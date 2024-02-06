Janitor jobs at risk across Aberdeenshire as council plans huge cutbacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Janitor jobs at risk across Aberdeenshire as council plans huge cutbacks

The local authority's janitorial review affects 124 employees across the region.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Schools in the Ellon cluster will have their janitorial cover cut by 89 hours. Image: Shutterstock/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Schools in the Ellon cluster will have their janitorial cover cut by 89 hours. Image: Shutterstock/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Janitor jobs are at risk as Aberdeenshire Council plans to reduce hours at schools across the region.

A letter, seen by the Press and Journal, was sent to staff making them aware of the proposals.

Resources head Anne-Marie Davies Macleod acknowledged it would be “an anxious time” in the message.

Under the plans, 106 hours of cover would be lost at Fraserburgh schools and Ellon would lose 89.

Inverurie schools would suffer a combined 86-hour reduction, and the council could save on 79 in the Stonehaven area.

In it, the council’s education chiefs said they had “considered all posts and responsibilities” but said change was needed to “improve efficiency”.

The local authority wants to have two full-time group janitors at each of its 15 clusters with a secondary school or community campus.

Janitors are key members of school staff who work hard to ensure the buildings are fit to welcome pupils. Pictured is a Peterhead Central School classroom. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The remaining staff will be allocated to areas based on the total floor area of buildings, rather than pupil rolls.

One full-time janitor will be left in place at Banff Academy to maintain the grounds.

But, ground work elsewhere will be covered by the council’s wider landscape services team under the proposals.

The review affects 124 employees across Aberdeenshire.

It comes as the council prepares to plug a £67 million black hole and set its budget for the year ahead.

Where will janitor hours be cut?

This is the council’s first janitorial review in more than a decade.

It argues the changes will remove “anomalies” in the allocation of caretakers.

However, it will result in staff working hours being cut in some areas, while it will increase in others.

At the moment, janitors in the Fraserburgh cluster work a combined 299 hours per week to keep schools tidy and in full working order.

Janitor hours in the Fraserburgh cluster will be reduced by 106. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

However, the proposal could see this reduced to 193 resulting in a loss of 106 hours.

Cuts are also expected in Ellon (-89), Inverurie (-86) and Stonehaven (-79).

But Turriff is set to gain 33 additional janitorial hours while Alford will benefit from 28.

Aberdeenshire Council janitors invited to share their views

At the moment, group janitors work within a certain school on a fixed basis with many contracted to specific days and times.

But this is set to change too.

Under the new plan, staff could be expected to carry out regular and essential tasks across their cluster.

Aberdeenshire Council says it will bring in new and improved technology to keep on top of the task-driven service.

The Inverurie cluster will also lose out on janitor working hours as they are set to be cut by 86. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Staff consultations will run until February 25 to allow affected employees to comment on the proposed changes.

Feedback from this will be taken onboard by education staff and the council’s human resources team.

A report will then go before education bosses on whether the proposal should progress.

If all goes to plan, Aberdeenshire Council is hoping to move forward with the changes at the beginning of March.

What did the council have to say about it?

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman confirmed the review was under way.

He said: “The council’s aim is to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of janitorial resources – for example, allocating resources based on the gross internal floor area of school buildings, rather than pupil numbers.

“A review has not been carried out for the past 12 years and so proposals seek to remove current inequities which have been created over the past decade.”

The authority did not deny that job losses would  be part of the plan.

Buchanhaven primary school says emotional farewell to long-serving ‘superhero’ janitor

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Subedi sisters
Sisters given 'send-off they deserve' thanks to thousands raised after tragic Hilton flat blaze
Roule Wood faced heat from the Aberdeen taxi trade as she revealed Uber had set the sat nav for the Granite City. Image: DC Thomson
Inside Aberdeen Uber row as woman at heart of debate speaks out - and…
Scott Emslie tormented and terrorised Catherine Tiphanie and sprayed vile abuse over her car
'He is addicted to me': Victim's relief as sinister and unrelenting stalker finally jailed
A woman holding the hand of an elderly person, offering support.
Details of heartless con revealed as Aberdeen pensioner scammed out of £20,000
Canterbury House is on the market. Image: Rightmove.
£1 million family home with bar on the market in Banff
West High Street in Inverurie.
Man ordered to pay police officer £50 compensation for tripping her up
SNP finance convener Alex McLellan is being challenged to share his budget ahead of next month's crunch vote at Aberdeen City Council. Conservative deputy leader Rick Brooks wants people to have their say ahead of it being agreed. Image: DC Thomson
'Spare us the fury': Aberdeen finance boss urged to reveal cuts ahead of crunch…
Belmont Cinema trustees Jacob Campbell and Dallas King, with architect Richard Tinto (middle) appointed to direct its revamp.
New Belmont Cinema architect says rebooted venue will be 'inspired by Hollywood's golden age'
Ian and Carol Mackellar.
Wife shares relief as 'shattered' Newtonhill grandad's 'Dubai nightmare' comes to an end
Dave Watson had to go to hospital for treatment,
Man charged over American bully 'dog attack' that left ex-football coach with 'serious' injuries

Conversation