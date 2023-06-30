Meet the owner of Elgin’s favourite shop which counts a film star as a customer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the owner of Elgin’s favourite shop which counts a film star as a customer

After moving her dream north of the border, owner Sarah Holmes is writing her own history as owner of Pencil Me In.

By Alex Banks
Pencil Me In owner Sarah Holmes has said the business was a "childhood dream". Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pencil Me In owner Sarah Holmes has said the business was a "childhood dream". Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It’s been seven years since Sarah Holmes took the risk of fulfilling a childhood dream to open a stationery shop.

Pencil Me In moved to Elgin in seven years ago, 18 months after its story began in Manchester.

Since then Sarah and her shop have written history and are continuing to grow following the opening of her homeware and gifts shop in April, named Seasgair store.

Award-winning store and customers

Pencil Me In has been named Elgin’s favourite shop three times in the Elgin BID awards.

Sarah also won the 2022 Moray Business Women award for established business of the year.

She said: “People only see part of this business, but there’s a lot going on.

“We have a hot foil printing press and make our own custom pencils. The pencil bar also creates sets.

Sarah Holmes alongside the printing press. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We actually sell and print pencils for business all over the UK.

“Last year alone we printed over 42,000 pencils.

“We’ve done things for the Royal Academy of Arts in London and are even completing an order for the UK Parliament gift shop at the moment.”

Sarah said that the Batchen Street store’s success has found Oscar winning actress Tilda Swinton visiting the store.

She continued: “We opened a pop-up shop in Inverness Airport, and that’s how Tilda found us.

“She still shops with us now, which is exciting!”

Drawing up a plan for Pencil Me In

Sarah said she opened the award-winning shop due to her “total obsession with stationery”.

The business, which began in 2014, was a “childhood dream”.

She said: “I had another job when we started out, so I employed someone else and then did the Saturday shift myself.

“I spent my lunch breaks going to the post office to send off deliveries!

Sarah Holmes pictured with her sons Ruaridh and younger brother Murray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It gave us a stepping stone to connect with designers and publishers, many of who we still work with.

“We work with small business owners, teams of one or two.

“That connection is really important to me.

“When we viewed Batchen Street in Elgin, there were several empty units on the street. It was a bit of a gamble taking on a premises here at the time.”

Achievements and future plans

Sarah said that her biggest achievements involved the company’s growth during Covid.

She continued: “2020/21 were really difficult years to get through.

“We didn’t just survive, we actually grew through them and came out the other side better off.

“Our 2021 turnover was double that of 2019. It was a lot to take on.

Master pencil printer Claire Davidson, Sarah and Team member Louise Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Giving employment to people is a mark of success and having such an amazing team has made life easier really.

“I’ve managed to be on maternity leave twice since opening and that being able to happen just makes me feel lucky.”

Pencil Me In has grown an online following with over 12,500 followers on Instagram.

The business will take part in a London trade show called Top Drawer this September.

