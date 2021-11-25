Multi-million-pound Fraserburgh Academy upgrade work complete

Pupils at a north-east school are able to access a range of new facilities following a £2 million revamp.

Youngsters at Fraserburgh Academy can use refurbished drama, art, home economics and additional support for learners areas.

The project is now complete and it means all of the school’s facilities are under one roof.

Pupils and teachers used to have to walk to the old academy building across from the school to take part in some lessons.

The council applied for planning permission for the project in 2019.

Fraserburgh Academy’s headteacher Irene Sharp said everyone at the school welcomes the improvements.

She said both staff and pupils want to show off the Fraserburgh Academy upgrade to their loved ones.

Ms Sharp said: “We are delighted the refurbishment programme is now complete. We very much look forward to showing these off to parents, friends and the wider community, at a later date.

“Pupils and staff are very pleased with the finished work which has greatly enhanced learning and teaching in the school.”

She explained that students used to have to take a “brisk five-minute walk” for art and drama.”

She added: “Now that we have accommodation for these subjects within the main school, for the first time in the history of Fraserburgh Academy all learning is under one roof, which has made a huge contribution to the positive ethos within the school.”

Pandemic caused delays

Work on the project was led by Aberdeenshire Council’s learning estates team with building companies Bancon Construction and CHAP Construction both involved.

The first phase started in summer 2019, but Covid delayed work in 2020.

The second part of the Fraserburgh Academy upgrade took place from May to August this year.

The revamp team got rid of the school’s former annexe building and it means there is more space for pupils to enjoy.

It also means the Dennyduff Road school is no longer a ‘split site’, improving the learning experience for young people.

The £2 million project also includes a new conference room, new staff room and upgraded lighting and ceilings for classrooms

Education bosses upgraded all the windows too, making it easier to control ventilation.

Councillors welcome changes to Fraserburgh Academy

Local education committee chairman Gillian Owen said evidence drives investment in Aberdeenshire schools.

“Our Learning Estates team continues to deliver fantastic building briefs which are intuitive, dynamic and modern. This is another great example of making best use of space and resources.”

Councillor Doreen Mair chairwoman of Banff and Buchan Area Committee added: “Making the most of existing assets is a key priority for us as a local authority.

“We are pleased to see investment in Fraserburgh. We really hope young people are enjoying the fantastic new facilities on offer at Fraserburgh Academy.”

