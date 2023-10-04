School strikes: ‘Nightmare’ week for Aberdeen family with ASN son due to closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
School strikes: ‘Nightmare’ week for Aberdeen family with ASN son due to closures

The Aberdeen father-of-three feels there was “absolutely no second thought” for the kids involved and the effect school closures have on them.

By Calum Petrie
'He found it extremely difficult': Young Scott Ritchie struggled with the impact of strike-induced school closures. Image: Gary Barr/Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'He found it extremely difficult': Young Scott Ritchie struggled with the impact of strike-induced school closures. Image: Gary Barr/Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen family has opened up about the ‘nightmare’ of school closures after strikes caused disruption to schools across the north-east.

Father-of-three Gary Barr told The P&J about midnight meltdowns and a week of sleep deprivation as his son Scott, seven, who has additional support needs (ASN), struggled with the change of routine.

He said the short notice of the strikes came as a “shock to the system” for the family, who had to call on extended family for help.

A lorry driver working night shifts, Gary took to the wheel on just a few hours’ sleep a night due to the disruption the strikes caused at home.

Closures affected schools on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week.

This after Unison, the largest union representing non-teaching school staff, rejected a pay rise offer of 5.5%.

Scott, who has a three-year-old sister and one-year-old brother, attends the ASN wing at Mile End School. He has ADHD and is on the autism spectrum.

‘He was in tears, begging to be taken to school’

“I can honestly say it was a nightmare,” said Gary, with the schools finally back open.

“He found it extremely difficult to adjust to being off school for so long, particularly after the long summer holidays.

“And he found it even harder once he saw children at different schools go back earlier than his school did.

Scott’s behaviour took a turn for the worse amid the uncertainty of school closures. Image: Gary Barr

“Unexpected days off from school and last-minute changes to his routine are extremely difficult for Scott to cope with.

“So when the staff at his school went on strike it was emotionally distressing for him as he didn’t understand what was happening and why.

“He didn’t sleep at all during the strikes. In his head, he just did not understand anything that was happening.

“He was having a lot more meltdowns and emotional episodes where he was in tears and begging to be taken to school.

“His behaviour took a turn for the worse and we had to ask family to step in to help defuse the situation.

“My daughter, who is three, had to stay with family members.

“And our one-year-old son was distressed due to all the upset in the house, and he didn’t get much sleep.”

Sleep-deprived: Dealing with chaos by day, taking the wheel by night

The kids weren’t the only ones to go without sleep. The unexpected change to the family’s routine left sleep-deprived Gary struggling at work in a job that requires full focus.

“I work as an artic truck driver at nights. During the day I wasn’t getting anything more than a few hours’ sleep before my next shift, as my partner Hannah was needing help with our son.

“In a job like mine I need a proper rest as it’s not just my life on the line, it’s other road users.

“My partner wasn’t sleeping at all throughout the strikes as she had to stay up to make sure Scott was okay and that he wasn’t doing anything that would end up with an injury or worse.”

The worst aspect of the strikes for Gary and his family was the short notice they were given to react.

Short notice: Gary and Hannah felt they weren’t given enough time to plan when Mile End school closed. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Gary and Hannah were only told on the Monday that the school would be closing the next day. Then the following days, they didn’t receive confirmation the school would be closed until the afternoon before.

“I personally think that in future, if they are going to strike, they could plan things out a bit better for the sake of special needs children so that families have the chance to sit down and have a talk with their kids. That way it isn’t such a shock to the system when it happens.”

‘They need to put the education and welfare of children first’

While the strikes and subsequent school closures left the family reeling, Gary did praise school staff and thinks they should be paid what they deserve.

But he says Unison had shown “absolutely no second thought” for the kids involved and the effect school closures have on them.

“I am absolutely all for the staff members at schools getting paid what they deserve.

“But I really do think they need to put the education and welfare of the children first.

“Children from all backgrounds get caught up in school closures. Some have difficult home backgrounds and come to school for support. For others, their school lunch is the only proper meal they get.

“I know all children were affected by the strikes. But from a personal point of view, they really didn’t consider how special needs children in particular would be affected.

“They need a steady, consistent routine each day. It affects the whole family. The situation we were left in wasn’t fair on any level.

“As much as my family do love and respect all the work the special needs schools give to children, we would appreciate a bit more support when it comes to the whole striking issue.

“At the end of the day, it’s our children who are left to deal with the fall-out.”

Unison was contacted for comment.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We wouldn’t wish to comment on a matter addressed to one of our unions.”

Conversation