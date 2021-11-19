Big changes for Stonehaven and Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire schools investment

Aberdeenshire Council has agreed a major investment in Stonehaven and Fraserburgh schools.

As reported earlier this month, Carronhill special school will be included in the new campus plans for Stonehaven.

The proposal will see Dunnottar and Carronhill schools both move to a new campus on the grounds of Mackie Academy.

Mackie itself will not have a new building, but will form part of the wider campus.

Aberdeenshire Council stressed that all three schools would retain their individual identities. They say the campus plan will benefit pupils both now and in the future.

Major learning investment

“Making Carronhill part of the proposed new development would enable us to deliver new state-of-the-art, fully accessible, inclusive facilities,” said Provost and council chairman Bill Howatson.

Mr Howatson explained that Carronhill would be able to support children in a similar way to other local schools for complex additional needs. Parents gave “hugely positive” feedback on other new schools in Aberdeenshire.

“Continuing to invest in our learning estate is our priority for the council.”

However, some groups in Stonehaven have already voiced concern to local councillors.

In response, the council has stressed that a new school for Mackie could still be on the cards in the future. They also said the community would still have access to the playing fields. In fact, access could improve thanks to new walkways and car parking.

Over in Fraserburgh, the council plans to merge St Andrew’s Primary School and Fraserburgh North School into one brand new school.

Parents will be consulted

Councillors say Aberdeenshire’s learning estates team is “second to none”. The team has won national recognition for its approach, and its 2012 design brief draws on best practice from around the world.

The investment plans for Aberdeenshire schools will not go ahead without a full public consultation. That process has already begun, says council vice chairman Ron McKail.

We know sometimes communities have differing views and that’s OK.”

“Discussions with parents began recently as part of a long-term engagement process,” he said. “We are committed to ensuring all stakeholders have opportunities to learn more about proposals and provide feedback to shape plans as matters progress.

“We know sometimes communities have differing views and that’s OK. It’s our job to assess and balance all feedback. But I would say our Learning Estates team is second-to-none and I would urge you to engage fully with them and contribute to supporting the best possible outcomes for our children and young people.”

Councillors have agreed to add the projects to the capital plan, for completion in 2025.

More from the Schools & Family team

Highland school closures: Is school bus travel spreading Covid?

We know our rights: Kindergarten kids teach Children’s Commissioner an outdoor lesson

New Peterhead community campus moves ‘step closer’