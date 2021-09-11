Scott Allardice knows only peak performances will keep him in Caley Thistle’s line-up

Scott Allardice is a fixture in the Caley Thistle midfield – but he knows one dip in levels and he’ll be on the bench.

The same assessment could be said for any of Billy Dodds’ players as they prepare for their first against second Championship showdown with Partick Thistle at the Caledonian Stadium today.

Allardice has begun all four league games this season, with a four successive 1-0 wins putting them top, three points clear of the visitors.

Allardice is clear about what is required to keep his place in the starting 11.

He said: “If I’m poor, I’m out – I know that.

“There is Sean Welsh chomping at the bit and also Reece McAlear. Roddy MacGregor is the same and knows we have to perform to stay in the team.

“Obviously wins help that, but we know ourselves that our individual performances need to be good and each day in training we need to be pushing each other.

“Competition is great for me as a player who is trying to improve, day in and day out.

“Obviously, I know if I or anyone else doesn’t perform on a Saturday we’re out.”

The ICT management rang the changes – 10 of them last week – for the 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy second round victory over Buckie Thistle.

That perfect start comes on the back of a disappointing exit from the Premier Sports Cup.

More to come from Caley Jags

Allardice is sure there’s more in the Highlanders’ tank, despite this five-game winning surge.

He added: “With four wins from four in the league and a good win in the cup last week, it has been a good start to the season.

“In terms of performance levels as a team, though, I think there’s a lot more to come from us.

“I don’t think, throughout a whole 90 minutes yet, we’ve really played to the levels we can.

“This year though, off the ball, there’s a real togetherness to go and hunt the ball back, dropping in and being compact and solid.

“There’s been a lot of positives off the ball and, on it, we can get a lot better. It is still early days and there’s a lot more to come.”

Togetherness crucial for Inverness

League Two champions Partick Thistle could replace ICT at the top of the table tonight should they win and stay ahead of Kilmarnock on goal difference. Killie are home to Morton.

Former Dundee United youth player Allardice, who in his second season at Inverness, is wary of Thistle, but backs his own team to rise to the challenge.

He said: “We know they’re a good side and they have players who have played at a higher level than the Championship throughout their career.

“They won their league last year so there will be a buzz about them and they’ve started well.

“That all adds up to a tough game, but I think we have a right good squad here.

“I like to think we believe in ourselves. While I don’t think we’ve played anywhere near where we can, there’s a togetherness this year.

“We’re all in it together and we have the will to go and achieve something. We’ve seen that in the past four games.”