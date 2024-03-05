Two vehicle crash closes A96 at Huntly

The A96 has been closed at Huntly following a two-vehicle crash.

The incident took place at around 11:35am and police have advised the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Officers and emergency services are currently at the scene.

A statement from the police says: “The A96 is closed at Huntly due to a crash involving two vehicles which was reported around 11.35am.

“Officers are at the scene and the road is expected to be closed for some time. Drivers are urged to use an alternative route.”

Traffic Scotland added: “The A96 is closed in both directions at Huntly due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call today at 1132 hours to attend a road traffic collision on the A96 in Huntly.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene.”

More to follow