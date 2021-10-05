Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021
Education / Schools

Nobel Prize Winner Sir Paul Nurse: ‘Schools need to teach how science works’

By Sarah Bruce
October 5, 2021, 12:01 am
Nobel Laureate Sir Paul Nurse has called for how science works to be taught in schools

One of the UK’s most eminent academics has called for the way science works to be taught in schools.

Nobel Laureate Sir Paul Nurse says Covid-19 would have killed many more people if it hadn’t been for science.

And now, he says we need to start formally teaching children how science works.

He believes they need to understand the reasoning behind decisions, even if they don’t become scientists themselves.

Writing in the Radio Times, Sir Paul said: “The way science works and develops needs to be taught at our schools, so citizens and political leaders are better prepared to be engaged with scientific issues and the application of science.

“It’s not enough for politicians to simply say they are “following the science”; they need to know what science they are following, and why they are following it.”

Sir Paul said there were people who do not fully understand science. Despite this, they are “very happy to expound incorrect information, particularly on social media”.

He gave the examples of climate change deniers, anti-vaxxers and people who disagree with gene editing.

He added: “These people tend to cherry-pick data, are inattentive to reproducibility, lack scepticism about their own ideas, and are often discourteous and strident in their opinions.

“…we need to engage citizens in proper debate about science and the application of it.”

Sir Paul’s comments were ahead of an upcoming Radio 4 day dedicated to science.

Sir Paul Nurse: What does he know?

Along with Leland Hartwell and Tim Hunt, Sir Paul won the 2001 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. The award was for their discoveries of protein molecules that control the division of cells in the cell cycle.

Sir Paul’s findings have broader significance since errors in cell growth and division may lead to cancer and other serious diseases.

He has been chief executive of Cancer Research UK, a professor of microbiology at Oxford and president of the Rockefeller University in the USA.

He is a director of the Francis Crick Institute in London and former President of the Royal Society.

Read the full article on the Radio Times website now.

