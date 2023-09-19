A nursery with roots in nature, helping your children grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

A nursery with roots in nature, helping your children grow

This nursery helps foster development through the great outdoors.

In partnership with Great Western Early Years nurseries
Children playing at forest school.
The greatest memories of childhood are those hours spent lost in imagination, exploring a forest and creating your own world.

Perhaps some of the greatest memories of childhood are those hours spent lost in imagination, exploring a forest and creating your own world. For these nurseries by Great Western Early Years, the great outdoors is the best way to foster creativity, resilience and good mental health in children.

Great Western Early Years nurseries invite children to investigate, create, practise and perfect

For over 30 years, Cindi Black and her team have sought to create a place where children can be supported to grow into strong, confident individuals. At Great Western Early Years nurseries, the staff strive to create inviting learning environments rich with experiences and opportunities for your child. Assisted by a team of trustworthy and qualified individuals, children are invited to investigate, create, practise and perfect all the skills needed in the next stage of their lives. Each nursery has excellent staff-to-child ratios and strive to support each child to ensure they will won’t feel looked over or lost.

Child upside down.
At Great Western Early Years nurseries, the staff strive to create inviting learning environments rich with experiences and opportunities for your child.

Now joined by her daughter Jaclyn, the importance of family values and warmth resonates across Great Western’s nurseries, out of school clubs, and training centres.

The mother-daughter duo and the whole staff team believe that childhood is the perfect time to start learning coping skills and strategies to promote good mental health. And what better way to foster creativity and develop resilience than with nature itself and the great outdoors?

Building a learning environment in nature

While Great Western has always valued the importance of learning in nature, when the Covid pandemic hit in 2020 and the world was told to stay indoors, it became quickly apparent to parents and teachers that children can feel stifled and frustrated without access to nature. For Jaclyn, the connection between time spent outdoors and flourishing mental health in children was obvious.

Prior to Covid, she and the team at Great Western had already established a free-flow indoor-outdoor nursery structure. Jaclyn said:  “Children have equal opportunity and access to the outdoors as they do the indoors. One space is rarely shut off from use, so your child can be outdoors the majority of the time if they wish. If you have a reluctant child, there is gentle encouragement to go outdoors, but nothing is forced.

“Children have 100% free-flow access to the garden when the doors are open and they can enter and leave the building as they please.”

Children with crates playing outside
At forest school, children are encouraged to learn, explore and play outside.

Furthermore, at the Kingwell Branch, children attend what is known as a ‘forest school’, an outdoor education delivery model where children are encouraged to learn, explore and develop their awareness of their environment.

Jaclyn said that this model helps them to understand risk and boundaries: “They learn self regulation. They know the boundaries of the forest school and they stay within them – they don’t run away. There’s a real sense of trust between the staff and children from both sides.”

Indeed, gardens and forest schools have been proven to develop a sense of micro-community in children. At Great Western, these outdoor spaces are shared by children  across age groups. The older kids can interact with and teach the younger ones, leading by example, and enabling the older children to take on more pastoral care of the others. This instills confidence, interpersonal skills and encourages them to pass along knowledge while working together.

Outdoor learning takes place at all locations.

“We want children to be happy and to find joy”

Children with hammock playing outside.
Great Western Early Years wants to help your children be happy and find joy.

Cindi said: “It’s really quite simple at the end of the day – we just want children to be happy and find joy. We want people to be able to come together, and for everybody to have a good time. All of that becomes education, because you don’t learn if you’re not happy.”

As parents, you pick a nursery based on a feeling you get in your heart as you walk around the setting. So, the team at Great Western Early Years encourages you to come and have a walk with them, take in the environment, talk to the staff and, hopefully, you too will get that feeling of childhood wonder.

Learn more about how your child’s mental health can flourish while attending Great Western Early Years.

More from Education

Wide shot of main entrance at Forres Academy with one person walking towards building.
Forres Academy concrete concerns: Gym halls and offices to be converted into temporary classrooms
The complex will include a social enterprise selling organic produce and arts and crafts made by the students. Pictured are Ben Abel and Beki. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Construction under way on Camphill School Aberdeen expansion
Girl wear blue light glasses using mobile phone on dark bed in the bedroom
Gordonstoun tells pupils to hand in mobile phones overnight to curb device 'addiction'
Glashieburn School, which feeds Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don, is one of those safe from closure "at this time". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Bridge of Don super-school - a single-site primary and secondary - could yet be…
Elgin High School is the fullest school in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How full is your Moray school? Elgin High School one of two schools nearing…
Kemnay Academy is the most over capacity school in Aberdeenshire. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
How full is your Aberdeenshire school? Kemnay Academy one of two over capacity
Bucksburn Academy is the most over capacity school in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How full is your Aberdeen school? Bucksburn Academy one of two over capacity
Millburn Academy in Inverness is the most over capacity school in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How full is your Highland school? Millburn Academy one of four over capacity
Lecturers and support staff take to the picket line outside Moray College in Elgin to protest against a pay offer linked to compulsory redundancies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'It's an unacceptable threat': teaching and support staff protest against pay deal linked to…
Adult learner Tony Slater, receiving an award in recognition of his outstanding achievements. Image: Moray Council
From 'shame' to 'loving life': 65-year-old Tony has finally 'finished school' decades later thanks…