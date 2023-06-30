Aberdeen school secures new principal from Lego HQ in Denmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen school secures new principal from Lego HQ in Denmark

Stuart MacAlpine has been based at the toy giant's headquarters in Billund, Denmark for the last few years.

By Calum Petrie
Stuart MacAlpine is leaving a top job at Lego to return home to the north-east and International School Aberdeen (ISA). Image: DCT Media
An Aberdeen school has secured one of Lego’s leading figures to become one of its principal teachers.

Stuart MacAlpine has been based at the toy giant’s headquarters in Billund, Denmark for two and a half years.

Despite describing the Lego campus as one of the most fun places in the world to work, he has been lured away to take up the post of middle and high school principal at International School Aberdeen (ISA).

Lego campus in Billund, Denmark – Stuart’s workplace the last few years. Image: Shutterstock

Born and raised in the UK with his formative years spent living between Scotland and England, Stuart’s career in education has taken him all over the world.

He had stints in Singapore and New Zealand before his move to Denmark as senior director at the Lego Foundation.

Stuart worked at Lego’s centre for playful learning, researching the connection between learning and play.

Not your average workplace: Where meeting rooms are made out of Lego

Before starting his new role at International School Aberdeen on August 1, he spoke to the P&J from Lego HQ in Denmark about life in the ‘happiest country in the world’, and why the time was right to move to the north-east of Scotland.

Firstly, what is it like to work for Lego?

Boring office? Not at Lego HQ. Image: Stuart MacAlpine

“It’s just such a fun place to work, the Lego campus is very cool.

“All the meeting rooms are named after Lego models, a mine or a shipwreck or a spaceship or whatever. And in that room there will be a big model of that. So you go into meeting rooms thinking, oh I wonder what will be in this one.

“There’s one meeting room where everything, even the walls and chairs, are made out of Lego.

“You walk in and you’re in a forest with a log seat and a massive fire in the middle, all made out of Lego. You press a button and the fire, a campfire, lights up.”

Believe it or not, this is a meeting room. Image: Stuart MacAlpine

From Denmark to International School Aberdeen: ‘My kids think it’s cool to have a dad who works for Lego’

Having taken them round the world for most of their childhood, Stuart is looking forward to giving his three children – aged 17, 15 and 13 – the rest of their upbringing in their home country.

That said, they have loved having a dad who works for arguably the most iconic toy company on the planet.

“My kids think it’s pretty cool to have a dad who works for Lego.

“As part of the Lego campus, there’s a thing called People House which is for employees and their families.

“The kids can just go there after school and it’s amazing. There’s a cinema, free food and drink, a funky sports court with lights that light up for different sports. And just a very chilled, fun atmosphere.

Stuart ‘working’ at Lego HQ. Image: Stuart MacAlpine

“And you get given a lot of Lego because they want you to know the product. Twice a year you get a big stack of Lego to take home.

“But I feel like I’ve learned as much as I’m going to and that it’s time for a new challenge.

“It’s also the right thing for my kids. I thought it would be nice for them to at least have some of their childhood living somewhere that they’ve actually got a passport for.

“It’s two hours from my mum in Carrbridge, it’s in the right country, it’s a lovely school, the whole thing feels like the perfect move at the perfect time.”

Just another meeting room. Image: Stuart MacAlpine

‘Get out of the office, you’re not supposed to be here’

As much as he feels ready to move on, Stuart admits he is leaving an idyllic country with an almost perfect work-life balance.

“All the clichés about Denmark are true. In the UK we’re used to working long days, just because it’s a sort of standard.

“In Denmark, they still take their jobs seriously and want to do them well, but everyone just tells you to go home by about 3.30pm.

“At first I was like, I can’t, I’ve got stuff to do. And they say, ‘yes, you can, get out of the office, you’re not supposed to be here, go and see your family.’

“Your weekends are your own, you’re expected to have a family life and a social life.”

More quirkiness in the Lego offices. Image: Stuart MacAlpine

He cites the sense that everyone is equal, with even the family behind the Lego empire living much like the rest of the country.

‘They’re the richest people in Denmark, but they shop in the bargain section’

“They’re the richest people in Denmark,” said Stuart.

Employees get stacks of Lego to take home. Image: Stuart MacAlpine

“The chairman, Thomas, has a small house next to the Lego campus, and if you want to walk past and wave through his window, you can.

“He’ll be seen in the shops looking in the bargain section.

“It’s so flat in Denmark, that sense that everyone is worth the same, everyone’s equal.

“There’s a real kind of humility to the culture where everyone is treated the same.”

If something was going to lure Stuart away from life at Lego, it had to be the perfect opportunity. Which is exactly how he describes his new role in Aberdeen.

‘I can’t wait to get to Aberdeen’

“International School Aberdeen is a brilliant, warm, kind, caring school. You can feel that, you can sense it. The recent report reflects that.

“So shaking things up is the last thing I’d want to do. The school’s done an amazing job over the last few years, so I hope I can just be part of the team that continues to help the school flourish.

“I grew up in a family who were all teachers, so it’s definitely in my blood!

“I am constantly immersed in all things relating to learning and research into leading practice in education; there’s absolutely nothing else I’d rather be doing.

“So again, it’s the perfect opportunity at the perfect time. I can’t wait to get to Aberdeen and get started.”

Not much isn’t made out of Lego at Stuart’s work. Image: Stuart MacAlpine

International School Aberdeen have gained ‘one of the world’s most progressive educational minds’

International School Aberdeen’s head of school Nick Little said he was “delighted” to secure Stuart’s services.

“Stuart is widely regarded as one of the world’s most progressive educational minds and I’m confident he will be an invaluable addition to our school leadership team.

“On behalf of the entire ISA school community, I would like to offer Stuart a warm ‘welcome home’ to Scotland and all the very best in his new role.”

