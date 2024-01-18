FULL LIST of school closures on January 18

Day three of heavy snow and icy conditions throughout the Highlands and northeast are leading to school closures.
More than 60 schools are closed in Aberdeenshire and Shetland due to the wintry weather.
On Thursday, there is an amber snow warning is in place for areas in the northern Highlands and Islands, with a yellow warning in place for most of the rest of the north.
Parts of the northern Highlands, Orkney and Shetland can expect “frequent heavy snow showers” according to the Met Office.
That warning has been in place since 3pm on Wednesday, and will last until 6pm Thursday.
Areas affected include Wester Ross, Easter Ross, Sutherland and Caithness with the weather service advising motorists not to travel between now and Thursday evening.
The rest of northern Scotland is under a yellow warning for snow and ice until the end of Thursday.
But the fun may not stop for some Highlands residents.
The yellow warning that has been in place for most of the north of Scotland has been extended into Friday for some areas.
Parts of the Highlands will continue to see snowy conditions into Friday.
Here are the schools closed in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Oban and Lochaber, north-east, Highlands, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.
Aberdeen school closures
Many schools have a delayed opening this morning.
Abbotswell Primary School: not updated
Aberdeen Grammar School: not updated
Airyhall Primary School: not updated
Albyn School: not updated
Ashley Road Primary School: not updated
Braehead Primary School: not updated
Bramble Brae Primary School: not updated
Bridge of Don Academy: not updated
Brimmond Primary School: not updated
Broomhill Primary School: not updated
Bucksburn Academy: not updated
Charleston Primary School: not updated
Cornhill Primary School: not updated
Culter Primary School: not updated
Cults Academy: not updated
Cults Primary School: not updated
Danestone Primary School: not updated
Dyce Academy: not updated
Dyce Primary School: not updated
Fernielea Primary School: not updated
Ferryhill Primary School: not updated
Forehill Primary School: not updated
Gilcomstoun Primary School: not updated
Glashieburn Primary School: not updated
Greenbrae Primary School: not updated
Greyhope Primary School: not updated
Hanover Street Primary School: not updated
Harlaw Academy: not updated
Hazlehead Academy: not updated
Hazlehead Primary School: not updated
Heathryburn Primary School: not updated
Holy Family Roman Catholic Primary School: not updated
Kaimhill Primary School: not updated
Kingsford Primary School: not updated
Kingswells Primary School: not updated
Kirkhill Primary School: not updated
Kittybrewster Primary School: not updated
Lochside Academy: not updated
Loirston Primary School: not updated
Manor Park Primary School: not updated
Middleton Park Primary School: not updated
Mile-End Primary School: not updated
Milltimber Primary School: not updated
Muirfield Primary School: not updated
Northfield Academy: not updated
Oldmachar Academy: not updated
Quarryhill Primary School: not updated
Riverbank Primary School: not updated
Robert Gordon’s College: not updated
Scotstown Primary School: not updated
Seaton Primary School: not updated
Skene Square Primary School: not updated
St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School: not updated
St Machar Academy: not updated
St Peter’s Roman Catholic Primary School: not updated
Stoneywood Primary School: not updated
Sunnybank Primary School: not updated
Tullos Primary School: not updated
Westpark Primary School: not updated
Woodside Primary School: not updated
Aberdeenshire school closures
Schools are closed, and many have delayed openings this morning.
Aberchirder Primary School: Closed to everyone.
Aboyne Academy: not updated
Aboyne Primary School: Opening delayed until 9am for both primary and nursery.
Alehousewells School: Opening delayed until 10am. Nursery will close at 3:30pm.
Alford Academy: not updated
Alford Primary School: Opening delayed till 10am. Nursery will close at 3pm.
Anna Ritchie School: Closed to everyone.
Arduthie School: not updated
Arnage School: Opening delayed till 10am. Victoria Coaches not operating and Watermill are unlikely to be able to operate in the morning either.
Auchenblae School: not updated
Auchnagatt School: Closed to everyone.
Auchterellon School: not updated
Auchterless School: Closed to everyone.
Ballater School: not updated
Balmedie School: not updated
Banchory Academy: not updated
Banchory Primary School: Opening delayed till 10am.
Banchory-Devenick School: not updated
Banff Academy: Closed to everyone.
Banff Primary School: not updated
Barthol Chapel School: Closed to everyone.
Bervie School: Transport cancellations. A&I are not operating tomorrow.
Boddam School: Closed to everyone.
Bracoden School: Closed to everyone.
Braemar School: not updated
Buchanhaven Primary School: Closed to everyone.
Burnhaven School: Closed to everyone.
Cairney School: not updated
Catterline School: Transport cancellations. A&I will not be running school transport tomorrow.
Chapel of Garioch School: not updated
Clatt School: currently mothballed
Clerkhill School: Closed to everyone.
Cluny School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Craigievar School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Crathes School: Opening delayed till 10am.
Crathie School: not updated
Crimond School: Closed to everyone.
Crombie School: Children should arrive for school and nursery between 9:45am and 10am. Nursery will again close early at 4pm.
Crossroads Nursery, Durris: Opening delayed till 10am.
Crudie School: Closed to everyone.
Cultercullen School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Dales Park School: Closed to everyone.
Daviot School: Closed to everyone.
Drumblade School: not updated
Drumoak School: Opening delayed till 10am. No transport.
Dunecht School: not updated
Dunnottar School: No transport.
Durris School: Opening delayed till 10am. A&I Taxis will not be operating school transport.
Easterfield School: currently mothballed
Echt School: not updated
Ellon Academy: Transport cancellations. Simpsons Coaches, Millbank Coaches & Central Taxis will not be operating
Ellon Primary School: Closed to pupils, open for staff who can make it in safely.
Elrick School: Opening delayed till 10am.
Fetterangus School: Closed on Thursday.
Fettercairn School: No transport.
Fintry School, Turriff: Closed to everyone.
Finzean School: not updated
Fisherford School: currently mothballed
Fishermoss School: not updated
Fordyce School: Closed to everyone.
Forgue School: not updated
Foveran School: Opening delayed till 10am. Aberdeenshire Taxis (Keith) will not be running at a 10am pickup.
Fraserburgh Academy: Closed to everyone.
Fraserburgh North School: Closed to everyone.
Fraserburgh South Park School: Closed to everyone.
Fyvie School: Closed to everyone.
Glass School: not updated
Glenbervie School: not updated
Gordon Schools (The): Transport changes. Deveron Coaches NS644F26 (Forgue/Marnoch), Deveron Coaches NS644U26 (Insch via Glens) & Connector-F-NS644V26, Connector F-NS644W26. Reis of Rhynie NS664M26 (Wardhouse/Kennethmont/Gartly) & Connector F-NS644Y26, NS644T26 (Clatt/Kennethmont).
Gordon Primary School: not updated
Gourdon School: not updated
Hatton Fintray School: Opening delayed till 10am.
Hatton School, Cruden: Closed to everyone.
Hill of Banchory School: not updated
Hillside School: not updated
Insch School: Opening delayed till 10am. The school and nursery will close at 2:30pm.
Inverallochy School: Closed to everyone.
Inverurie Academy: Opening delayed until 9:40am.
Johnshaven School: not updated
Keig School: Opening delayed till 10am.
Keithhall School: Opening delayed will 10am.
Kellands School: Opening delayed till 10am. Nursery closing at 4pm.
Kemnay Academy: Opening delayed till 10am.
Kemnay Primary School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Kennethmont School: Opening delayed until 10am. Transport changes. Reids of Rhynie (NP656D26 and NP656A26) will not be operating their buses tomorrow.
Kincardine O’Neil School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Kinellar School: Opening delayed till 10:30am.
King Edward School: Closed to everyone.
Kininmonth School: Closed to everyone.
Kinneff School: not updated
Kintore School: Opening delayed until 10am. Nursery closes at 4pm.
Lairhillock School: A&I Transport not operating on Thursday.
Largue School: not updated
Laurencekirk School: Transport changes. A&I and Safedrive will not be running.
Lochpots School: Closed to everyone.
Logie Coldstone School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Logie Durno School: Opening delayed till 10am.
Longside School: Closed tomorrow.
Lumphanan School: Opening delayed till 10am.
Lumsden School: not updated
Luthermuir School: not updated
Macduff Primary School: Closed to everyone.
Mackie Academy: not updated
Marykirk School: not updated
Maud School: Closed to everyone.
Mearns Academy: Opening delayed till 10am. A&I Taxis and SafeDrive Coaches have cancelled transport for tomorrow
Meethill School: Closed to everyone.
Meiklemill School: Opening delayed till 10am for both school and nursery. Both will close at 3:15pm.
Meldrum Academy: not updated
Meldrum School: not updated
Methlick School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Midmar School: not updated
Midmill School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Mill O’ Forest School: not updated
Mintlaw Academy: Closed to pupils only.
Mintlaw School: Closed to everyone.
Monquhitter School: Closed to everyone.
Monymusk School: Opening delayed till 10am.
New Deer School: Closed to everyone.
New Machar School: Opening delayed till 10am. Nursery will close at 4pm.
New Pitsligo and St John’s School: Closed to everyone.
Newburgh Mathers School: Opening delayed till 10am.
Newtonhill School: not updated
Old Rayne School: Opening delayed till 10am.
Ordiquhill School: Closed to everyone.
Oyne School: Opening delayed till 10am.
Peterhead Academy: Closed to everyone.
Peterhead Central School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Pitfour School: Closed to everyone.
Pitmedden School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Port Elphinstone School: Opening delayed until 9:30am.
Port Erroll School: Closed to everyone.
Portlethen Academy: not updated
Portlethen School: No transport.
Portsoy School: Closed to everyone.
Premnay School: not updated
Rathen School: Closed to everyone.
Rayne North School: not updated
Redmyre School: not updated
Rhynie School: not updated
Rosehearty School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Rothienorman School: The school and nursery will open at 10am. Nursery will close at 3:15pm.
Sandhaven School: Closed to everyone.
Skene School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Slains School: not updated
St Andrews School, Fraserburgh: Closed to everyone.
St Combs School: not updated
St Cyrus School: No transport.
St Fergus School: Opening delayed until 10am for both school and nursery. Closure moved forward to 3:15pm. Transport not operating. Kininmonth Cabs (Rattray), Classy Taxis (Rora route) and Victoria Coaches (Inverugie route) will not be running tomorrow. Update to come on whether Central Taxis are operating or not.
Strathburn School: Opening delayed until 10am. Nursery will close at 4pm.
Strathdon School: not updated
Strichen School: Closed to everyone.
Stuartfield School: Closed to everyone.
Tarland School: Opening delayed till 10am.
Tarves School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Tipperty School: not updated
Torphins School: not updated
Tough School: not updated
Towie School: Opening delayed until 10:15am.
Tullynessle School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Turriff Academy: Closed to pupils only.
Turriff Primary School: Closed to everyone.
Tyrie School: Closed to everyone.
Udny Green School: Opening delayed till 10am.
Uryside School: Opening delayed until 10am. Nursery will close at 3:30pm.
Westhill Academy: Opening delayed until 10am.
Westhill Primary School: Opening delayed until 10am.
Whitehills School: Opening delayed till 10am.
Moray school closures
A handful of schools are closed or have a delayed opening this morning.
Aberlour Primary School: not updated
Alves Primary School: not updated
Anderson’s Primary School: not updated
Applegrove Primary School: not updated
Bishopmill Primary School: not updated
Botriphnie Primary School: not updated
Burghead Primary School: not updated
Cluny Primary School: not updated
Craigellachie Primary School: not updated
Crossroads Primary School: not updated
Cullen Primary School: not updated
Dallas Primary School: not updated
Dyke Primary School: not updated
East End Primary School: not updated
Elgin Academy: not updated
Elgin High School: not updated
Findochty Primary School: not updated
Forres Academy: not updated
Glenlivet Primary School: not updated
Greenwards Primary School: not updated
Hopeman Primary School: not updated
Hythehill Primary School: not updated
Inveravon Primary School: not updated
Keith Grammar School: Opening delayed until 9:35am.
Keith Primary School: not updated
Kinloss Primary School: not updated
Knockando Primary School: not updated
Lhanbryde Primary School: not updated
Linkwood Primary School: not updated
Logie Primary School: not updated
Lossiemouth High School: not updated
Millbank Primary School: not updated
Milne’s High School: not updated
Milne’s Primary School: not updated
Moray College UHI: not updated
Mortlach Primary School: not updated
Mosstodloch Primary School: not updated
Mosstowie Primary School: not updated
New Elgin Primary School: not updated
Newmill Primary School: not updated
Pilmuir Primary School: not updated
Portessie Primary School: not updated
Portgordon Primary School: not updated
Portknockie Primary School: not updated
Rothes Primary School: not updated
Rothiemay Primary School: not updated
Seafield Primary School: not updated
Speyside High School: not updated
St Gerardine Primary School: not updated
St Peter’s RC Primary School: not updated
St Sylvester’s RC Primary School: not updated
St Thomas RC Primary School: not updated
Tomintoul Primary School: not updated
West End Primary School: not updated
Highland school closures
Abernethy Primary: not updated
Acharacle Primary: not updated
Achiltibuie Primary: not updated
Aldourie Primary: not updated
Alness Academy: not updated
Alvie Primary: not updated
Applecross Primary: not updated
Ardersier Primary: not updated
Ardgour Primary: not updated
Ardross Primary: not updated
Ardnamurchan High School: not updated
Arisaig Primary: not updated
Auchtertyre Primary: not updated
Auldearn Primary: not updated
Aviemore Primary: not updated
Avoch Primary: not updated
Ballachulish Primary: not updated
Balloch Primary: not updated
Balnain Primary: not updated
Banavie Primary: not updated
Beauly Primary: not updated
Ben Wyvis Primary: not updated
Bishop Eden’s Primary: not updated
Bonar Bridge Primary: not updated
Bower Primary: not updated
Bridgend Primary: not updated
Broadford Primary: not updated
Brora Primary: not updated
Bualnaluib Primary: not updated
Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Inbhir Nis: not updated
Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar: not updated
Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh: not updated
Bun-Sgoil Shlèite: not updated
Canisbay Primary: not updated
Cannich Bridge Primary: not updated
Caol Primary: not updated
Carbost Primary: not updated
Carrbridge Primary: not updated
Castletown Primary: not updated
Cauldeen Primary: not updated
Cawdor Primary: not updated
Central Primary: not updated
Charleston Academy: not updated
Coulhill Primary: not updated
Cradlehall Primary: not updated
Craighill Primary: not updated
Cromarty Primary: not updated
Crossroads Primary: not updated
Crown Primary: not updated
Croy Primary: not updated
Culbokie Primary: not updated
Culloden Academy: not updated
Dalneigh Primary: not updated
Daviot Primary: not updated
Deshar Primary: not updated
Dingwall Academy: not updated
Dingwall Primary: not updated
Dochgarroch Primary: not updated
Dornoch Academy: not updated
Dornoch Primary: not updated
Drakies Primary: not updated
Dunbeath Primary: not updated
Duncan Forbes Primary: not updated
Dunvegan Primary: not updated
Durness Primary: not updated
Duror Primary: not updated
Edderton Primary: not updated
Edinbane Primary: not updated
Eigg Primary: not updated
Farr High School: not updated
Farr Primary (Inv): not updated
Farr Primary (Suth): not updated
Ferintosh Primary: not updated
Fortrose Academy: not updated
Gairloch High School: not updated
Gairloch Primary: not updated
Gledfield Primary: not updated
Glencoe Primary: not updated
Glenelg Primary: not updated
Glenurquhart Primary: not updated
Glen Urquhart High School: not updated
Golspie High School: not updated
Golspie Primary: not updated
Grantown Grammar School: not updated
Grantown Primary: not updated
Halkirk Primary: not updated
Helmsdale Primary: not updated
Hill of Fearn Primary: not updated
Hilton of Cadboll Primary: not updated
Hilton Primary: not updated
Holm Primary: not updated
Inshes Primary: not updated
Inver Primary: not updated
Invergarry Primary: not updated
Invergordon Academy: not updated
Inverie Primary: not updated
Inverlochy Primary: not updated
Inverness High School: not updated
Inverness Royal Academy: not updated
Keiss Primary: not updated
Kilchoan Primary: not updated
Kilchuimen Academy: not updated
Kilchuimen Primary: not updated
Kilmuir Primary: not updated
Kiltearn Primary: not updated
Kingussie High School: not updated
Kingussie Primary: not updated
Kinlochbervie High School: not updated
Kinlochbervie Primary: not updated
Kinlochleven High School: not updated
Kinlochleven Primary: not updated
Kinmylies Primary: not updated
Kirkhill Primary: not updated
Knockbreck Primary (Dunvegan): not updated
Knockbreck Primary (Tain): not updated
Kyle Primary: not updated
Kyleakin Primary: not updated
Lady Lovat Primary: not updated
Lairg Primary: not updated
Loch Duich Primary: not updated
Lochaber High School: not updated
Lochaline Primary: not updated
Lochardil Primary: not updated
Lochcarron Primary: not updated
Lochinver Primary: not updated
Lundavra Primary: not updated
Lybster Primary: not updated
Macdiarmid Primary: not updated
Mallaig High School: not updated
Mallaig Primary: not updated
Marybank Primary: not updated
Melvich Primary: not updated
Merkinch Primary: not updated
Millbank Primary: not updated
Millburn Academy: not updated
Miller Academy Primary: not updated
Milton of Leys Primary: not updated
Milton Primary: not updated
Mount Pleasant Primary: not updated
Muck Primary: not updated
Muirtown Primary: not updated
Mulbuie Primary: not updated
Munlochy Primary: not updated
Nairn Academy: not updated
Ness Castle Primary: not updated
Newmore Primary: not updated
Newton Park Primary: not updated
Newtonmore Primary: not updated
North Kessock Primary: not updated
Noss Primary: not updated
Obsdale Primary: not updated
Park Primary School: not updated
Pennyland Primary: not updated
Plockton High School: not updated
Plockton Primary: not updated
Poolewe Primary: not updated
Portree High School: not updated
Portree Primary: not updated
Raasay Primary: not updated
Raigmore Primary: not updated
Reay Primary: not updated
Resolis Primary: not updated
Rogart Primary: not updated
Rosebank Primary: not updated
Rosehall Primary: not updated
Rum Primary: not updated
Scoraig School: not updated
Scourie Primary: not updated
Shieldaig Primary: not updated
Smithton Primary: not updated
South Lodge Primary: not updated
Spean Bridge Primary: not updated
St Bride’s Primary: not updated
St Columba’s Roman Catholic Primary: not updated
St Joseph’s RC Primary: not updated
Staffin Primary: not updated
Strathconon Primary: not updated
Strathdearn Primary: not updated
Stratherrick Primary: not updated
Strathgarve Primary: not updated
Strathpeffer Primary: not updated
Strontian Primary: not updated
Tain Royal AcademyTarbat Old Primary: not updated
Tarradale Primary: not updated
Teanassie Primary: not updated
Thrumster Primary: not updated
Thurso High School: not updated
Tomnacross Primary: not updated
Tongue Primary: not updated
Rore Primary: not updated
Ullapool High School: not updated
Ullapool Primary: not updated
Watten Primary: not updated
Wick High School: not updated
Oban and Lochaber school closures
Achaleven Primary School: currently mothballed
Arinagour Primary School: not updated
Barcaldine Primary School: not updated
Bunessan Primary Gaelic: not updated
Bunessan Primary School: not updated
Dalmally Primary School: not updated
Dervaig Primary School: not updated
Dunbeg Primary School: not updated
Easdale Primary School: not updated
Iona Primary School: not updated
Kilchrenan Primary School: currently mothballed
Kilninver Primary School: not updated
Lismore Primary School: not updated
Lochdonhead Primary School: not updated
Lochnell Primary School: not updated
Luing Primary School: currently mothballed
Oban High School: not updated
Park Primary School: not updated
Rockfield Primary Gaelic: not updated
Rockfield Primary School: not updated
Salen Primary Gaelic: not updated
Salen Primary School: not updated
St Columba’s Primary School: not updated
Strath of Appin Primary Gaelic: not updated
Strath of Appin Primary School: not updated
Taynuilt Primary School: not updated
Tiree High School: not updated
Tiree Primary Gaelic: not updated
Tobermory High School: not updated
Ulva Primary School: not updated
Orkney school closures
Burray Primary School: not updated
Dounby Primary School: not updated
Eday Primary School: not updated
Evie Primary School: not updated
Firth Primary School: not updated
Flotta Primary: not updated
Glaitness Primary School: not updated
Hope Primary School: not updated
Kirkwall Grammar School: not updated
North Ronaldsay Primary: not updated
North Walls Community: not updated
Orphir Primary School: not updated
Papa Westray Primary School: not updated
Papdale Primary School: not updated
Rousay Primary School: not updated
Sanday Community School: not updated
Shapinsay Primary School: not updated
St Andrews Primary School: not updated
Stenness Primary School: not updated
Stromness Academy: not updated
Stromness Primary School: not updated
Stronsay Junior High School: not updated
Strynd Nursery: not updated
Westray Junior High School: not updated
Shetland school closures
All Shetland Island Council schools are closed on Thursday.
Western Isles school closures
Airidhantuim Primary School, Lewis: not updated
Back School, Back, Lewis: not updated
Balallan Primary School, Lewis: not updated
Barvas Primary School, Barvas, Lewis: not updated
Bernera Primary School, Lewis: not updated
Bragar Primary School, Lewis: not updated
Breasclete Primary School, Lewis: not updated
Carinish Primary School, North Uist: not updated
Carloway Primary School, Lewis: not updated
Castlebay School, Barra: not updated
Daliburgh School, South Uist: not updated
Eoligarry Primary School, Barra: not updated
Eriskay School, Isle of Eriskay: not updated
Iochdar Primary School, South Uist: not updated
Laxdale Primary School, Lewis: not updated
Leverhulme Memorial School, Harris: not updated
Lews Castle College UHI, Lewis: not updated
Lionel School, Lionel, Lewis: not updated
Lochmaddy Primary School, North Uist: not updated
The Nicolson Institute, Lewis: not updated
Pairc Primary School, Lewis: not updated
Sandwickhill Primary School, Lewis: not updated
Scalpay School, Harris:
Sir E Scott School, Harris:
Sgoil an Rubha, Lewis:
Sgoil an Taobh Siar, Lewis:
Sgoil Bhaile a Mhanaich, Benbecula:
Sgoil Lionacleit, Benbecula:
Sgoil Uibhish a Tuath, North Uist:
Sgoil-nan-Loch, Lewis:
Shawbost School, Lewis:
Shelibost Primary School, Harris:
Stornoway Primary School, Lewis:
Tolsta Primary School, Lewis:
Tong Primary School, Lewis:
Uig Primary School, Lewis:
