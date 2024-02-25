Calum Petrie: Future looking bleak for families after latest Aberdeenshire Council cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calum Petrie: Future looking bleak for families after latest Aberdeenshire Council cuts

The future for young people in the region – and their families – is starting to look rather bleak after yet more Aberdeenshire Council cuts.

The latest in a series of swingeing cuts to education and children's services means speech and language therapists will no longer be present in Aberdeenshire schools. Image: Shutterstock
By Calum Petrie

If you live in Aberdeenshire and have kids, now might be the time to start worrying.

The latest in a series of swingeing cuts to education and children’s services means speech and language therapists will no longer be present in schools.

Parents of children with additional support needs (ASN) are getting in touch with me daily at the moment.

There’s a distinct feeling among them that they and their kids are being trampled on disproportionately by Aberdeenshire Council in order to balance the books.

Whether or not you have an ASN child at home, the future for young people in the region – and their families – is starting to look rather bleak.

It’s not just that I feel sympathy for parents of ASN children. It’s the realisation that I could be next.

Aberdeenshire Council cuts: What’s next to be targeted in education?

Despite having three kids, I’ve been fortunate enough not to bear the brunt of the latest cuts to children’s services in Aberdeenshire.

The withdrawal of out-of-school care (after-school clubs) didn’t affect me as I’m lucky enough not to be reliant on them.

None of my kids have additional support needs, so the withdrawal of speech and language therapists in schools won’t affect me either.

Neither will the axing of school crossing patrollers, as my kids’ school doesn’t have them anyway. We’re all praying our jannie survives the school janitor cuts, mind you.

But parents like me are now wondering what’s around the corner. School hours? School transport? Teacher numbers?

North-east parents are left fighting for their children’s future. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen has said the local authority “can only spend the money we have”.

Parents aren’t stupid. We all understand the budget situation, and that money doesn’t grow on trees.

But to remove a provision, in speech and language therapy in schools and nurseries, which parents have told me is “crucial” for their kids’ life chances, all to save what equates to 0.05% of the total education budget, seems contemptuous.

If I were the parent of an ASN child, I’d perhaps use the word callous.

Lack of communication: Parents given no time to fight back

What is also contemptuous is the abject level of communication afforded parents by the council.

It was the same with the after-school club closures – parents completely oblivious until a day or two before the meeting, by which point the decision is a foregone conclusion.

They’re given no time to react, no time to fight back and stand up for themselves and their children.

This only exacerbates the shock and anxiety for parents, who incidentally councillors are there to serve.

Aberdeenshire Council cuts continue to make life difficult for some of our most vulnerable children and their families. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

I’m not an economist, an administrator or a politician.

But even a Joe Nobody like me knows that if you want your part of the world to survive, let alone thrive, there are few things more important than looking after your young people.

And giving the coming generation, at the very least, the same life chances you enjoyed.

It’s imperative to make the north-east a place where people can imagine settling down, laying roots and having children.

Very little this administration (or indeed Aberdeen City Council) has done has given the impression it ranks this as anything like a priority.

What does the education service in Aberdeenshire look like in a year’s time? In 10 years’ time?

The Scottish Government’s policy of having ASN kids in mainstream schools has been questioned by many.

But we are where we are. You can’t have increasing numbers of ASN children in these schools and then bit by bit, dismantle their support structure.

One does wonder how it’s all going to look come 2025, let alone 10 years’ time.

Parents are on the back foot, but they’re now mobilising and considering next steps.

I can only hope for all our sakes that it isn’t too little, too late.

‘It’ll wreck lives’: Parents slam Aberdeenshire Council speech and language therapy cuts

