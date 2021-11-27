Highland schools power into top two spots at national hydrogen competition

Highland schools have taken first and second place at the Scottish Schools’ Hydrogen Challenge.

More than 4,000 students from secondary schools across Scotland took part in the competition, but it was Glen Urquhart High School who stole the top spot. Plockton High School took the silver.

The competition challenged pupils to create a vehicle powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and built with Lego bricks. Working in teams of three or four, the pupils had to create the most efficient design possible. The car that travelled the furthest on the hydrogen battery was the winner.

The Scottish Schools’ Hydrogen Challenge is a partnership initiative led by Arcola Energy. The contest took place in the run-up to the COP26 conference, and host city Glasgow staged the grand finale at the end of October.

Getting creative with Lego

Joe Perry, climate change coordinator at Highland Council, said the competition was inspirational for Highland pupils.

“Highland schools did really well, achieving some of the highest scores in Scotland,” he said. “Arcola Energy said how engaged Highland students were.

“Since the challenge was to create the most efficient vehicle, they had to experiment with different shapes, wheels and designs. So it was an opportunity to be really creative.”

The Scottish Cities Alliance supported the contest and originally only intended to tour the cities. However, the council made a case for the challenge to come to Highland.

Secondary schools across Highland took part in the competition, while Wick, Kingussie and Inverness hosted the regional heats.

All-girl winners

It was Glen Urquhart’s all-girl team who took the top prize, highlighting that female students can and do excel at STEM subjects.

Joan Nelson, headteacher at Glen Urqhuart, said the school is “so proud” of all the pupils who took part.

“The winning team of girls said it was such an amazing sense of achievement, and we could not agree more,” said Mrs Nelson.

“At Glen Urquhart High School, we believe young people should be encouraged to develop an interest and enthusiasm for Stem that develops knowledge and life skills.”

Jobs for the future

Highland Council recently hired its first dedicated hydrogen officer, and is progressing plans for a green hydrogen hub at the Cromarty Firth. In fact, the council sees hydrogen and renewables as a key industry for Highland.

Joanne Allday, development manager at Port of Cromarty Firth, says today’s young people will have plenty of opportunities to work in renewables.

“Initiatives such as this play a critical role in inspiring the next generation. We’re thrilled two Highlands schools were placed in the top three and look forward to seeing these pupils and many others working in this field in years to come.”

