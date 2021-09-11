Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hidden treasure: Everything you need to know about finding your teen’s Child Trust Fund

By Sarah Bruce
September 11, 2021, 6:00 am
Child Trust Funds are maturing

Back in 2005, then-Chancellor Gordon Brown launched his Child Trust Funds for every kid in the country.

A fund – known as a CTF for short – was given to every child born from September 1 2002 to January 3 2011.

Each child received a voucher for up to £250 – or up to £500 for lower income families – and their parents could choose a cash or investment CTF.

If the parents didn’t claim the voucher, the government opened a CTF for the child, as long as they appeared on the child benefit register.

So, almost exactly a year ago, those CTF babies started turning 18, and the funds could be withdrawn.

But now, HMRC has issued a call to action for teenagers and their parents to make sure they don’t forget about theirs.

How much cash is out there?

UK-wide, about six million CTF accounts were opened by parents or guardians. A further million were set up by HMRC.

The average amount in each one is thought to be £1,500.

HMRC estimate 55,000 CTFs mature every month. They say hundreds of thousands of accounts have been claimed so far, but many have not.

A 2018 estimate suggested 1 million accounts might be lost.

Why would you forget free money?

Some young people might not know they have a CTF at all – the ones set up by HMRC spring to mind, or perhaps a change of family circumstances meant the message never got through.

Some parents or guardians may have forgotten who they set the account up with.

How do you get your cash?

If you know who the provider of the fund was – where you opened it, basically – then you have a head start.

Contact the provider directly and you can either withdraw the money or transfer to an adult ISA if you want to keep saving.

Sometimes – whisper it – we all feel like HMRC are mainly there to take money away from us.

But they’re really, really keen to help teenagers find their Child Trust Funds – they have even created an online tool.

All you need in the first instance is the account holder’s national insurance number.

Good luck!

