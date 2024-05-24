What is it really like to be a pupil at Robert Gordon’s College?

Independent schools often carry various preconceptions, whether positive, negative or indifferent. To uncover the true experience of being a pupil at Robert Gordon’s College, I ventured beyond the gates and took a comprehensive tour of the school.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

To truly understand what it’s like to be a pupil, my tour was fittingly led by pupils themselves. I met with sixth-year pupils and prefects Melissa and Liam, who guided me around the school. Their friendliness, confidence and knowledge stood out, and they eagerly answered all my questions about their time at the College. They spoke highly of the school, expressing how well-prepared they felt for the future, thanks to the skills and knowledge they gained here.

Senior school at Robert Gordon’s College

We began the tour with the performing arts department, which was truly impressive. With a state-of-the-art recording studio, a theatre and ample creative spaces, it was far beyond anything I experienced in my school days.

I met pupils involved in various theatre projects and noted the inclusive environment. Whether interested in the technical side of productions or aspiring to be the star of the show, every pupil was encouraged to pursue their passion. I even had the opportunity of watching a performance of “The Wizard of Oz,” which was remarkably professional and a clear highlight for the enthusiastic primary four pupils.

Next, we visited the science department, which, while different in focus, shared the same welcoming and inclusive atmosphere. Pupils engaged in practical experiments and written learning. As someone who struggled with math and science at school, I was keen to know more about the support on offer for pupils who may struggle in certain areas. I was pleased to hear about extensive resources, including one-on-one support and clubs offering extra help so no pupil is left behind.

Our tour continued to the swimming pool, where a primary five gala was taking place, adding a competitive spirit to the air. The pool was well-equipped for competitive training as well as weekly swimming lessons. We then explored other on-site sports facilities, including one of two large games halls and a fitness suite.

The range of extra-curricular activities at Robert Gordon’s College was vast, with over 160 options from rugby and swimming to a Harry Potter Club and Dungeons and Dragons. It was clear that Robert Gordon’s College values pupil input and makes them feel valued and heard as it is quick to establish new clubs based on interest.

In another part of the school, we visited the English department and the library, where a reading club was in session. Pupils were engrossed in their favourite books, and some were helping to organise the library, which they informed me that they enjoyed as it gave them a sense of pride and responsibility.

The art department was a creative haven, offering various crafts from portraits to clay models and textiles. The talent and enthusiasm of the pupils was evident.

Junior school

In the afternoon, I toured the junior school with primary seven prefects Pippa and Freya, who were equally confident and impressive. They showed me the classrooms and shared some exciting activities, such as air quality testing in science and building and racing their own electric cars. They also mentioned their athletic heats at Countesswells and their involvement in music and sports.

Then they took me to the nursery which was filled with young children taking part in crafts and gardening activities. I also got to see the well-equipped spaces for learning and peaceful moments. I was introduced to the dedicated Nursery teacher who focuses on numeracy and literacy with the children.

Another standout feature throughout the school was the dedicated wellbeing centre offering quiet rooms for pupils with an onsite nursing team providing support where required.

Sport facilities at Countesswells

We concluded with a visit to the Countesswells sports fields, which included facilities for netball, tennis, football, athletics, cricket, rugby, hockey and more. It was clear that there is something for everyone here, regardless of ability.

Overall, it’s clear that Robert Gordon’s College offers a wealth of opportunities. The pupils benefit from travel and exploration as part of their curriculum, visiting places like London and Malta. The school focuses on holistic development, not just academics.

One common misconception is that Robert Gordon’s College is elitist, but my visit revealed the opposite. Robert Gordon’s College fosters an extremely welcoming, inclusive and supportive environment for all. The pupils I met were polite, confident and well-rounded individuals who appreciated the opportunities provided by the school.

Visit Robert Gordon’s College

Learn more and register your place for the open morning on May 31 or book a one to one tour to see for yourself the exciting opportunities offered by Robert Gordon’s College.