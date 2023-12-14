Loved by celebs like George Clooney, pickleball bounces into Aberdeen community centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Loved by celebs like George Clooney, pickleball bounces into Aberdeen community centre

A mix of tennis, badminton and table tennis, people of all ages are invited to try out the amazing new sport at Ferryhill Community Centre.

By Rosemary Lowne
Pickleball is the latest sporting craze which has hit Aberdeen.
Anna Mauchline is encouraging everyone to give pickleball a go.

It’s the fastest growing sport in America with famous fans including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and George Clooney.

A mash-up of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball has proved popular in the Granite City, especially at Ferryhill Community Centre where Anna Mauchline holds coached sessions for people of all ages.

“Pickleball is huge in America and it’s starting to get really big in Scotland as well – it’s a wonderful game,” says Anna.

“It’s a sport for all ages, there’s kids playing it, there’s women in their late eighties playing it because it’s a game that you can adapt to any speed.”

Anna Mauchline with her pickleball and racket
Pickleball is a gentle mash up of tennis, badminton and table tennis says Anna Mauchline.

Anyone can play pickleball

Throughout her life, Anna, who is originally from Forres but now lives in Aberdeen, has always played tennis competitively until a sore back forced her to give it up.

As tennis was such a massive part of her life, Anna, 62, felt rather lost until she discovered the joys of pickleball.

“Pickleball saved me because when tennis was taken away from me I felt lost,” says Anna.

“Although I still work and I have family, I needed something else.

“Pickleball is my social network as you get to meet lots of people.”

Anna Mauchline playing pickleball in Aberdeen's Ferryhill Community Centre
Anna Mauchline's pickleball sessions at Ferryhill Community Centre have proved popular.

Fun game for all ages and abilities

Invented by three dads on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, in 1965 for their children, pickleball can be played by singles or in pairs either indoors or outside.

The aim of the game is the get the ball over the net and prevent your opponent from hitting it back with players using hard paddles and a light plastic ball called a wiffle ball to play.

“It’s straight forward to play,” says Anna.

“When you’re serving you can only win a point when you’ve got the ball so when the ball goes over to the opposing team you can’t score a point until you get that ball back.

Pickleball players at the Ferryhill Community Centre in Aberdeen
Anna says pickleball is great for the mind, body and soul.

“The paddle is very light, like a table tennis bat and we use under arm serves which means you’re not stretching or hurting any part of your body.

“The beauty is that you can play the sport as fast or slowly as you like so the younger generations can play it harder while older people can take it at their own pace – it’s a sport for everyone.

“It’s also great for your mental health too as you’re playing with your chummies.”

Pickleball classes in Aberdeen

After experiencing the physical, mental and social benefits of the sport herself, Anna decided to roll it out in Aberdeen with weekly classes for all abilities at Ferryhill Community Centre.

“Barry at Ferryhill Community Centre has been amazing as he gave me a court to use,” says Anna.

“So I run a class every Monday for beginners and one every Thursday evening for intermediate players and also an advanced class.”

Anna playing pickle
Anna was a competitive tennis player before she discovered the joys of pickleball.

Pickleball can take you across the world

In fact, it has proved so popular that Anna is now looking for more courts to play on.

“I would love to get more courts if I could,” says Anna.

Albury Community Sports Hub have kindly put pickleball lines down for me so we hope to play outside there during the summer.”

For Anna, who does part-time agency work in the sales sector, pickleball has also taken her around the world.

“It’s such a sociable sport as there’s pickleball festivals all over,” says Anna.

“I was recently in Edinburgh and I also went to Luxemburg to play at a festival.

“Luxemburg was a fabulous experience as I made friends with a lady from America who I’ve kept in touch with and I met loads of people from Belgium who were encouraging me to play at upcoming festivals in Spain and Amsterdam.”

Pickleball players on the court
Pickleball is an easy sport to pick up.

With a dark winter ahead, Anna says now is the time to give it a go, especially those who may be on their own.

“There can’t be anything worse than being alone and lonely at any age,” says Anna, a mum of two.

“I’m not married, I’m single so for me it was a great way to socialise and meet new people.

“I would encourage people to give pickleball a go as it’s so welcoming, friendly and so laid back – it’s just great.”

Anna balancing a pickleball on her racket and grinning at the camera
Anna shares her top tips for health and wellbeing.

Anyone who is interested in pickleball can email Anna on anna.mauchline@gmail.com or send a message via the Ferryhill Community Centre Facebook page @ferryhillcommunitycentre

