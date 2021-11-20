St Margaret’s School for Girls: 175 years of education in Aberdeen

When the first pupils walked through the doors, Victoria was still quite a young Queen.

And now, St Margaret’s School for girls – Scotland’s oldest all-girls school – is celebrating its 175th anniversary in Aberdeen.

To top it all off, the big day fell on Friday – St Margaret’s Day.

To mark the occasion, Lord Provost Barney Crockett hosted a civic reception at the Town House.

St Margaret’s reception: Who was there?

A total of 90 guests including Vice Lord Lieutenant Andrew Lawtie, Depute Provost Jennifer Stewart, councillors and former heads and pupils attended the afternoon tea.

Poetry, readings and musical acts were performed by pupils throughout the reception.

The Lord Provost made a speech on the institution’s long-serving commitment to Aberdeen.

And as a warm-up in the morning, pupils enjoyed a school birthday cake and a half-day, a St Margaret’s Day tradition.

A number of current pupils from across all year groups then attended the afternoon civic reception. Each table had representatives from the school alongside special guests.

What the Lord Provost said

Mr Crockett said it was “an honour” to host the civic reception.

He added: “To be able to hold the civic reception on such a special day for the school was fantastic.

“Providing first-class education opportunities is just one of the many offerings that Aberdeen has to be proud of.

“Fostering, supporting, and encouraging the future generation has never been so important.

“St Margaret’s School for Girls is at the forefront of breaking down the barriers that face so many young women today.”

A thank you from the head teacher

Headteacher Anna Tomlinson said: “On behalf of the entire school I would like to thank the Lord Provost for organising such a wonderful celebration.

“I am extremely proud of everything that we have collectively achieved.

“Today’s event is testament to the hard work and dedication shown by pupils and teachers alike.

“It has been a privilege to be surrounded by so many former pupils today who still feel such an affiliation with our school.

“Our current girls have enjoyed a wonderful day and have put on some brilliant performances.”

