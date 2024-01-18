FULL LIST of school closures on January 18

Day three of heavy snow and icy conditions throughout the Highlands and northeast are leading to school closures.

More than 60 schools are closed in Aberdeenshire and Shetland due to the wintry weather.

On Thursday, there is an amber snow warning is in place for areas in the northern Highlands and Islands, with a yellow warning in place for most of the rest of the north.

Parts of the northern Highlands, Orkney and Shetland can expect “frequent heavy snow showers” according to the Met Office.

That warning has been in place since 3pm on Wednesday, and will last until 6pm Thursday.

Areas affected include Wester Ross, Easter Ross, Sutherland and Caithness with the weather service advising motorists not to travel between now and Thursday evening.

The rest of northern Scotland is under a yellow warning for snow and ice until the end of Thursday.

But the fun may not stop for some Highlands residents.

The yellow warning that has been in place for most of the north of Scotland has been extended into Friday for some areas.

Parts of the Highlands will continue to see snowy conditions into Friday.

Here are the schools closed in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Oban and Lochaber, north-east, Highlands, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

If you spot a mistake in this list, please let us know at livenews@ajl.co.uk.

Aberdeen school closures

Many schools have a delayed opening this morning.

Abbotswell Primary School: not updated

Aberdeen Grammar School: not updated

Airyhall Primary School: not updated

Albyn School: not updated

Ashley Road Primary School: not updated

Braehead Primary School: not updated

Bramble Brae Primary School: not updated

Bridge of Don Academy: not updated

Brimmond Primary School: not updated

Broomhill Primary School: not updated

Bucksburn Academy: not updated

Charleston Primary School: not updated

Cornhill Primary School: not updated

Culter Primary School: not updated

Cults Academy: not updated

Cults Primary School: not updated

Danestone Primary School: not updated

Dyce Academy: not updated

Dyce Primary School: not updated

Fernielea Primary School: not updated

Ferryhill Primary School: not updated

Forehill Primary School: not updated

Gilcomstoun Primary School: not updated

Glashieburn Primary School: not updated

Greenbrae Primary School: not updated

Greyhope Primary School: not updated

Hanover Street Primary School: not updated

Harlaw Academy: not updated

Hazlehead Academy: not updated

Hazlehead Primary School: not updated

Heathryburn Primary School: not updated

Holy Family Roman Catholic Primary School: not updated

Kaimhill Primary School: not updated

Kingsford Primary School: not updated

Kingswells Primary School: not updated

Kirkhill Primary School: not updated

Kittybrewster Primary School: not updated

Lochside Academy: not updated

Loirston Primary School: not updated

Manor Park Primary School: not updated

Middleton Park Primary School: not updated

Mile-End Primary School: not updated

Milltimber Primary School: not updated

Muirfield Primary School: not updated

Northfield Academy: not updated

Oldmachar Academy: not updated

Quarryhill Primary School: not updated

Riverbank Primary School: not updated

Robert Gordon’s College: not updated

Scotstown Primary School: not updated

Seaton Primary School: not updated

Skene Square Primary School: not updated

St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School: not updated

St Machar Academy: not updated

St Peter’s Roman Catholic Primary School: not updated

Stoneywood Primary School: not updated

Sunnybank Primary School: not updated

Tullos Primary School: not updated

Westpark Primary School: not updated

Woodside Primary School: not updated

Aberdeenshire school closures

Schools are closed, and many have delayed openings this morning.

Aberchirder Primary School: Closed to everyone.

Aboyne Academy: not updated

Aboyne Primary School: Opening delayed until 9am for both primary and nursery.

Alehousewells School: Opening delayed until 10am. Nursery will close at 3:30pm.

Alford Academy: not updated

Alford Primary School: Opening delayed till 10am. Nursery will close at 3pm.

Anna Ritchie School: Closed to everyone.

Arduthie School: not updated

Arnage School: Opening delayed till 10am. Victoria Coaches not operating and Watermill are unlikely to be able to operate in the morning either.

Auchenblae School: not updated

Auchnagatt School: Closed to everyone.

Auchterellon School: not updated

Auchterless School: Closed to everyone.

Ballater School: not updated

Balmedie School: not updated

Banchory Academy: not updated

Banchory Primary School: Opening delayed till 10am.

Banchory-Devenick School: not updated

Banff Academy: Closed to everyone.

Banff Primary School: not updated

Barthol Chapel School: Closed to everyone.

Bervie School: Transport cancellations. A&I are not operating tomorrow.

Boddam School: Closed to everyone.

Bracoden School: Closed to everyone.

Braemar School: not updated

Buchanhaven Primary School: Closed to everyone.

Burnhaven School: Closed to everyone.

Cairney School: not updated

Catterline School: Transport cancellations. A&I will not be running school transport tomorrow.

Chapel of Garioch School: not updated

Clatt School: currently mothballed

Clerkhill School: Closed to everyone.

Cluny School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Craigievar School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Crathes School: Opening delayed till 10am.

Crathie School: not updated

Crimond School: Closed to everyone.

Crombie School: Children should arrive for school and nursery between 9:45am and 10am. Nursery will again close early at 4pm.

Crossroads Nursery, Durris: Opening delayed till 10am.

Crudie School: Closed to everyone.

Cultercullen School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Dales Park School: Closed to everyone.

Daviot School: Closed to everyone.

Drumblade School: not updated

Drumoak School: Opening delayed till 10am. No transport.

Dunecht School: not updated

Dunnottar School: No transport.

Durris School: Opening delayed till 10am. A&I Taxis will not be operating school transport.

Easterfield School: currently mothballed

Echt School: not updated

Ellon Academy: Transport cancellations. Simpsons Coaches, Millbank Coaches & Central Taxis will not be operating

Ellon Primary School: Closed to pupils, open for staff who can make it in safely.

Elrick School: Opening delayed till 10am.

Fetterangus School: Closed on Thursday.

Fettercairn School: No transport.

Fintry School, Turriff: Closed to everyone.

Finzean School: not updated

Fisherford School: currently mothballed

Fishermoss School: not updated

Fordyce School: Closed to everyone.

Forgue School: not updated

Foveran School: Opening delayed till 10am. Aberdeenshire Taxis (Keith) will not be running at a 10am pickup.

Fraserburgh Academy: Closed to everyone.

Fraserburgh North School: Closed to everyone.

Fraserburgh South Park School: Closed to everyone.

Fyvie School: Closed to everyone.

Glass School: not updated

Glenbervie School: not updated

Gordon Schools (The): Transport changes. Deveron Coaches NS644F26 (Forgue/Marnoch), Deveron Coaches NS644U26 (Insch via Glens) & Connector-F-NS644V26, Connector F-NS644W26. Reis of Rhynie NS664M26 (Wardhouse/Kennethmont/Gartly) & Connector F-NS644Y26, NS644T26 (Clatt/Kennethmont).

Gordon Primary School: not updated

Gourdon School: not updated

Hatton Fintray School: Opening delayed till 10am.

Hatton School, Cruden: Closed to everyone.

Hill of Banchory School: not updated

Hillside School: not updated

Insch School: Opening delayed till 10am. The school and nursery will close at 2:30pm.

Inverallochy School: Closed to everyone.

Inverurie Academy: Opening delayed until 9:40am.

Johnshaven School: not updated

Keig School: Opening delayed till 10am.

Keithhall School: Opening delayed will 10am.

Kellands School: Opening delayed till 10am. Nursery closing at 4pm.

Kemnay Academy: Opening delayed till 10am.

Kemnay Primary School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Kennethmont School: Opening delayed until 10am. Transport changes. Reids of Rhynie (NP656D26 and NP656A26) will not be operating their buses tomorrow.

Kincardine O’Neil School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Kinellar School: Opening delayed till 10:30am.

King Edward School: Closed to everyone.

Kininmonth School: Closed to everyone.

Kinneff School: not updated

Kintore School: Opening delayed until 10am. Nursery closes at 4pm.

Lairhillock School: A&I Transport not operating on Thursday.

Largue School: not updated

Laurencekirk School: Transport changes. A&I and Safedrive will not be running.

Lochpots School: Closed to everyone.

Logie Coldstone School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Logie Durno School: Opening delayed till 10am.

Longside School: Closed tomorrow.

Lumphanan School: Opening delayed till 10am.

Lumsden School: not updated

Luthermuir School: not updated

Macduff Primary School: Closed to everyone.

Mackie Academy: not updated

Marykirk School: not updated

Maud School: Closed to everyone.

Mearns Academy: Opening delayed till 10am. A&I Taxis and SafeDrive Coaches have cancelled transport for tomorrow

Meethill School: Closed to everyone.

Meiklemill School: Opening delayed till 10am for both school and nursery. Both will close at 3:15pm.

Meldrum Academy: not updated

Meldrum School: not updated

Methlick School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Midmar School: not updated

Midmill School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Mill O’ Forest School: not updated

Mintlaw Academy: Closed to pupils only.

Mintlaw School: Closed to everyone.

Monquhitter School: Closed to everyone.

Monymusk School: Opening delayed till 10am.

New Deer School: Closed to everyone.

New Machar School: Opening delayed till 10am. Nursery will close at 4pm.

New Pitsligo and St John’s School: Closed to everyone.

Newburgh Mathers School: Opening delayed till 10am.

Newtonhill School: not updated

Old Rayne School: Opening delayed till 10am.

Ordiquhill School: Closed to everyone.

Oyne School: Opening delayed till 10am.

Peterhead Academy: Closed to everyone.

Peterhead Central School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Pitfour School: Closed to everyone.

Pitmedden School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Port Elphinstone School: Opening delayed until 9:30am.

Port Erroll School: Closed to everyone.

Portlethen Academy: not updated

Portlethen School: No transport.

Portsoy School: Closed to everyone.

Premnay School: not updated

Rathen School: Closed to everyone.

Rayne North School: not updated

Redmyre School: not updated

Rhynie School: not updated

Rosehearty School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Rothienorman School: The school and nursery will open at 10am. Nursery will close at 3:15pm.

Sandhaven School: Closed to everyone.

Skene School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Slains School: not updated

St Andrews School, Fraserburgh: Closed to everyone.

St Combs School: not updated

St Cyrus School: No transport.

St Fergus School: Opening delayed until 10am for both school and nursery. Closure moved forward to 3:15pm. Transport not operating. Kininmonth Cabs (Rattray), Classy Taxis (Rora route) and Victoria Coaches (Inverugie route) will not be running tomorrow. Update to come on whether Central Taxis are operating or not.

Strathburn School: Opening delayed until 10am. Nursery will close at 4pm.

Strathdon School: not updated

Strichen School: Closed to everyone.

Stuartfield School: Closed to everyone.

Tarland School: Opening delayed till 10am.

Tarves School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Tipperty School: not updated

Torphins School: not updated

Tough School: not updated

Towie School: Opening delayed until 10:15am.

Tullynessle School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Turriff Academy: Closed to pupils only.

Turriff Primary School: Closed to everyone.

Tyrie School: Closed to everyone.

Udny Green School: Opening delayed till 10am.

Uryside School: Opening delayed until 10am. Nursery will close at 3:30pm.

Westhill Academy: Opening delayed until 10am.

Westhill Primary School: Opening delayed until 10am.

Whitehills School: Opening delayed till 10am.

Moray school closures

A handful of schools are closed or have a delayed opening this morning.

Aberlour Primary School: not updated

Alves Primary School: not updated

Anderson’s Primary School: not updated

Applegrove Primary School: not updated

Bishopmill Primary School: not updated

Botriphnie Primary School: not updated

Burghead Primary School: not updated

Cluny Primary School: not updated

Craigellachie Primary School: not updated

Crossroads Primary School: not updated

Cullen Primary School: not updated

Dallas Primary School: not updated

Dyke Primary School: not updated

East End Primary School: not updated

Elgin Academy: not updated

Elgin High School: not updated

Findochty Primary School: not updated

Forres Academy: not updated

Glenlivet Primary School: not updated

Greenwards Primary School: not updated

Hopeman Primary School: not updated

Hythehill Primary School: not updated

Inveravon Primary School: not updated

Keith Grammar School: Opening delayed until 9:35am.

Keith Primary School: not updated

Kinloss Primary School: not updated

Knockando Primary School: not updated

Lhanbryde Primary School: not updated

Linkwood Primary School: not updated

Logie Primary School: not updated

Lossiemouth High School: not updated

Millbank Primary School: not updated

Milne’s High School: not updated

Milne’s Primary School: not updated

Moray College UHI: not updated

Mortlach Primary School: not updated

Mosstodloch Primary School: not updated

Mosstowie Primary School: not updated

New Elgin Primary School: not updated

Newmill Primary School: not updated

Pilmuir Primary School: not updated

Portessie Primary School: not updated

Portgordon Primary School: not updated

Portknockie Primary School: not updated

Rothes Primary School: not updated

Rothiemay Primary School: not updated

Seafield Primary School: not updated

Speyside High School: not updated

St Gerardine Primary School: not updated

St Peter’s RC Primary School: not updated

St Sylvester’s RC Primary School: not updated

St Thomas RC Primary School: not updated

Tomintoul Primary School: not updated

West End Primary School: not updated

Highland school closures

Abernethy Primary: not updated

Acharacle Primary: not updated

Achiltibuie Primary: not updated

Aldourie Primary: not updated

Alness Academy: not updated

Alvie Primary: not updated

Applecross Primary: not updated

Ardersier Primary: not updated

Ardgour Primary: not updated

Ardross Primary: not updated

Ardnamurchan High School: not updated

Arisaig Primary: not updated

Auchtertyre Primary: not updated

Auldearn Primary: not updated

Aviemore Primary: not updated

Avoch Primary: not updated

Ballachulish Primary: not updated

Balloch Primary: not updated

Balnain Primary: not updated

Banavie Primary: not updated

Beauly Primary: not updated

Ben Wyvis Primary: not updated

Bishop Eden’s Primary: not updated

Bonar Bridge Primary: not updated

Bower Primary: not updated

Bridgend Primary: not updated

Broadford Primary: not updated

Brora Primary: not updated

Bualnaluib Primary: not updated

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Inbhir Nis: not updated

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar: not updated

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh: not updated

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite: not updated

Canisbay Primary: not updated

Cannich Bridge Primary: not updated

Caol Primary: not updated

Carbost Primary: not updated

Carrbridge Primary: not updated

Castletown Primary: not updated

Cauldeen Primary: not updated

Cawdor Primary: not updated

Central Primary: not updated

Charleston Academy: not updated

Coulhill Primary: not updated

Cradlehall Primary: not updated

Craighill Primary: not updated

Cromarty Primary: not updated

Crossroads Primary: not updated

Crown Primary: not updated

Croy Primary: not updated

Culbokie Primary: not updated

Culloden Academy: not updated

Dalneigh Primary: not updated

Daviot Primary: not updated

Deshar Primary: not updated

Dingwall Academy: not updated

Dingwall Primary: not updated

Dochgarroch Primary: not updated

Dornoch Academy: not updated

Dornoch Primary: not updated

Drakies Primary: not updated

Dunbeath Primary: not updated

Duncan Forbes Primary: not updated

Dunvegan Primary: not updated

Durness Primary: not updated

Duror Primary: not updated

Edderton Primary: not updated

Edinbane Primary: not updated

Eigg Primary: not updated

Farr High School: not updated

Farr Primary (Inv): not updated

Farr Primary (Suth): not updated

Ferintosh Primary: not updated

Fortrose Academy: not updated

Gairloch High School: not updated

Gairloch Primary: not updated

Gledfield Primary: not updated

Glencoe Primary: not updated

Glenelg Primary: not updated

Glenurquhart Primary: not updated

Glen Urquhart High School: not updated

Golspie High School: not updated

Golspie Primary: not updated

Grantown Grammar School: not updated

Grantown Primary: not updated

Halkirk Primary: not updated

Helmsdale Primary: not updated

Hill of Fearn Primary: not updated

Hilton of Cadboll Primary: not updated

Hilton Primary: not updated

Holm Primary: not updated

Inshes Primary: not updated

Inver Primary: not updated

Invergarry Primary: not updated

Invergordon Academy: not updated

Inverie Primary: not updated

Inverlochy Primary: not updated

Inverness High School: not updated

Inverness Royal Academy: not updated

Keiss Primary: not updated

Kilchoan Primary: not updated

Kilchuimen Academy: not updated

Kilchuimen Primary: not updated

Kilmuir Primary: not updated

Kiltearn Primary: not updated

Kingussie High School: not updated

Kingussie Primary: not updated

Kinlochbervie High School: not updated

Kinlochbervie Primary: not updated

Kinlochleven High School: not updated

Kinlochleven Primary: not updated

Kinmylies Primary: not updated

Kirkhill Primary: not updated

Knockbreck Primary (Dunvegan): not updated

Knockbreck Primary (Tain): not updated

Kyle Primary: not updated

Kyleakin Primary: not updated

Lady Lovat Primary: not updated

Lairg Primary: not updated

Loch Duich Primary: not updated

Lochaber High School: not updated

Lochaline Primary: not updated

Lochardil Primary: not updated

Lochcarron Primary: not updated

Lochinver Primary: not updated

Lundavra Primary: not updated

Lybster Primary: not updated

Macdiarmid Primary: not updated

Mallaig High School: not updated

Mallaig Primary: not updated

Marybank Primary: not updated

Melvich Primary: not updated

Merkinch Primary: not updated

Millbank Primary: not updated

Millburn Academy: not updated

Miller Academy Primary: not updated

Milton of Leys Primary: not updated

Milton Primary: not updated

Mount Pleasant Primary: not updated

Muck Primary: not updated

Muirtown Primary: not updated

Mulbuie Primary: not updated

Munlochy Primary: not updated

Nairn Academy: not updated

Ness Castle Primary: not updated

Newmore Primary: not updated

Newton Park Primary: not updated

Newtonmore Primary: not updated

North Kessock Primary: not updated

Noss Primary: not updated

Obsdale Primary: not updated

Park Primary School: not updated

Pennyland Primary: not updated

Plockton High School: not updated

Plockton Primary: not updated

Poolewe Primary: not updated

Portree High School: not updated

Portree Primary: not updated

Raasay Primary: not updated

Raigmore Primary: not updated

Reay Primary: not updated

Resolis Primary: not updated

Rogart Primary: not updated

Rosebank Primary: not updated

Rosehall Primary: not updated

Rum Primary: not updated

Scoraig School: not updated

Scourie Primary: not updated

Shieldaig Primary: not updated

Smithton Primary: not updated

South Lodge Primary: not updated

Spean Bridge Primary: not updated

St Bride’s Primary: not updated

St Columba’s Roman Catholic Primary: not updated

St Joseph’s RC Primary: not updated

Staffin Primary: not updated

Strathconon Primary: not updated

Strathdearn Primary: not updated

Stratherrick Primary: not updated

Strathgarve Primary: not updated

Strathpeffer Primary: not updated

Strontian Primary: not updated

Tain Royal AcademyTarbat Old Primary: not updated

Tarradale Primary: not updated

Teanassie Primary: not updated

Thrumster Primary: not updated

Thurso High School: not updated

Tomnacross Primary: not updated

Tongue Primary: not updated

Rore Primary: not updated

Ullapool High School: not updated

Ullapool Primary: not updated

Watten Primary: not updated

Wick High School: not updated

Oban and Lochaber school closures

Achaleven Primary School: currently mothballed

Arinagour Primary School: not updated

Barcaldine Primary School: not updated

Bunessan Primary Gaelic: not updated

Bunessan Primary School: not updated

Dalmally Primary School: not updated

Dervaig Primary School: not updated

Dunbeg Primary School: not updated

Easdale Primary School: not updated

Iona Primary School: not updated

Kilchrenan Primary School: currently mothballed

Kilninver Primary School: not updated

Lismore Primary School: not updated

Lochdonhead Primary School: not updated

Lochnell Primary School: not updated

Luing Primary School: currently mothballed

Oban High School: not updated

Park Primary School: not updated

Rockfield Primary Gaelic: not updated

Rockfield Primary School: not updated

Salen Primary Gaelic: not updated

Salen Primary School: not updated

St Columba’s Primary School: not updated

Strath of Appin Primary Gaelic: not updated

Strath of Appin Primary School: not updated

Taynuilt Primary School: not updated

Tiree High School: not updated

Tiree Primary Gaelic: not updated

Tobermory High School: not updated

Ulva Primary School: not updated

Orkney school closures

Burray Primary School: not updated

Dounby Primary School: not updated

Eday Primary School: not updated

Evie Primary School: not updated

Firth Primary School: not updated

Flotta Primary: not updated

Glaitness Primary School: not updated

Hope Primary School: not updated

Kirkwall Grammar School: not updated

North Ronaldsay Primary: not updated

North Walls Community: not updated

Orphir Primary School: not updated

Papa Westray Primary School: not updated

Papdale Primary School: not updated

Rousay Primary School: not updated

Sanday Community School: not updated

Shapinsay Primary School: not updated

St Andrews Primary School: not updated

Stenness Primary School: not updated

Stromness Academy: not updated

Stromness Primary School: not updated

Stronsay Junior High School: not updated

Strynd Nursery: not updated

Westray Junior High School: not updated

Shetland school closures

All Shetland Island Council schools are closed on Thursday.

Western Isles school closures

Airidhantuim Primary School, Lewis: not updated

Back School, Back, Lewis: not updated

Balallan Primary School, Lewis: not updated

Barvas Primary School, Barvas, Lewis: not updated

Bernera Primary School, Lewis: not updated

Bragar Primary School, Lewis: not updated

Breasclete Primary School, Lewis: not updated

Carinish Primary School, North Uist: not updated

Carloway Primary School, Lewis: not updated

Castlebay School, Barra: not updated

Daliburgh School, South Uist: not updated

Eoligarry Primary School, Barra: not updated

Eriskay School, Isle of Eriskay: not updated

Iochdar Primary School, South Uist: not updated

Laxdale Primary School, Lewis: not updated

Leverhulme Memorial School, Harris: not updated

Lews Castle College UHI, Lewis: not updated

Lionel School, Lionel, Lewis: not updated

Lochmaddy Primary School, North Uist: not updated

The Nicolson Institute, Lewis: not updated

Pairc Primary School, Lewis: not updated

Sandwickhill Primary School, Lewis: not updated

Scalpay School, Harris:

Sir E Scott School, Harris:

Sgoil an Rubha, Lewis:

Sgoil an Taobh Siar, Lewis:

Sgoil Bhaile a Mhanaich, Benbecula:

Sgoil Lionacleit, Benbecula:

Sgoil Uibhish a Tuath, North Uist:

Sgoil-nan-Loch, Lewis:

Shawbost School, Lewis:

Shelibost Primary School, Harris:

Stornoway Primary School, Lewis:

Tolsta Primary School, Lewis:

Tong Primary School, Lewis:

Uig Primary School, Lewis: