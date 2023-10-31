Curling: Rebecca Morrison aiming for podium place at European Championships in Aberdeen

Team Morrison will represent Scotland at the Le Gruyère AOP European Curling Championships 2023 in Aberdeen.

The event takes place at Curl Aberdeen from 18-25 November.

Aberdonian Rebecca Morrison, Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson won bronze on their debut together at the event last year, but this season have been joined by reigning Olympic and former European Champion Jen Dodds, who won the World Mixed Doubles title with Bruce Mouat at the Aberdeen venue in 2021.

The facility holds special memories for skip Morrison, who was born in Bristol but moved to Aberdeen when she was only two years old, so grew up and learned to curl in the Granite City.

“It was great to get selected so that we could officially start preparing for these Champs,” said Morrison.

“I am personally super excited to get to compete at a Europeans at the venue where I learned to curl and where I also worked for five years, so I know most of the members and it will really feel like coming home.

“When I was only about 12 years old I got tickets to watch my first major curling event, which was the Euros in Aberdeen back in 2009 and it never crossed my mind that one day I might compete at a major championship on home ice, in front of friends and family.

“It was obviously a new facility then and very modern and although I now get to compete at facilities around the world, Curl Aberdeen has such a homely and welcoming feel that it is my personal favourite and the venue has a special place in my heart.”

Morrison looks forward to heading back home in bidding for further Euros success

Morrison’s rink in fine fettle

They carry fine form into the event, having consistently challenged for titles across the Atlantic in Canada this season, including reaching the quarter-finals on their Grand Slam of Curling debut at the Hearing Life Masters in Niagara earlier this month.

“We have got off to a great start and have beaten a fair few teams this season that we will meet at these Championships,” said Morrison.

“I feel like our first Grand Slam has also prepared us well for the tough games ahead and it showed us we can grind out the wins and with a good draw shot and keeping our heads up as the days go by, we can get closer to the results we want to deliver.

“Last year when we won bronze we were probably seen as massive underdogs in the event, but I think this time around there will be more eyes on us, not just because we are on home ice but because of the results we have had this season.

“It was a tough ask to medal last year, but I know we would be disappointed if we didn’t medal this time and I think if we have a good week there is no reason why we cannot be on top of the podium.”

Reigning Scottish, European and World champions Team Mouat will represent Scotland in the men’s event.