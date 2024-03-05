Apprenticeships are a perfect first step to a rewarding childcare career

Great Western Nurseries have been providing childcare in and around Aberdeen for over 30 years, and within that time have established a highly regarded childcare apprenticeship programme.

As part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week, we discover the benefits workplace learning can offer both employees and employers in the childcare sector.

Director of Great Western Nurseries Cindi Black is passionate about offering quality on-the-job training and support through the Great Western Training and Assessment Centre and understands the huge asset apprentices are to the company.

However, the childcare apprenticeship scheme ran by Great Western Nurseries doesn’t just support trainees within its own nurseries. The Great Western Training and Assessment Centre also offers training and qualifications to external candidates from both public and private childcare settings.

The benefits of childcare apprenticeships

We asked Cindi why she believes apprenticeships play such an important role within early years and childcare establishments. Cindi said: “As we have both a training centre and assessment centre our apprentices don’t actually go to college, they do all their training and qualifications through us.

“One really important aspect of on-the-job training is that they become part of a team, and that grows a relationship between employee and employer which means you know and value each other. As an employer, you can also see and support that person’s career progression.

“One of our assessors in our training centre started out as an apprentice within our organisation. She worked her way through being a supervisor, to a manager, then to general manager of the organisation. Now she’s in the training centre as an assessor, internal verifier and trainer.

“Our training centre manager also started out as an apprentice in our baby unit. Undertaking an apprenticeship is really just a starting point to your career. There are so many pathways you can then follow.”

Age need not be a barrier

There can be the assumption that apprenticeship schemes are only available to school leavers or those just starting out in their career, however, this isn’t the case. The apprenticeship scheme at Great Western Training and Assessment Centre is open to everybody regardless of age. The only requirement is that you are working within a childcare setting of some description, including child minding.

However, it is worth noting that available funding will differ according to your age and circumstances, and this is something you should investigate if you are considering undertaking an apprenticeship.

Whether you wish to undertake a childcare apprenticeship while working in a role at Great Western Nurseries, or if you are working elsewhere within a childcare setting and want to do your apprenticeship training through Great Western’s highly regarded training centre, you can be sure of a great level of support to help you achieve your goals.

On-going support to achieve your goal

Terri is currently an apprentice working in the Great Western pre-school. Terri told us more about her experience: “I have been working with Great Western pre-school for almost two years. I am so close to completing my qualification and becoming qualified!

“From this apprenticeship I have gained lots of knowledge that has helped me with my practice, I have also gained so much confidence with it. I have enjoyed this apprenticeship as I have an amazing assessor who has supported me through my ups and downs, and I am very grateful for her. I can’t wait to be qualified and see what else I learn throughout my journey.”

Lucy, who works in Kingswellies Nursery is also keen to highlight the support given by her mentors and assessor at Great Western. She said: “I wanted to do my MA (modern apprenticeship) as I wanted to be working whilst doing my qualification.

“It allowed me to learn from others I work with and get hands on experience. I feel like I get a lot of support from my workplace, and I have good mentors who show me how to do tasks that I have to do in my role.

“I would just like to say a massive thank you to my assessor for helping me through my apprenticeship. From the start to the end, I have had endless support and encouragement.”

As a Great Western Training and Assessment Centre candidate you will receive support, training and guidance throughout the course of your qualification, letting you achieve your childcare apprenticeship.

Take the first step in applying for an apprenticeship with Great Western Nurseries.