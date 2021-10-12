Guidance sets out raft of Covid-19 rule changes for schools

This week, the Scottish Government is expected to announce that Covid-19 protection measures in schools will be relaxed.

Draft guidance on the potential changes – seen by the P&J – covers a raft of issues.

The 84-page document was compiled following a meeting of more than a dozen experts who advise the Scottish Government on coronavirus rules in schools.

It is understood an announcement on changes to the current rules will be made on Wednesday.

Some of the major moves include abandoning the requirement to use face coverings while children sit at their desks although they will still be worn elsewhere in school.

Traditional parents evenings can resume with the appropriate coronavirus mitigations like distancing in place.

But what else is set to change?

Face coverings

Masks will no longer have to be worn by pupils in the classroom but staff should continue to wear them if they cannot distance from each other or pupils.

Masks must still be worn by pupils in communal areas and on school transport.

Assemblies

Traditional assemblies can resume with schools being urged to think about the number of pupils attending.

The advisory group recommends that “the extent of mixing, quality of ventilation and the size of the physical setting” need to be considered.

Face coverings must be worn by pupils and staff as assemblies are classed as a communal area.

Parents evenings

In-person parents evenings can resume as long as people wear face coverings.

Schools also have to carry out a risk assessment before the events can go ahead and the advisors have said a “blend of approaches” using online or telephone meetings will continue to have a part to play.

It said: “Online and telephone communications have proved to be a valuable tool in the continuity of parental engagement over the course of the pandemic, and should continue to have a role going forward as part of an appropriate blend of approaches.”

The document said online and telephone meetings should also be offered if the school does not have enough space to accommodate parents.

Drop-offs and dentists

Staggered drop off times and lunchtimes will be scrapped although schools will have to speak to parents about specific changes.

The previously paused Childsmile oral health improvement programme and the National Dental Inspection Programme have already resumed.

Staff working with children with additional support needs will have to wear face coverings and other personal protective equipment.

What protections will still be in place?

The draft guidance said that schools had moved to “baseline mitigations” which are designed to maintain any progress that has been made in returning to normality and stopping any resurgence of the virus.

It said the baseline mitigations will apply after the October holidays and include regular Covid-19 testing and making sure schools have good ventilation.

The document also said face coverings would continue to be worn on public transport and it emphasised the importance of “good hand hygiene and surface cleaning.”

It said: “The baseline mitigations for schools are designed to bring a greater sense of normality to schools, while also continuing to provide essential reassurance to children, young people and staff that schools are a safe environment.

“To ensure both consistency and proportionality of approach, the baseline mitigations are also aligned with equivalent requirements that are in place in wider society.”

Government advisors have come up with the new rules. A specific section of the draft guidance was drawn up by the Scottish Government advisors.

It said that both councils and schools need to make people aware of the changes to the rules.

The report also said that local authorities as well as schools should be given more powers to decide how they implement the new rules for each individual setting.

The document said: “The advisory sub-group also recommended that guidance for schools should start to move away from the more prescriptive approach that was necessary during the height of the pandemic, and towards a model of greater empowerment and informed local decision making.

“It is important that we begin to devolve more autonomy and flexibility of decision-making to local authorities and schools so that they can take account of their own circumstances and assessment of risk in implementing the guidance.”

