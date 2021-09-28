Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Schools & Family

MAP: Spooktacular family days out in the north and north east

By Nicola Sinclair
September 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Get into the Hallowe'en spirit with these family days out in north and north east. Shutterstock ID 482297074; purchase_order: Schools & Family; job: October family days out; 8a3b2faf-bd57-41dd-904d-59de17d3a748

The nights are drawing in and the October holidays are almost upon us. Stuck for something to do? Check out our picks of spooky family days out.

And if you think this is bit early – at least it’s we’re not doing a Christmas map (yet)!

Browse the locations on our clickable map and check out the details below.

Meet the ghosts of Fyvie Castle – Aberdeenshire

Fyvie Castle is nothing if not imposing. This dramatic fortress houses 800 years of history, folklore and legend. It’s also said to be haunted by the ghost of Lilias Drummond, who legend has it was starved to death by her husband. If the air turns cold and smells of roses, Lilias may well be popping up to say hello.

Please note Fyvie Castle is only open from Thursday to Sunday until 31 October.

Further info

Fyvie Castle
Meet the resident ghosts of Fyvie Castle.

Pick your own pumpkins

Dial up the Hallowe’en fun by letting the kids pick their own pumpkins this year. Westerton Farm in Laurencekirk offers pumpkin picking sessions from 16-31st October, alongside harvest markets and fun farm activities. The Pumpkin Ranch in Inverurie offers indoor pumpkin picking, and is open daily from 16-29th October. Please note both events are ticketed and subject to availability. Check your local area for more farms offering this activity.

Further info on Westerton Farm, Laurencekirk

Further info on The Pumpkin Ranch, Inverurie

Go pumpkin picking this Hallowe’en

Discover Dracula at Slains Castle – Peterhead

This cliffside ruin was a favourite haunt (pun intended) of 19th century celebrities. Among those celebrities was Bram Stoker, and his visit is said to have inspired his famous story Count Dracula. You will find Slains Castle at Cruden Bay. Wrap up warm – it was once the playground of the socialites but today it’s a windy but interesting ruin.

Further info

Slains Castle near Cruden Bay

Make your own slime – Aberdeen

What kid doesn’t love slime? And what parent doesn’t love when messy play happens away from their own carpets and sofas? Children’s entertainer Love Rara is running a slime workshop at Beach Leisure Centre, Aberdeen, on Sunday 17th October. Love Rara is also holding a pumpkin workshop on the 24th. These events are paid and ticketed, so get in there quick if you’d like a spot.

Further info

Get slimy, and let someone else clean up the mess. Shutterstock ID 1810235101;

Spooky scavenger hunt at The Wee Ferm – Keith

Dress up in your favourite Hallowe’en outfit and get the animals to help you complete the Wee Ferm scavenger hunt. There are photos, sweeties and crafts on this fun family day out. The Wee Ferm will be open every day in October but the event is ticketed so book your place fast.

Further info

“Excuse me sir, can you point us to the sweeties?”<br />Don’t miss the family scavenger hunt at The Wee Ferm, Keith.

Skaill House – Orkney

Did you know that Skaill House sits on an ancient Norse graveyard? In the 20th century, skeletons were found under the flagstone in the main hall. Many years later, as the house was being prepared for public opening, 15 more skeletons were found under the south wing. It’s little wonder visitors report so many ghost sightings. One of the most common is the smell of cigarette smoke, but the offending smoker has never been discovered. Skaill House is open daily throughout October on a joint ticket with Skara Brae.

Further info

Skaill House in Orkney stands on an ancient graveyard.

Meet the Grandmothers Grimm – Findhorn

Discover the female voices lost in the Brothers Grimm stories. Tales of werewolves, deceit and murder are woven through this critically-acclaimed production by Some Kind of Theatre, at The Park in Forres. The show is on 13 October at 7pm.

Further info

Discover the wicked women lost from the Brothers Grimm tales. Shutterstock ID 1185688282;

Go bats in Nairn

Take this ranger-led walk through Nairn Riverside Park and discover the magic of our only flying mammal: the bat. Learn about their habitat, diet and nighttime adventures. The bat walk takes place on Friday 22 October. It’s free but must be booked by midday on the 21st.

Further info

Will you spot a bat at Nairn Riverside this October?

If you go down to the woods today…. spooky woodland trail, Caithness

Forse House in the pictureque village of Latheron, Caithness, is holding its annual spooky woodland trail. The trail will be open throughout October from 11am-4pm and offers spooky outdoor adventures for all ages. Wrap up warm, stick on your walking boots, and get into the Hallowe’en spirit with a wander in the woods.

Further info

Can you brave the spooky woodland walk at Forse House, Caithness? Shutterstock ID 713194054;

More from the Schools and Family team

Young people join march in Forres to prevent a ‘frightening’ future

New statistics: How good are the schools in your area?

Judy Murray serves up coaching session for north-east youngsters as part of courts revamp bid

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Schools & Family team

More from the Press and Journal