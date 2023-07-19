New superschool could replace three closure-threatened Aberdeen primaries

A new superschool could be built in Aberdeen as the council weighs up the closure of as many as three primaries.

The futures of Danestone, Glashieburn and Middleton Park schools are all under review.

Local authority bosses in March began sounding out parents on the potential closures of schools feeding into Oldmachar Academy.

They claimed a reduction in pupils would leave the buildings “inefficient” to run because of the space going unused.

Three options are on the table: closure of one primary with pupils placed at the remaining schools, a merger of two at an existing site, or a merger of two or all three into a new building.

September decision day looms for Oldmachar primary schools

Parents, pupils, staff and community groups have since given their views on the buildings, now at risk of being mothballed.

A business case, to be put to councillors in September, will take comments and any potential community impact into account.

There, education bosses will bring forward a preferred option for either a merged school or a larger, new-build replacement.

A similar review is under way over in Northfield, with six primaries under the microscope there.

Any school closure would be put to a full public consultation it could be shut.

Could schools cope with extra pupils?

Council education officials have visited all three schools since March.

Fears about the layout of the buildings, and their suitability to house a merged school, is on the council’s radar.

While the schools have excess space currently, it may not be enough to accommodate an entire other school.

“It has become clear that the design and layout of classrooms in some of the buildings in the Oldmachar Associated Schools Group (ASG) can present challenges,” an official stated in a report on the feasibility of the closures.

“The positioning of dividing walls and the requirement to keep corridor areas clear can limit the space available for learning and teaching.

“These constraints have been given careful consideration when assessing the viability of individual sites to accommodate a merged school. It is recognised that adding more pupils to some of these spaces may present further challenges.”

Feedback to the council flagged concerns about a lack of extra space for additional support needs teaching, as well as space for breakout group projects.

Grandhome’s impact a concern

On top of that, fears over the impact of the ongoing housebuilding at Grandhome were aired.

The Grandhome Trust development includes plans for 7,000 homes and commercial units.

Two new primaries and a secondary school are also in the masterplan for the site located on the outskirts of Bridge of Don, hoped to be finished by 2030.

But in the shorter term, existing residents worry the development will place strain on local schools.

Children moving to Grandhome are currently enrolled at Forehill School on Jesmond Drive. However, it is expected to be over capacity by 2025.

Updated school roll forecasts will be used in the decision-making on the fate of the Danestone, Glashieburn and Middleton Park.

Building layouts and condition, and the size of each site will also be taken into consideration.

Councillor would be unable to sign off on any closure of an individual school with a full public consultation first.