IN FULL: List of schools that are closed or partially closed on Monday, January 31

A host of Aberdeenshire schools have announced their closure or partial closure on Monday due to the havoc caused by stormy weather over the weekend.

Storm Malik has caused issues with electricity and water to a number of communities across the north-east in particular, and some school have already announced their closure.

With Storm Corrie on the way on Sunday evening and a yellow weather warning in place for ice on Monday morning, more schools could announce their closure.

We will continue to update this list as the day goes on, so please keep checking back.

The list below was last updated at 9.15pm on Sunday, January 30. We will have an updated list first thing in the morning.

Aberdeenshire

Ballogie Nursery – Closed to all due to no power.

Echt School and nursery – School will have a delayed opening of 10.30am to allow safe travel. Nursery closed due to staff absence.

Crathie School – No electricity so closed to all.

Keithhall School – Closed due to lack of power.

Strathdon School – Closed due to power issues.

Hatton Fintray School – Closed due to lack of power.

Banff Academy – Closed to all due to external damage.

Methlick School – Closed to all due to snapped power and telecom cables.

Monymusk School -Closed to all due to lack of power, water, heating and internet.

Oyne School – Closed due to power outage.

Logie Coldstone School – Closed due to lack of power.

Craigievar School – Closed due to power outages.

Largue School – Closed to all due to lack of power.

Forgue School – Closed to all due to power outage.

Cluny School – Closed to all due to ongoing power outage.

Banchory Academy – School closed to teaching staff and pupils due to heating issues. Support staff should still attend when safe to do so.

Cultercullen School – Closed to all due to no power, heating or internet.

Kincardine O’Neil School – Closed to all due to loss of power.

Ellon Academy- Delayed opening of 10am.

Finzean School – Closed to all due to power outage.

Kennethmont School – Closed to all due to no power.

Crathes School – Closed due to lack of electricity.

Barthol Chapel School – School closed to all due to power outage.

Clatt School – School closed to all due to lack of power.

Glass School – Closed to all due to lack of power.

Slains School – Closed to all due to lack or electricity.

Daviot School – School closed to all due to lack of power, heating, light and water.

Highlands

Highland Council have advised parents and carers to check their website for a full list of school closures at 7am on Monday morning.

If you have no power and need somewhere to charge electronic devices, access hot water or hot food, here is a full list of welfare centres set up across the region.

