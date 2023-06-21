Escape to the country: Beautiful family houses for sale in Mintlaw

We’re helping you plan your Aberdeenshire countryside escape by taking a closer look at some of the new-build houses for sale in Mintlaw.

Dreaming of a life where you can live in a peaceful, countryside setting, but not sure yet if you can give up the advantages of living near a city? You don’t have to!

At Aden Meadows in Mintlaw, you can get the best of both worlds.

And there are some great houses for sale, offering value for money, luxury and plenty of space for the whole family. Here’s what you need to know.

Location, location, location: moving to Mintlaw

If you’re planning your life in the Aberdeenshire countryside, picking the right place is key.

Mintlaw is a small village surrounded by natural beauty and boasting all the local amenities you’ll need (like shops, a doctor’s surgery, pharmacy and more). There are plenty of walks winding through the meadowlands, including The Buchan Way, and there’s the 230 acre Aden Country Park to explore too.

It’s also 20 minutes from Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, and around 30 minutes from Bridge of Don – so you’re not too far away from the workplaces and attractions of bigger towns.

3-, 4- and 5-bedroom houses currently for sale in Mintlaw

On the southern edge of the town, you’ll find a new development from Bancon Homes, offering three, four and five bedrooms houses for sale in Mintlaw from £249,995.

Here’s a closer look at some of the options to discover.

The Dee

The Dee is a four-bedroom detached home with integral single garage, featuring a designer kitchen, integrated appliances, built in oak-finish wardrobes, a family bathroom and ensuite.

Available from £274,995.

The Devonshire

This beautiful four-bedroom house for sale in Mintlaw offers two ensuites, a family bathroom and oak-finish fitted wardrobes upstairs, with a separate living room and open plan kitchen, dining and family area downstairs.

The Devonshire is available from £329,995.

The Louisville

The four-bedroom, detached Louisville combines open plan living with some elements of more formal living space, including a separate living room and designer kitchen/diner with French doors overlooking the garden.

Available from £309,995.

The Osborne

With five bedrooms to play with, you’ll have plenty of space for the whole family. The master bedroom also includes a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

Available from £379,995.

The Argyll

This three bedroom detached home with integrated garage offers an open concept kitchen and dining space, as well as contemporary finishes throughout.

Available from £249,995.

The Viewfield

Four bedrooms, integrated garage, large kitchen with Siemens appliances and much more – this detached home would make a great family home.

Available from £269,995.

Find out more about all property types at Aden Meadows.

What Bancon Homes offers in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire

Bancon Homes has been building homes for over 40 years in the north east of Scotland. Whether you’re looking at its city centre apartments or countryside developments, such as Aden Meadows in Mintlaw, quality and design are always the focus.

There are lots of advantages to buying a new build house from Bancon Homes, including:

Luxury finishes. High quality features are offered as standard, like designer kitchens and integrated appliances.

High quality features are offered as standard, like designer kitchens and integrated appliances. Outdoor space: All homes come with landscaped front gardens and sizeable back gardens. The development features a walking trail.

All homes come with landscaped front gardens and sizeable back gardens. The development features a walking trail. Efficiency. The new build houses at Aden Meadows are expected to have EPC Band B energy efficiency ratings.

The new build houses at Aden Meadows are expected to have EPC Band B energy efficiency ratings. Extras. Solar panels are included.

Solar panels are included. Incentives. LBTT currently being paid on selected properties.

LBTT currently being paid on selected properties. Buying options. Bancon Homes can offer Part Exchange in some cases (Ts & Cs apply).

View houses for sale in Mintlaw

Could Aden Meadows be your first step towards building your dream life in the countryside?

Have a look around the development and houses to really appreciate what’s on offer. The sales and information centre at Aden Meadows is open Thursday to Monday, between 10am and 5pm.

Arrange a viewing at sales@bancon.co.uk or download a Bancon Homes brochure to find out more about current houses for sale in Mintlaw.