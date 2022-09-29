Highlands, islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire represented in national school meal award shortlists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Highlands, islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire represented in national school meal award shortlists

By Garrett Stell
September 29, 2022, 11:45 am
Children near serving line with healthy food in school canteen
Children near serving line with healthy food in school canteen

Four north and north-east schools have been recognised for top-quality work in catering, including nominees for national employee of the year and student chef of the year.

The first annual Scottish School Food Awards features Croy Primary, Gordonstoun School, Mackie Academy and Cullivoe Primary as finalists in multiple categories.

From individual contributions to school-wide efforts, the awards shine a light on all aspects of in-school food service.

The awards are run by Claymore Events in partnership with Swiss Education Group and Yummy Jobs.

Judges will announce the winners at a black-tie event on Thursday October 27 at Merchiston Castle School, Edinburgh.

Nominees from all corners of the north

Cullivoe Primary in Shetland is the school furthest afield to be on a shortlist for the Scottish school meal awards.

Their entry for ‘Sustainable School of the year’ impressed judges, who applauded their commitment to sustainability despite the difficulties that come with their geography.

Gordonstoun School is in the running for a school meal award in two categories: Well-being in Education and Healthy Living.

Image shows school chef reaching into lunch line to illustrate School meal awards
Schools and individuals are up for awards recognising contributions to health, the environment, community service and more. Shutterstock.

Croy Primary’s chef manager Anja Fugelstad earned a nomination for employee of the year. The judges mentioned her school garden initiative and said her willingness to teach showed a total commitment to the children.

Her work also helped to land Croy on the shortlist for the Community Benefits Award.

Meanwhile, in Aberdeenshire, Mackie Academy pupil Phoebe Lawson is also in the running for an individual award.

As one of the four nominees for student chef of the year, judges will take a look at her culinary skill and see how her talent stacks up against competitors.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Masha’s safe haven in Aberdeen after fleeing one of Ukraine’s most dangerous areas

Inverness pupils receive ‘poignant’ letter of thanks one day after Queen’s death

POLL: Should teachers go on strike?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Schools

To go with story by Garrett Stell. Findochty Primary School pupils taking part in the poetry slam final Picture shows; Findochty Primary School pupils taking part in the poetry slam final. Findochty Primary. Supplied by Findochty Primary School Date; Unknown
Moray pupils in national poetry slam final
Moray Council will submit a funding bid to help replace Buckie High School and Forres Academy.
Funding bid for new schools at Forres and Buckie to go ahead
£24k in debt incurred by unpaid school meals has been written-off by Moray Council.
Moray Council writes off school meals debt of £24,000 by one vote
Forres Academy is a priority for Moray Council to replace. Picture by Jason Hedges.
No public debate on funding for new secondary schools for fears of impacting Buckie…
Inka and her father Lauri celebrate Inka's star baker award. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Ness Castle pupils cook up community spirit at temporary home from home
Queen Elizabeth Muirtown Primary
Inverness pupils receive 'poignant' letter of thanks one day after Queen's death
Wow moment: St Joseph's School pupils at the Maths Week event at Aberdeen Science Centre.
Aberdeen pupils celebrate the 'beauty of maths'
Masha Aberdeen
Masha's safe haven in Aberdeen after fleeing one of Ukraine's most dangerous areas
Teacher Rosie Bircham and Mearns Academy students won the Scots School of the Year award for their work promoting and preserving the Scots language.
Scots is more than a dialect, say award-winning students
Princess Anne meets staff and pupils of Raasay Primary School.
Raasay pupils thrilled to meet Princess Anne

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks