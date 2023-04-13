Parents and pupils leap to defence of Northfield Academy after year plagued with issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Parents and pupils leap to defence of Northfield Academy after year plagued with issues

After months of bad press, the Northfield community rallies round 'invaluable' school, where kids are 'thriving'

By Calum Petrie
Not all bad: Despite limited resources and a deprived catchment area, plenty of Northfield pupils are thriving. Image: Tim Allen
Not all bad: Despite limited resources and a deprived catchment area, plenty of Northfield pupils are thriving. Image: Tim Allen

Is Northfield Academy really so bad? Parents and former pupils have leapt to the school’s defence after a year plagued with issues.

Teachers voted to take industrial action due to escalating pupil violence last year. One teacher said violence at Northfield was worse than anything they had witnessed in 12 years teaching at inner-city schools in the US.

Then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon met with employers to address concerns over pupil violence at the school.

A damning inspection report last month was followed by the release of school league tables which saw Northfield again languishing at the bottom among Aberdeen secondaries.

But what do parents and pupils think? The P&J spoke to locals to try and get a balanced view of what’s going on at the school.

Northfield teachers ‘trying their hardest’ with limited resources

Some blamed the school’s recent fortunes on the departure of Neil Hendry as head teacher in 2018. Mr Hendry took the helm at the new Lochside Academy in August of that year.

But they had nothing but praise for the job the teachers do every day, often in challenging circumstances.

Neil Hendry left as Northfield Academy head teacher in 2018. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Limited resources, a deprived catchment area, staff turnover, and ‘soft’ behavioural policies were cited as problems.

And as far as the education received at Northfield is concerned, it was described in glowing terms, one former pupil calling it “invaluable”.

‘Some of the things you’d see pupils do to teachers was disgusting’

Finlay Mann left Northfield Academy in 2021. He acknowledged behavioural problems at the school, but praised the teachers and said for those willing to learn, Northfield is better than its reputation.

“I left in 2021 and saw a total of five head teachers come and go,” said Finlay.

“Either because they weren’t up to the challenge or because they didn’t have the school’s best interests at heart.

“The school peaked in 2018 with behaviour and attendance at all-time highs. Mr Hendry then left, taking basically the whole staff with him, leaving the school with a skeleton staff.

Many feel the school has potential, but that some pupils are being allowed to ‘walk all over’ teachers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Things got progressively worse, and some of the things you’d see pupils in S1 to S3 do to teachers was disgusting.”

Finlay said teachers were kicked, and that some pupils spent part of the school day vaping in the toilets.

He said new behavioural policies introduced at the school have proven counterproductive.

“They are far too easy-going, allowing those pupils who push buttons to push them too far and walk all over staff.

“The school leadership need to take a hard look at themselves and realise that the shiny new rules they introduced for softer punishment do not work.”

Thriving at university after ‘invaluable’ Northfield education

But for all that, Finlay says he is grateful for the school, and credits it with how well he is doing today.

“In terms of the education I received at Northfield, I’d say it was invaluable.

“For pupils who do actually pay attention and get on with it, there is a decent amount of opportunity.

“I left with good Highers and am now in my second year of university.

“The teachers at Northfield acknowledge it is a challenging school but most try their hardest, given the limited resources they have available.”

‘I could never fault my son’s education at Northfield’

Michelle Masson is a former Northfield Academy pupil, and her son Aidan left the school in 2019. Later this year he will begin a Masters in physics.

“I could never fault Aidan’s education at Northfield,” said Michelle.

Aberdeen City Council accepts there is a need for improvement at Northfield Academy. But sometimes stats don’t tell the whole story.  Image: Education Scotland

“I believe that if a child wants to learn then they will put their head down and do that.

“Aidan was actually offered a scholarship to go to Robert Gordon’s College, but he loved Northfield so much that he got upset even at the mention of changing schools.

“It’s so sad to see the coverage the school is now getting.”

‘Sick of hearing the negatives… he’s excelling at English and maths’

Another Northfield mum said she “hates hearing all the bad sides to it.”

She has one son at college and another currently at Northfield Academy, where he is “excelling” in English and maths.

“It’s a shame it gets a bad reputation – my son is thriving in his education there.”

Aberdeen City Council’s education committee discussed the school in the wake of last month’s inspection report.

It cited pre-pandemic difficulties recruiting class teachers and senior leaders, resulting in “many leaders being appointed with limited experience of inspection expectations.”

Council’s ‘tactical team’ tasked with improving Northfield fortunes

Council officers visit the school regularly, engaging with students to get a sense of their experience of the school.

A report discussed by the committee said students “identified a need to shift the narrative around their school and community.”

They “spoke of how they felt others across the city perceived them and how this impacted on their aspirations and options for the future.”

Given the scale of improvement required by inspectors, the council has put together a ‘tactical team’ which will have an ongoing relationship with the school as it seeks to improve.

