MAP: Spooktacular family days out in the north and north east

The nights are drawing in and the October holidays are almost upon us. Stuck for something to do? Check out our picks of spooky family days out.

And if you think this is bit early – at least it’s we’re not doing a Christmas map (yet)!

Browse the locations on our clickable map and check out the details below.

Meet the ghosts of Fyvie Castle – Aberdeenshire

Fyvie Castle is nothing if not imposing. This dramatic fortress houses 800 years of history, folklore and legend. It’s also said to be haunted by the ghost of Lilias Drummond, who legend has it was starved to death by her husband. If the air turns cold and smells of roses, Lilias may well be popping up to say hello.

Please note Fyvie Castle is only open from Thursday to Sunday until 31 October.

Further info

Pick your own pumpkins

Dial up the Hallowe’en fun by letting the kids pick their own pumpkins this year. Westerton Farm in Laurencekirk offers pumpkin picking sessions from 16-31st October, alongside harvest markets and fun farm activities. The Pumpkin Ranch in Inverurie offers indoor pumpkin picking, and is open daily from 16-29th October. Please note both events are ticketed and subject to availability. Check your local area for more farms offering this activity.

Further info on Westerton Farm, Laurencekirk

Further info on The Pumpkin Ranch, Inverurie

Discover Dracula at Slains Castle – Peterhead

This cliffside ruin was a favourite haunt (pun intended) of 19th century celebrities. Among those celebrities was Bram Stoker, and his visit is said to have inspired his famous story Count Dracula. You will find Slains Castle at Cruden Bay. Wrap up warm – it was once the playground of the socialites but today it’s a windy but interesting ruin.

Further info

Make your own slime – Aberdeen

What kid doesn’t love slime? And what parent doesn’t love when messy play happens away from their own carpets and sofas? Children’s entertainer Love Rara is running a slime workshop at Beach Leisure Centre, Aberdeen, on Sunday 17th October. Love Rara is also holding a pumpkin workshop on the 24th. These events are paid and ticketed, so get in there quick if you’d like a spot.

Further info

Spooky scavenger hunt at The Wee Ferm – Keith

Dress up in your favourite Hallowe’en outfit and get the animals to help you complete the Wee Ferm scavenger hunt. There are photos, sweeties and crafts on this fun family day out. The Wee Ferm will be open every day in October but the event is ticketed so book your place fast.

Further info

Skaill House – Orkney

Did you know that Skaill House sits on an ancient Norse graveyard? In the 20th century, skeletons were found under the flagstone in the main hall. Many years later, as the house was being prepared for public opening, 15 more skeletons were found under the south wing. It’s little wonder visitors report so many ghost sightings. One of the most common is the smell of cigarette smoke, but the offending smoker has never been discovered. Skaill House is open daily throughout October on a joint ticket with Skara Brae.

Further info

Meet the Grandmothers Grimm – Findhorn

Discover the female voices lost in the Brothers Grimm stories. Tales of werewolves, deceit and murder are woven through this critically-acclaimed production by Some Kind of Theatre, at The Park in Forres. The show is on 13 October at 7pm.

Further info

Go bats in Nairn

Take this ranger-led walk through Nairn Riverside Park and discover the magic of our only flying mammal: the bat. Learn about their habitat, diet and nighttime adventures. The bat walk takes place on Friday 22 October. It’s free but must be booked by midday on the 21st.

Further info

If you go down to the woods today…. spooky woodland trail, Caithness

Forse House in the pictureque village of Latheron, Caithness, is holding its annual spooky woodland trail. The trail will be open throughout October from 11am-4pm and offers spooky outdoor adventures for all ages. Wrap up warm, stick on your walking boots, and get into the Hallowe’en spirit with a wander in the woods.

Further info

