their aspirations and options for the future.”

Given the scale of improvement required by inspectors, the council has put together a ‘tactical team’ which will have an ongoing relationship with the school as it seeks to improve.