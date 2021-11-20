Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

St Margaret’s School for Girls: 175 years of education in Aberdeen

By Sarah Bruce
November 20, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 20, 2021, 12:00 pm
The civic reception for St Margaret's School for Girls

When the first pupils walked through the doors, Victoria was still quite a young Queen.

And now, St Margaret’s School for girls – Scotland’s oldest all-girls school – is celebrating its 175th anniversary in Aberdeen.

To top it all off, the big day fell on Friday – St Margaret’s Day.

To mark the occasion, Lord Provost Barney Crockett hosted a civic reception at the Town House.

St Margaret’s reception: Who was there?

A total of 90 guests including Vice Lord Lieutenant Andrew Lawtie, Depute Provost Jennifer Stewart, councillors and former heads and pupils attended the afternoon tea.

Poetry, readings and musical acts were performed by pupils throughout the reception.

The Lord Provost sits at a harp with ST Margaret's musicians behind him
The Lord Provost is given some musical lessons by girls from St Margaret’s. Supplied by Norman Adams – Aberdeen City Council

The Lord Provost made a speech on the institution’s long-serving commitment to Aberdeen.

And as a warm-up in the morning, pupils enjoyed a school birthday cake and a half-day, a St Margaret’s Day tradition.

A number of current pupils from across all year groups then attended the afternoon civic reception. Each table had representatives from the school alongside special guests.

What the Lord Provost said

Mr Crockett said it was “an honour” to host the civic reception.

He added: “To be able to hold the civic reception on such a special day for the school was fantastic.

“Providing first-class education opportunities is just one of the many offerings that Aberdeen has to be proud of.

St Margaret’s School for Girls had already been in existence for almost a century in 1945. Supplied by St Margaret’s School for Girls

“Fostering, supporting, and encouraging the future generation has never been so important.

St Margaret’s School for Girls is at the forefront of breaking down the barriers that face so many young women today.”

A thank you from the head teacher

Headteacher Anna Tomlinson said: “On behalf of the entire school I would like to thank the Lord Provost for organising such a wonderful celebration.

“I am extremely proud of everything that we have collectively achieved.

“Today’s event is testament to the hard work and dedication shown by pupils and teachers alike.

Barney Crockett, Anna Tomlinson and head girl Emma Simpson
Miss Tomlinson, head girl Emma Simpson and The Lord Provost. Supplied by Norman Adams – Aberdeen City Council

“It has been a privilege to be surrounded by so many former pupils today who still feel such an affiliation with our school.

“Our current girls have enjoyed a wonderful day and have put on some brilliant performances.”

More from the Schools & Family team

Outdoor kindergarten kids host Children’s Commissioner in Aberdeenshire

What makes the Chinese education system No 1?

Aberdeen school closes to boarders as a result of Covid

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]