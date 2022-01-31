Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roof ripped off Banff Academy as longer-term damage to some schools becomes clear

By David Proctor
January 31, 2022, 5:23 pm
Storm damage at Banff Academy. Picture by Jasper Image.
Storm damage at Banff Academy. Picture by Jasper Image.

Education bosses are making alternative arrangements after the weekend storms left some schools with more long-term damage.

Winds of more than 90 mph battered the region on Sunday night causing damage and disrupting classes for pupils this week.

As many as 40,000 homes were left without power and engineers have been working to restore properties to the network.

But some school buildings were affected more dramatically, forcing councils into longer-term contingency plans.

Part of the roof of Banff Academy was ripped off and left scattered across the school grounds after the weekend’s weather.

Pictures show part of the covering hanging in a tree at the Aberdeenshire secondary.

Banff Academy will remain closed on Tuesday with pupils being asked to move to online learning.

Aberdeenshire Council said they would give an update on  the Bellevue Road school “as soon as possible”.

Elsewhere in Aberdeenshire, Hatton Fintray School, Logie Coldstone School, Newtonhill School and Redmyre School all closed.

Portlethen School is open to primary one to 7 children but its nursery is closed.

North-east council bosses have asked parents to check their website for updates.

Damage from Storm Malik on Saturday morning at Banff Academy.  Credit: Jasper Image.

Other parts of region deal with storms

In Aberdeen, the storms caused a “small amount” of damage to the roof at Brimmond School in Bucksburn.

Despite the structural issues, the school remained open to pupils.

Council chiefs in Highland said that 10 schools were closed on Monday due to a mix of buildings left with no heating, water, power and also the continuing impact of Covid-19.

Officials in Moray said there was “no damage” to any of their schools with most of the school closures down to losses of power.

Western Isles Council also said the issue with schools was “short-term electrical outages”.

Storm Corrie. A fallen tree blocks the road at Kirktown of Fetteresso, Stonehaven.   Picture by Kath Flannery.

Councils ‘hopeful’ schools can reopen

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The cause of most of the closures to schools today has been power outages because of the recent storms.

“We are hopeful that many of schools will reopen once the weather begins to calm down.

“Alternative learning arrangements will be made where possible at schools impacted by the weather.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “There was a small amount of damage to Brimmond School due to the storms over the weekend where a small section of roof cladding was dislodged by the high winds.

“The section of cladding has been removed for safety and a repair has been organised. The building remains watertight and is open as normal.”

