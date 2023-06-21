Escape to the country: Beautiful family houses for sale in Mintlaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Escape to the country: Beautiful family houses for sale in Mintlaw

Your dream family life might be closer than you think, with three, four and five bedroom houses on offer!

In partnership with Bancon Homes
Couple jogging with their toddler in a pram at Aden Meadows.

We’re helping you plan your Aberdeenshire countryside escape by taking a closer look at some of the new-build houses for sale in Mintlaw.

Dreaming of a life where you can live in a peaceful, countryside setting, but not sure yet if you can give up the advantages of living near a city? You don’t have to!

At Aden Meadows in Mintlaw, you can get the best of both worlds.

And there are some great houses for sale, offering value for money, luxury and plenty of space for the whole family. Here’s what you need to know.

Location, location, location: moving to Mintlaw

View of the trees and grass surrounding Aden Meadows.
Enjoy the countryside and stay within reach of major towns at Aden Meadows.

If you’re planning your life in the Aberdeenshire countryside, picking the right place is key.

Mintlaw is a small village surrounded by natural beauty and boasting all the local amenities you’ll need (like shops, a doctor’s surgery, pharmacy and more). There are plenty of walks winding through the meadowlands, including The Buchan Way, and there’s the 230 acre Aden Country Park to explore too.

It’s also 20 minutes from Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, and around 30 minutes from Bridge of Don – so you’re not too far away from the workplaces and attractions of bigger towns.

3-, 4- and 5-bedroom houses currently for sale in Mintlaw

On the southern edge of the town, you’ll find a new development from Bancon Homes, offering three, four and five bedrooms houses for sale in Mintlaw from £249,995.

Here’s a closer look at some of the options to discover.

The Dee

The Dee house at Aden Meadows
The Dee at Aden Meadows, from £274,995.

The Dee is a four-bedroom detached home with integral single garage, featuring a designer kitchen, integrated appliances, built in oak-finish wardrobes, a family bathroom and ensuite.

Available from £274,995.

The Devonshire

The Devonshire, one of the houses for sale in Mintlaw at Aden Meadows.
The Devonshire, from £329,995.

This beautiful four-bedroom house for sale in Mintlaw offers two ensuites, a family bathroom and oak-finish fitted wardrobes upstairs, with a separate living room and open plan kitchen, dining and family area downstairs.

The Devonshire is available from £329,995.

The Louisville

The Louisville home from Bancon Homes.
The Louisville, from £309,995.

The four-bedroom, detached Louisville combines open plan living with some elements of more formal living space, including a separate living room and designer kitchen/diner with French doors overlooking the garden.

Available from £309,995.

The Osborne

The Osborne for sale at Aden Meadows, Mintlaw.
The Osborne, from £379,995.

With five bedrooms to play with, you’ll have plenty of space for the whole family. The master bedroom also includes a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

Available from £379,995.

The Argyll

The Argyll new build home in Aberdeenshire.
The Argyll, from £249,995.

This three bedroom detached home with integrated garage offers an open concept kitchen and dining space, as well as contemporary finishes throughout.

Available from £249,995.

The Viewfield

The Viewfield house for sale Aden Meadows, Aberdeenshire.
The Viewfield, from £269,995.

Four bedrooms, integrated garage, large kitchen with Siemens appliances and much more – this detached home would make a great family home.

Available from £269,995.

Find out more about all property types at Aden Meadows.

What Bancon Homes offers in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire

Aden Meadows development of houses for sale in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire.
Bancon Homes has a reputation for combining high quality with stunning design.

Bancon Homes has been building homes for over 40 years in the north east of Scotland. Whether you’re looking at its city centre apartments or countryside developments, such as Aden Meadows in Mintlaw, quality and design are always the focus.

There are lots of advantages to buying a new build house from Bancon Homes, including:

  • Luxury finishes. High quality features are offered as standard, like designer kitchens and integrated appliances.
  • Outdoor space: All homes come with landscaped front gardens and sizeable back gardens. The development features a walking trail.
  • Efficiency. The new build houses at Aden Meadows are expected to have EPC Band B energy efficiency ratings.
  • Extras. Solar panels are included.
  • Incentives. LBTT currently being paid on selected properties.
  • Buying options. Bancon Homes can offer Part Exchange in some cases (Ts & Cs apply).

View houses for sale in Mintlaw

Could Aden Meadows be your first step towards building your dream life in the countryside?

Have a look around the development and houses to really appreciate what’s on offer. The sales and information centre at Aden Meadows is open Thursday to Monday, between 10am and 5pm.

Arrange a viewing at sales@bancon.co.uk or download a Bancon Homes brochure to find out more about current houses for sale in Mintlaw.

