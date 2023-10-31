Curling: Rebecca Morrison aiming for podium place at European Championships in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Curling: Rebecca Morrison aiming for podium place at European Championships in Aberdeen

The Aberdonian hopes to make home advantage count in the event which takes place from November 18-25.

By Danny Law
To go with story by Danny Law. Team Morrison has been selected to represent Scotland at the Le Gruy?re AOP European Curling Championships 2023 at Curl Aberdeen (18-25 November). Picture shows; Team Morrison has been selected to represent Scotland at the Le Gruy?re AOP European Curling Championships 2023 at Curl Aberdeen (18-25 November). . Aberdeen. Supplied by British Curling Date; 31/10/2023
To go with story by Danny Law. Team Morrison has been selected to represent Scotland at the Le Gruy?re AOP European Curling Championships 2023 at Curl Aberdeen (18-25 November). Picture shows; Team Morrison has been selected to represent Scotland at the Le Gruy?re AOP European Curling Championships 2023 at Curl Aberdeen (18-25 November). . Aberdeen. Supplied by British Curling Date; 31/10/2023

Team Morrison will represent Scotland at the Le Gruyère AOP European Curling Championships 2023 in Aberdeen.

The event takes place at Curl Aberdeen from 18-25 November.

Aberdonian Rebecca Morrison, Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson won bronze on their debut together at the event last year, but this season have been joined by reigning Olympic and former European Champion Jen Dodds, who won the World Mixed Doubles title with Bruce Mouat at the Aberdeen venue in 2021.

The facility holds special memories for skip Morrison, who was born in Bristol but moved to Aberdeen when she was only two years old, so grew up and learned to curl in the Granite City.

“It was great to get selected so that we could officially start preparing for these Champs,” said Morrison.

“I am personally super excited to get to compete at a Europeans at the venue where I learned to curl and where I also worked for five years, so I know most of the members and it will really feel like coming home.

“When I was only about 12 years old I got tickets to watch my first major curling event, which was the Euros in Aberdeen back in 2009 and it never crossed my mind that one day I might compete at a major championship on home ice, in front of friends and family.

“It was obviously a new facility then and very modern and although I now get to compete at facilities around the world, Curl Aberdeen has such a homely and welcoming feel that it is my personal favourite and the venue has a special place in my heart.”

Morrison’s rink in fine fettle

They carry fine form into the event, having consistently challenged for titles across the Atlantic in Canada this season, including reaching the quarter-finals on their Grand Slam of Curling debut at the Hearing Life Masters in Niagara earlier this month.

“We have got off to a great start and have beaten a fair few teams this season that we will meet at these Championships,” said Morrison.

“I feel like our first Grand Slam has also prepared us well for the tough games ahead and it showed us we can grind out the wins and with a good draw shot and keeping our heads up as the days go by, we can get closer to the results we want to deliver.

“Last year when we won bronze we were probably seen as massive underdogs in the event, but I think this time around there will be more eyes on us, not just because we are on home ice but because of the results we have had this season.

“It was a tough ask to medal last year, but I know we would be disappointed if we didn’t medal this time and I think if we have a good week there is no reason why we cannot be on top of the podium.”

Reigning Scottish, European and World champions Team Mouat will represent Scotland in the men’s event.

More from Other sports

Great Britain's Zoey Clark running at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. Image: PA.
Athletics: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark retains hopes of Paris 2024 Olympics qualification despite losing…
George Taylor is planning on taking on a white collar boxing match at the Beach Ballroom. George is pictured in his boxing gloves.
Ex-Aberdeen 'gangster' puts crime and drugs behind him to make boxing debut at 63
Fraserburgh have welcomed a number of Afghan players to their club. From L-R back row: Abdul Rahman, Omar, Waseem, Ziaudin, Hasmuthulla, Aziz. Image: Fraserburgh Cricket Club.
Fraserburgh Cricket Club president on the 'success story' of welcoming talented Afghan refugees to…
Great Britain's Zoey Clark running at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. Image: PA.
Aberdeen sprint star Zoey Clark has lottery funding cut
Charles Bannerman, with his book, A Running Jump, which explores north athletics' development. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Charles Bannerman details north of Scotland athletics' revolution in latest book
The runners competing in the 10k at the Ellon Road Races, organised by the Middleton Trust on October 15 2023. Picture submitted by Middleton Trust chairman Ean Mackie.
Strong turnout for Ellon road races
Sophie Jackson, left, and Rebecca Morrison who are heading for their Grand Slam debut
Curling: Rebecca Morrison feeling confident ahead of Grand Slam debut
Pictured, from left, Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club sponsor Andy Smith, of Subsea Supplies, and club president Mark Davidson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club president Mark Davidson on battle to keep sport open to…
American football player in black and gold shirt running away from player in teal and pink.
Inside the flag football teams in Aberdeen and Elgin now dreaming of the Olympics
Members of the Canadian curling tour
Would-be curlers can brush up on Canadian-Scotland Strathcona Cup tours