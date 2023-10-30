Huge step forward for green academy in Aberdeen – as schools across the north receive funding boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge step forward for green academy in Aberdeen – as schools across the north receive funding boost

Aberdeen City Council has received funding to build a new Hazlehead Academy.

By Ellie Milne
Locator of Hazlehead Academy with new sign
Hazlehead Academy will have a new "green" building within the next few years. Image: DC Thomson.

Funding from a multi-million pound government programme will be used to build a new “green” school in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council has successfully applied to the Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) which supports the building of new schools or refurbishment of old buildings.

Its portion will be used to build a new Hazlehead Academy which will become the first green school in the city.

The third phase of funding, from the Scottish Government and Cosla, is worth between £450 and £500 million and has been awarded across 10 local authorities, including Aberdeen, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

These school projects are all expected to be completed by 2027.

Martin Greig, convener of Aberdeen City Council’s education committee, said: “I am delighted with this decision. A new Hazlehead Academy is a real priority.

“The additional support will help us make a positive difference for generations to come. We want the best possible school buildings for young people across Aberdeen.”

Martin Greig on Broad Street
Aberdeen City Council’s education convener Martin Greig. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Building a ‘green’ Hazlehead Academy

SNP councillor for Hazlehead, John Cooke, previously said creating a green school in Aberdeen would make it a “better place to grow up”.

Using Passivhaus Standard energy efficiency when building means energy consumption can be reduced by up to 90% while minimising carbon emissions.

He added: “The new green academy, the first of its kind in Aberdeen, will be an investment in our future – in the facilities that children will learn in and in the environment that they will grow up in.

“I am proud that the SNP has taken another step toward delivering this commitment, and to making Aberdeen a better place to grow up.”

Councillor John Cooke outside Hazlehead Academy
Councillor John Cooke outside Hazlehead Academy. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Schools benefiting across the north

The £2billion LEIP follows on from Scotland’s Schools for the Future Programme which delivered 117 new or refurbished learning facilities across the country from 2009 to 2021.

Alongside Hazlehead Academy, nine other schools in Scotland will benefit from the third phase of funding.

These include Forres Academy in Moray, Kirkwall ASN Centre in Orkney, Brae Campus in Shetland and Mill Campus in Argyll and Bute.

Moray Council initially put forward a bid for both Forres Academy and Buckie High School.

While a replacement for Buckie High School hasn’t been successful on this occasion, the council has reassured that it will progress the work surrounding the project.

View of Forres Academy buildings with sign in foreground pointing to reception and car park.
Forres Academy will alps benefit from LEIP funding. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “I am determined to deliver excellence and equity across Scotland’s schools, and ensuring that pupils are educated in modern, state of the art facilities is an important part of that.

“As a direct result of Scottish Government investment, the proportion of schools in ‘good’ or ‘satisfactory’ condition has increased from 61% in April 2007 to 90.7% in April 2023 and this investment will build on this remarkable progress.

“We will continue working with Cosla to explore how we can deliver further improvements in the school estate, as well as ensuring provision in those areas experiencing population growth.”

Conversation