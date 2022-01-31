Roof ripped off Banff Academy as longer-term damage to some schools becomes clear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Education bosses are making alternative arrangements after the weekend storms left some schools with more long-term damage.

Winds of more than 90 mph battered the region on Sunday night causing damage and disrupting classes for pupils this week.

As many as 40,000 homes were left without power and engineers have been working to restore properties to the network.

But some school buildings were affected more dramatically, forcing councils into longer-term contingency plans.

Part of the roof of Banff Academy was ripped off and left scattered across the school grounds after the weekend’s weather.

Pictures show part of the covering hanging in a tree at the Aberdeenshire secondary.

Banff Academy will remain closed on Tuesday with pupils being asked to move to online learning.

Aberdeenshire Council said they would give an update on the Bellevue Road school “as soon as possible”.

Elsewhere in Aberdeenshire, Hatton Fintray School, Logie Coldstone School, Newtonhill School and Redmyre School all closed.

Portlethen School is open to primary one to 7 children but its nursery is closed.

North-east council bosses have asked parents to check their website for updates.

Other parts of region deal with storms

In Aberdeen, the storms caused a “small amount” of damage to the roof at Brimmond School in Bucksburn.

Despite the structural issues, the school remained open to pupils.

Council chiefs in Highland said that 10 schools were closed on Monday due to a mix of buildings left with no heating, water, power and also the continuing impact of Covid-19.

Officials in Moray said there was “no damage” to any of their schools with most of the school closures down to losses of power.

Western Isles Council also said the issue with schools was “short-term electrical outages”.

Councils ‘hopeful’ schools can reopen

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The cause of most of the closures to schools today has been power outages because of the recent storms.

“We are hopeful that many of schools will reopen once the weather begins to calm down.

“Alternative learning arrangements will be made where possible at schools impacted by the weather.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “There was a small amount of damage to Brimmond School due to the storms over the weekend where a small section of roof cladding was dislodged by the high winds.

“The section of cladding has been removed for safety and a repair has been organised. The building remains watertight and is open as normal.”

