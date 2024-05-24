Bridgerton-style ‘majestic’ mansion with walled garden near Inverurie on sale for £2.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridgerton-style ‘majestic’ mansion with walled garden near Inverurie on sale for £2.5m

House of Aquahorthies is a listed building set among 155 acres of land.

By Ross Hempseed
House of Aquahorthies near Inverurie. Image: Savills.
House of Aquahorthies near Inverurie. Image: Savills.

An Aberdeenshire mansion that wouldn’t look out of place on Netflix hit Bridgerton is on the market for nearly £2.5million.

House of Aquahorthies is nestled in 155 acres of land south of Inverurie and has been in the same family for 50 years.

Constructed from pink granite, the four-floor listed building dates back to 1799 and originally served as the only Roman Catholic seminary in Scotland.

House of Aquahorthies is set among 155 acres. Image: Savills

It was remodelled into a private home 30 years later and now has nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms.

The £2,495,000 sale is described as a “once in a generation opportunity” to buy a “substantial, A-listed mansion house in majestic, private surroundings” and includes a further two properties, formerly the stables and gardener’s cottage.

The mansion is full of character and original features such as ornate mantlepieces, pitch pine panelling, ornate shelved cupboards and beamed ceilings.

Inside House of Aquahorthies

Entering the impressive building and off to the right of the entrance hall is the library with hardwood floors, wooden beams and a cosy wood-burning stove.

From the library, you enter the sitting room with a bay window offering a quiet place for reading with views out to the garden.

Inside the entrance of House of Aquahorthies. Image: Savills
The drawing room. Image: Savills.
The drawing room. Image: Savills.
The library in the mansion.
The library. Image: Savills.
The dining room. Image: Savills.

On the other side of the mansion is the grand dining room with an impressive and ornate fireplace and plush blue carpeting.

This leads through to the kitchen, the epitome of a country kitchen, with a large Aga stove, wood beams and a centre island. It also has access outside.

Behind the kitchen is a staircase as well as a boot room and toilet for guests.

The country kitchen.
The country kitchen. Image: Savills.

On the first floor via staircase from the entrance hall is the large drawing room with colonel windows bringing in a lot of natural light.

The room also has corner cabinets and a grand fireplace along one wall.

Further along the hallway is a guest bedroom, separate bathroom and a utility room.

The master bedroom. Image: Savills.
The master bedroom. Image: Savills.
The master ensuite. Image: Savills.
One of the eight additional bedrooms. Image: Savills.

On the other side is the master bedroom suite, with its own dressing room and large ensuite.

The second floor comprises two bedrooms at either end of the mansion, while there are three additional smaller bedrooms, all of which contain a sink.

There are two bathrooms located beside each other.

The third floor contains two more large bedrooms, one with a large ensuite and wardrobe space. In addition, there is a large playroom on this floor.

House of Aquahorthies estate

The 155-acre estate includes gardens plus 134 acres of grazing, woodland and even a loch.

There is also a walled garden, ornamental loch, boathouse, jetty and small central island plus a smaller loch which feeds the larger loch.

Aside from the mansion, the sale includes two further properties and several outbuildings dotted around the estate.

These include a separate garage while there is a second garage conjoined with a large shed.

There is a small bothy with a sitting room, a small kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor and a bedroom on the upper floor.

The stables are on the grounds of the mansion. Image: Savills.
The gardener’s cottage. Image: Savills.
The loch and boathouse. Image: Savills.

The stables contain a sitting room, a family room, a large kitchen/diner and a separate utility room.

Upstairs is a master bedroom with an ensuite, two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The single-storey gardener’s cottage contains a sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

In addition, there are several farm buildings dotted around the estate.

Estate agent Savills adds: “House of Aquahorthies is in a spectacular, south-facing location at the foot of Bennachie.

“The property is surrounded by gardens, good quality arable ground, woodland and rough ground which provide excellent screening and privacy.

“Mature broadleaf trees frame the outlook from the house down the Don Valley with many 200-year-old beech trees.

“In front of the house is a large lawn which is a wonderful outlook from the house.”

