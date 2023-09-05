Bridge of Don schools saved from closure ‘at this time’… but Northfield primaries still in doubt

Plans for a potential Bridge of Don super-school have been waylaid – likely saving three closure-threatened primaries.

But council chiefs want to continue their probe into the viability of feeder schools in the Oldmachar area.

Primaries at Danestone, Glashieburn and Middleton Park were at more immediate risk as the local authority considered closing or merging them.

Pupil numbers have fallen, meaning space is going unused.

Similar excess capacity in primaries feeding Northfield Academy has led to a feasibility study on the future of another six schools.

But there is no word on the future of Bramble Brae, Heathryburn, Manor Park, Muirfield, Quarryhill and Westpark as of yet.

Their fate was due to be decided on Tuesday alongside the Oldmachar feeders.

But officials asked for more time before coming back to councillors.

Oldmachar primary schools safe from merge or closure ‘at this time’

In Bridge of Don, council bosses were looking at closing or merging any of the three, using an existing school or building a new super-school.

But instead they have revealed there are “no suitable options” for reducing primary schools.

Property chief Stephen Booth looked at Forehill and Glashieburn schools as possibly taking in pupils from other primaries.

However, he said: “It was found that none of the options for merging schools on the Forehill or Glashieburn sites sufficiently fulfilled the identified project objectives.

“A merger would likely create challenges and pressures for the school communities concerned, particularly in terms of the available space and the opportunities for providing improved facilities for learning and teaching.”

There was also found to be no “suitable” alternative accommodation for classes while work to make space was carried out.

Further probe into future of Bridge of Don schooling

However, doubt over the future of schooling in Bridge of Don will continue throughout 2023.

A feasibility study of Bridge of Don and Oldmachar academies is due to start towards the end of the year.

That will also look at the impact of the thousands of homes being built at Grandhome.

A third secondary, as well as two primaries, are part of the masterplan for the huge development on the Don.

In a report prepared for the education committee, Mr Booth suggests widening that study to reconsider “improved facilities and consolidation” of both Oldmachar Academy and its feeder primaries.

Part of his report on the future of schools will be discussed behind closed doors.

Councillors will then be asked to sanction the wider Bridge of Don study.