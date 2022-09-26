POLL: Do you support teachers striking over pay?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
POLL: Do you support teachers striking over pay?

By Garrett Stell
September 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Scotland's teachers are moving closer to striking over pay. Would you support them if they did?
Scotland's teachers are moving closer to striking over pay. Would you support them if they did?

Members of Scotland’s largest teachers’ union sent a clear message last week when they voted to reject a pay offer and said they would strike if necessary.

Following on from the vote, the Education Institute of Scotland (EIS) declared an official dispute with employers and is opening up a formal strike ballot.

It’s too early to tell how any potential teacher strike would impact specific schools in the north and north-east, but the roughly 60,000 EIS members make up 80% of Scotland’s teachers.

The most recent offer from employers consisted of a 5% pay increase. But union members said that this amounts to a 7% cut in real terms, thanks to the effects of inflation and the cost of living crisis.

When EIS leadership put the question to members, the response was clear. Almost 80% of members responded to the survey. Of those, 94% rejected the pay offer.

In addition, 91% of the members who took part (more than 43,000 teachers) said that they would support strike action if it came to it.

Read on and take our poll to let us know what you think.

‘Scotland’s teachers have had enough’

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said members’ opinions were clear.

“The message from our consultative ballot last week was crystal clear – Scotland’s teachers have had enough and are prepared to take strike action over pay.

“The EIS is listening to its members, and will now move forward with a statutory ballot to enable strike action in schools later this autumn.”

Andrea Bradley, EIS General Secretary.

She added that there is still time to prevent a teacher strike in Scotland, but union members will only halt the strike ballot for a much better offer.

“Scotland’s local authorities and the Scottish Government must significantly up their offer to Scotland’s teachers if strike action is to be avoided,” she said.

NASUWT, another major teachers’ union, also rejected the pay offer and will also ask members to vote on industrial action.

What do you think about the possibility of a teacher strike in Scotland? Take part in our poll below.

