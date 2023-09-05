Bridge of Don schools saved from closure ‘at this time’… but Northfield primaries still in doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Don schools saved from closure ‘at this time’… but Northfield primaries still in doubt

Across Aberdeen, the future of nine primaries is being explored. While the Bridge of Don schools are now safe, uncertainty remains over six feeding into Northfield Academy.

By Alastair Gossip
Three primary schools, which feed into Oldmachar Academy, are no longer at risk of closure "at this time". Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Plans for a potential Bridge of Don super-school have been waylaid – likely saving three closure-threatened primaries.

But council chiefs want to continue their probe into the viability of feeder schools in the Oldmachar area.

Primaries at Danestone, Glashieburn and Middleton Park were at more immediate risk as the local authority considered closing or merging them.

Pupil numbers have fallen, meaning space is going unused.

Similar excess capacity in primaries feeding Northfield Academy has led to a feasibility study on the future of another six schools.

The fate of Northfield Academy's feeder primary schools is yet to be revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
But there is no word on the future of Bramble Brae, Heathryburn, Manor Park, Muirfield, Quarryhill and Westpark as of yet.

Their fate was due to be decided on Tuesday alongside the Oldmachar feeders.

But officials asked for more time before coming back to councillors.

Oldmachar primary schools safe from merge or closure ‘at this time’

In Bridge of Don, council bosses were looking at closing or merging any of the three, using an existing school or building a new super-school.

But instead they have revealed there are “no suitable options” for reducing primary schools.

Streets surrounding Forehill School in Bridge of Don. Council bosses looked at basing a merged school on the site. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson/HJS Helicopters
Property chief Stephen Booth looked at Forehill and Glashieburn schools as possibly taking in pupils from other primaries.

However, he said: “It was found that none of the options for merging schools on the Forehill or Glashieburn sites sufficiently fulfilled the identified project objectives.

“A merger would likely create challenges and pressures for the school communities concerned, particularly in terms of the available space and the opportunities for providing improved facilities for learning and teaching.”

There was also found to be no “suitable” alternative accommodation for classes while work to make space was carried out.

Further probe into future of Bridge of Don schooling

However, doubt over the future of schooling in Bridge of Don will continue throughout 2023.

Glashieburn School, another Oldmachar feeder, was considered for a merged school if closure of any of the primaries went ahead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
A feasibility study of Bridge of Don and Oldmachar academies is due to start towards the end of the year.

That will also look at the impact of the thousands of homes being built at Grandhome.

A third secondary, as well as two primaries, are part of the masterplan for the huge development on the Don.

In a report prepared for the education committee, Mr Booth suggests widening that study to reconsider “improved facilities and consolidation” of both Oldmachar Academy and its feeder primaries.

Part of his report on the future of schools will be discussed behind closed doors.

Councillors will then be asked to sanction the wider Bridge of Don study.

Troubled Northfield Academy to offer building lessons and beauty classes to keep pupils in school

Conversation