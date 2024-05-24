What is it really like to be a pupil at Robert Gordon’s College?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

What is it really like to be a pupil at Robert Gordon’s College?

Find out what it's like inside Robert Gordon's College from the perspective of the pupils.

In partnership with Robert Gordon's College
Robert Gordon's College pupils in science.
Robert Gordon’s College is an independent co-educational nursery and day school in the heart of Aberdeen for children aged 3 to 18 years.

Independent schools often carry various preconceptions, whether positive, negative or indifferent. To uncover the true experience of being a pupil at Robert Gordon’s College, I ventured beyond the gates and took a comprehensive tour of the school.

To truly understand what it’s like to be a pupil, my tour was fittingly led by pupils themselves. I met with sixth-year pupils and prefects Melissa and Liam, who guided me around the school. Their friendliness, confidence and knowledge stood out, and they eagerly answered all my questions about their time at the College. They spoke highly of the school, expressing how well-prepared they felt for the future, thanks to the skills and knowledge they gained here.

Senior school at Robert Gordon’s College

 

We began the tour with the performing arts department, which was truly impressive. With a state-of-the-art recording studio, a theatre and ample creative spaces, it was far beyond anything I experienced in my school days.

I met pupils involved in various theatre projects and noted the inclusive environment. Whether interested in the technical side of productions or aspiring to be the star of the show, every pupil was encouraged to pursue their passion. I even had the opportunity of watching a performance of “The Wizard of Oz,” which was remarkably professional and a clear highlight for the enthusiastic primary four pupils.

Six-teenedition
Pupils performing in hit musical Six.

Next, we visited the science department, which, while different in focus, shared the same welcoming and inclusive atmosphere. Pupils engaged in practical experiments and written learning. As someone who struggled with math and science at school, I was keen to know more about the support on offer for pupils who may struggle in certain areas. I was pleased to hear about extensive resources, including one-on-one support and clubs offering extra help so no pupil is left behind.

Our tour continued to the swimming pool, where a primary five gala was taking place, adding a competitive spirit to the air. The pool was well-equipped for competitive training as well as weekly swimming lessons. We then explored other on-site sports facilities, including one of two large games halls and a fitness suite.

Pupils taking part in their school gala.
Pupils taking part in their school gala.

The range of extra-curricular activities at Robert Gordon’s College was vast, with over 160 options from rugby and swimming to a Harry Potter Club and Dungeons and Dragons. It was clear that Robert Gordon’s College values pupil input and makes them feel valued and heard as it is quick to establish new clubs based on interest.

In another part of the school, we visited the English department and the library, where a reading club was in session. Pupils were engrossed in their favourite books, and some were helping to organise the library, which they informed me that they enjoyed as it gave them a sense of pride and responsibility.

The art department was a creative haven, offering various crafts from portraits to clay models and textiles. The talent and enthusiasm of the pupils was evident.

 

Junior school

P7 prefects Pippa and Freya.
P7 prefects Pippa and Freya.

In the afternoon, I toured the junior school with primary seven prefects Pippa and Freya, who were equally confident and impressive. They showed me the classrooms and shared some exciting activities, such as air quality testing in science and building and racing their own electric cars. They also mentioned their athletic heats at Countesswells and their involvement in music and sports.

Then they took me to the nursery which was filled with young children taking part in crafts and gardening activities. I also got to see the well-equipped spaces for learning and peaceful moments. I was introduced to the dedicated Nursery teacher who focuses on numeracy and literacy with the children.

Nursery Sally K Teaching Numeracy
Mrs Kinsey teaching numeracy to pupils in the nursery.

Another standout feature throughout the school was the dedicated wellbeing centre offering quiet rooms for pupils with an onsite nursing team providing support where required.

Sport facilities at Countesswells

We concluded with a visit to the Countesswells sports fields, which included facilities for netball, tennis, football, athletics, cricket, rugby, hockey and more. It was clear that there is something for everyone here, regardless of ability.

Senior football
Pupils taking part in senior football.

Overall, it’s clear that Robert Gordon’s College offers a wealth of opportunities. The pupils benefit from travel and exploration as part of their curriculum, visiting places like London and Malta. The school focuses on holistic development, not just academics.

One common misconception is that Robert Gordon’s College is elitist, but my visit revealed the opposite. Robert Gordon’s College fosters an extremely welcoming, inclusive and supportive environment for all. The pupils I met were polite, confident and well-rounded individuals who appreciated the opportunities provided by the school.

Visit Robert Gordon’s College

Learn more and register your place for the open morning on May 31 or book a one to one tour to see for yourself the exciting opportunities offered by Robert Gordon’s College.

