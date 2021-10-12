Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Iain Maciver: Boris Johnson could follow William Shatner’s lead and take a holiday to space

By Iain Maciver
October 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
William Shatner as Captain Kirk in Star Trek (Photo: AP Photo/Paramount)

Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Shepard.

Its 10-minute mission: to look down on our strange new world. To boldly go where, actually, quite a few have gone before and then come back again in time for tea. Nah, it doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, does it?

They’ll probably be up there by the time you read this. Star Trek actor, William Shatner, and his crewmates were due to blast off at 1.30pm, our time, unless they’re delayed again by wind. Wind is a terrible problem for such missions because capsules are small. It’s not as if you can open a window.

Captain Kirk has lost his cool

As Captain James Tiberius Kirk, of the USS Starship Enterprise (NCC-1701), he pretended to live in space. Now, aged 90 but looking and sounding like someone 30 years younger, Shatner has come clean. He is planking it. The cool, calm Captain Kirk admits he’s scared witless, and this time second officer Spock is not ready with Vulcan logic.

I know you said you wouldn’t want to hear the words: “Houston, we have a problem.” That’s because you want to live long and prosper. I get it. This is just 10 minutes. You will be the oldest person ever to have gone into space. It’ll be a short holiday. Like Boris Johnson and family are having in Marbella. There’s a lot of fuss about it and the problem is that Boris is very recognisable, so it could be short.

Captain Kirk is preparing to go where no man has gone before – for real, this time (Photo: Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock)

The prime minister should come to the west of Scotland again. They got an Airbnb in Applecross last year but tabloids found them. Come to the island of Great Bernera instead. We have a new replacement metal bridge almost complete now. It’s still a secret, but it’ll actually be a drawbridge. When locals on Bernera see anyone dodgy hanging around Earshader, they will just pull the ropes and up it will come like Tower Bridge to keep undesirables off Paradise Island.

Over there, Boris can loudly sing to his wife that Dr Hook song he declined to at their wedding. “And he said, come on Carrie, carry me a little farther. Come on Carrie, carry me one more mile.”

Here, use cream

Meanwhile, Mr Shatner and crewmates hope to get to inner space about 62 miles up. That’ll be at the Kármán line. It’s like a Brexit border, but in the sky. Sixty-two miles. That’s like going from the centre of Aberdeen to the middle of Elgin – but vertically. Ah, right, that could be challenging. Doable, but you would rather not on a wet and windy winter’s night.

Weather doesn’t bother anyone up in the great beyond. It is so quiet in space because there’s no air to carry sound. What was that famous, ominous line from the film Alien? “In space, no one can hear you scream.”

When they had a practice run the other day, William S went to make a coffee. He told the other astronaut he couldn’t find the milk. His crewmate replied: “In space, no one can. Here, use cream.”

The Prince of Wales exits a Rasa hydrogen powered car following a test drive (Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire)

Prince Charles doesn’t use cream but cheese to power his ancient jalopy. He rambled on around the Balmoral garden, throwing a bit of shade on the government’s climate commitment, saying youngsters are frustrated with uncommitted adults and praising Greta Thunberg.

The heir to the throne sounded very sensible, actually. He confirmed he had electric cars and then he said: “My old Aston Martin, which I’ve had for 51 years, runs on, can you believe this, surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process.”

So that’s why the cable under the Minch taking power from Harris to Skye and beyond snapped last year? Brown crabs could have been nibbling it

I use cheese and wine for energy, too. In my case, it’s Sauvignon Blanc and Welsh rarebit.

While HRH is using food as energy in an unusual way, something else is trying to get food in an unusual way. Scientists have discovered crabs like to gnaw on undersea power cables. Brown crab like nothing better than getting their claws into a PLUTO – a pipeline under the ocean to you landlubbers.

So that’s why the cable under the Minch taking power from Harris to Skye and beyond snapped last year? Brown crabs could have been nibbling it in the octopus’s garden in the shade.

News just in from the spaceship… William Shatner spotted a $10 bill on the capsule floor. As he bent down, one of the other crew claimed he saw it first. There was an argument.

Whose ten? We have a problem…

