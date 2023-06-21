Aberdeen dad accuses council of depriving autistic son of education

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen dad accuses council of depriving autistic son of education

The only schooling 13-year-old Callum Cameron, who needs round-the-clock care, has received since March is three hours' outreach a week from a voluntary teacher.

By Calum Petrie
Callum Cameron, 13, with his dad behind him, superimposed next to Orchard Brae school.
Callum Cameron, 13, has been without a school place since being excluded from Orchard Brae in March. Image: DCT Media

An Aberdeen dad whose autistic son has been without a school since March has accused the city council of depriving his child of an education.

John Cameron’s 13-year-old son Callum was excluded from Orchard Brae, a special school, 11 weeks ago. John says he was told the school ‘couldn’t cope with him’, citing repeated attempts to escape from school premises.

Callum was instead offered a place at Bucksburn Academy, which as a mainstream school, would be out of the question according to John.

“Callum has autism, ADHD and epilepsy.

“If Orchard Brae, a special school, can’t cope with him, I don’t see how a mainstream school will be able to. He wouldn’t cope in a mainstream school and they wouldn’t cope with him.”

Callum can be a handful, but that’s council’s problem, says dad

He is particularly perturbed at his son’s exclusion from Orchard Brae, as he said Callum had attended Mile End School throughout his primary education, and that Mile End hadn’t had any issues with him.

John acknowledges that Callum has since grown into a ‘big, strong lad’ and can be a handful for staff. But he says this is for the council to plan around.

Calllum getting a hug from his dad John.
Callum Cameron with dad John, who is fighting to get him back into education. Image: John Cameron

He wants Callum put in either Camphill or Linn Moor – according to John the only schools suitable for him.

He argues it is up to the council to find Callum a place in education, which he says they have failed to do. With the summer holidays approaching, he says Callum risks having irreparable damage done to his education and long-term prospects.

The only schooling Callum has received since March is three hours’ outreach a week from a voluntary teacher.

John says that social workers who have visited have said that the situation is simply at ‘stalemate’.

Single parenthood pressures with Callum stuck at home

But John says Callum needs round-the-clock care, and without him being in education, as a single parent he is left with an enormous burden.

Callum’s twin brother Aiden – a pupil at Hazlehead Academy – also has autism and ADHD, albeit less severe, and John says the burden of Callum being stuck at home for so long is becoming intolerable.

John was forced to give up work given the care both boys need. He previously worked with machinery but found it wasn’t compatible with sleepless nights.

The sign for Camphill House.
Camphill, one of the schools John wants Callum placed at. Image: DC Thomson/Kami Thomson

John’s situation is a stark reminder of just how relentless some people’s lives can be, with the additional needs his sons have, and no-one else around to help.

He said: “Folk ask me whether I miss work. And I say ‘oh, I miss work alright, it was a lot easier.’

“I worked with machinery and it just wasn’t feasible. I never know if I’m going to get any sleep or not.

“You’re constantly on alert, you never switch off. When I do get to sleep, the slightest noise and I’m up checking on them.

“Your emotions just switch off, you go into robot mode. It’s not until you sit down and think about things and you think, ‘I’m done in.'”

Autistic pupils the ‘forgotten children’ of education system

And with Callum having been at home since early spring, and the summer holidays almost upon us, John is in need of a break. Something which he says the council are doing nothing to help with.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Children and young people with additional support needs (ASN) are given an individualised curriculum within Aberdeen City Council’s Education specialist provision in a variety of environments including ASN facilities within city schools and at specialist education centres.”

In a special P&J investigation last year, we spoke to several families with autistic children across the north-east. Like John, they had had to fight simply to secure an education for their child.

In 2021-22 alone, 24 families in the region took legal action to get their kids into school.
The families said the figure shows autistic pupils are the ‘forgotten children’ of the education system.

Conversation