New superschool could replace three closure-threatened Aberdeen primaries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New superschool could replace three closure-threatened Aberdeen primaries

Danestone, Glashieburn and Middleton Park primary schools are all at risk of being mothballed due to falling pupil numbers. A new school could be built to replace some or all of the schools, which feed into Oldmachar Academy.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Danestone School is one of three Aberdeen schools under threat of closure
Danestone School is one of three Aberdeen schools under threat of closure. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

A new superschool could be built in Aberdeen as the council weighs up the closure of as many as three primaries.

The futures of Danestone, Glashieburn and Middleton Park schools are all under review.

Local authority bosses in March began sounding out parents on the potential closures of schools feeding into Oldmachar Academy.

They claimed a reduction in pupils would leave the buildings “inefficient” to run because of the space going unused.

Three options are on the table: closure of one primary with pupils placed at the remaining schools, a merger of two at an existing site, or a merger of two or all three into a new building.

September decision day looms for Oldmachar primary schools

Glashieburn School in Bridge of Don. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Parents, pupils, staff and community groups have since given their views on the buildings, now at risk of being mothballed.

A business case, to be put to councillors in September, will take comments and any potential community impact into account.

There, education bosses will bring forward a preferred option for either a merged school or a larger, new-build replacement.

A similar review is under way over in Northfield, with six primaries under the microscope there.

Any school closure would be put to a full public consultation it could be shut.

Could schools cope with extra pupils?

Council education officials have visited all three schools since March.

Fears about the layout of the buildings, and their suitability to house a merged school, is on the council’s radar.

Middleton Park School is one of three feeding into Oldmachar Academy which could be closed.
Middleton Park School could be mothballed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

While the schools have excess space currently, it may not be enough to accommodate an entire other school.

“It has become clear that the design and layout of classrooms in some of the buildings in the Oldmachar Associated Schools Group (ASG) can present challenges,” an official stated in a report on the feasibility of the closures.

“The positioning of dividing walls and the requirement to keep corridor areas clear can limit the space available for learning and teaching.

“These constraints have been given careful consideration when assessing the viability of individual sites to accommodate a merged school. It is recognised that adding more pupils to some of these spaces may present further challenges.”

Feedback to the council flagged concerns about a lack of extra space for additional support needs teaching, as well as space for breakout group projects.

Grandhome’s impact a concern

On top of that, fears over the impact of the ongoing housebuilding at Grandhome were aired.

The Grandhome Trust development includes plans for 7,000 homes and commercial units.

Homes being built at Grandhome
Homes being built at Grandhome. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Two new primaries and a secondary school are also in the masterplan for the site located on the outskirts of Bridge of Don, hoped to be finished by 2030.

But in the shorter term, existing residents worry the development will place strain on local schools.

Children moving to Grandhome are currently enrolled at Forehill School on Jesmond Drive. However, it is expected to be over capacity by 2025.

Updated school roll forecasts will be used in the decision-making on the fate of the Danestone, Glashieburn and Middleton Park.

Building layouts and condition, and the size of each site will also be taken into consideration.

Councillor would be unable to sign off on any closure of an individual school with a full public consultation first.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Palace Hotel in Peterhead where the Baby Show was held. Here we have Evie Dalziel, Hannah Gordon, Marina Dickie and Emily Dalziel. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: 'Bonny babies' steal the spotlight during Peterhead Scottish Week
Stephen Leader. Image: Facebook
Bumbling thief caught red-handed breaking into Spar ... next to police station
Cairn o Mount has been closed due to crash. Image: Fubar News.
Cairn O’Mount road blocked due to crash
David Sandison has celebrated working at West End Butcher in Peterhead for 50 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
From message boy to apprentice to butcher, Peterhead man looks back on 50 years…
Glen Cairns smiling during a sunset.
Aberdeen videographer takes trip down memory lane - thanks to surprise childhood clip on…
To go with story by Shanay Taylor. Tug of war competitors from Cornhill in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Tug of war competitors from Cornhill in Aberdeenshire. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Cornhill Tug o' war team Date; Unknown
Cornhill tug o'war teams celebrate historic Scottish wins
Helen Arkwright. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inverurie chocolatier talks influence of late mother as new firm proves instant sweet success
Sean Anderson died when he fell through a grate on the Unity North Sea platform. Image: DC Thomson.
BP fined £650,000 over death of worker who plummeted from North Sea rig
Exterior view from street of Meadows Care Home in Huntly.
Care home in Huntly ordered to improve or face steps to have registration removed
Someone turning a water tap on
Does your water taste 'earthy'? Scottish Water says musty smelling water in Aberdeen and…