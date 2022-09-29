Highlands, islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire represented in national school meal award shortlists

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four north and north-east schools have been recognised for top-quality work in catering, including nominees for national employee of the year and student chef of the year.

The first annual Scottish School Food Awards features Croy Primary, Gordonstoun School, Mackie Academy and Cullivoe Primary as finalists in multiple categories.

From individual contributions to school-wide efforts, the awards shine a light on all aspects of in-school food service.

The awards are run by Claymore Events in partnership with Swiss Education Group and Yummy Jobs.

Judges will announce the winners at a black-tie event on Thursday October 27 at Merchiston Castle School, Edinburgh.

Nominees from all corners of the north

Cullivoe Primary in Shetland is the school furthest afield to be on a shortlist for the Scottish school meal awards.

Their entry for ‘Sustainable School of the year’ impressed judges, who applauded their commitment to sustainability despite the difficulties that come with their geography.

Gordonstoun School is in the running for a school meal award in two categories: Well-being in Education and Healthy Living.

Croy Primary’s chef manager Anja Fugelstad earned a nomination for employee of the year. The judges mentioned her school garden initiative and said her willingness to teach showed a total commitment to the children.

Her work also helped to land Croy on the shortlist for the Community Benefits Award.

Meanwhile, in Aberdeenshire, Mackie Academy pupil Phoebe Lawson is also in the running for an individual award.

As one of the four nominees for student chef of the year, judges will take a look at her culinary skill and see how her talent stacks up against competitors.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Masha’s safe haven in Aberdeen after fleeing one of Ukraine’s most dangerous areas

Inverness pupils receive ‘poignant’ letter of thanks one day after Queen’s death

POLL: Should teachers go on strike?