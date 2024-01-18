‘Stay where you are’: Urgent warning issued by Orkney Islands Council for people to stay at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Stay where you are’: Urgent warning issued by Orkney Islands Council for people to stay at home

The local authority has recalled all roads crews as conditions are "no longer safe for them".

By Michelle Henderson
Breaking news image.
Islanders are being told to stay indoors as Orkney is battered by heavy snow showers. Image: DC Thomson.

Islanders are being told to stay indoors as heavy snow showers leave rural communities cut off.

Orkney Islands Council has tonight issued an urgent warning to residents urging them to stay at home or indoors.

The warning came just an hour after an amber weather warning for snow ended.

A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place until midnight.

This evening, road crews have been recalled as local authority officials deemed it “no longer safe for them” to be working.

Drifting snow left crews facing an impossible task as they battled to clear the roads.

Picture shows; Orkney Islands council offices in the snow.
Orkney Islands Council has issued an urgent warning urging people to stay indoors due to bad weather conditions. Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT Media.

Several roads have been left impassable due to snow mounds blocking the route.

Police in Shetland have also issued similar warnings, urging motorists to stay off the road.

Concerned council officials tell islanders to ‘Stay where you are’

In a statement, posted on social media, council officials gave an insight into the harsh conditions they are facing while calling for a ban on travel.

They wrote: “The conditions have become so bad, due to drifting, that we’ve had to recall our road crews as it is no longer safe for them.

“They’ve done their very best, but as soon as they clear roads they are simply filling in again.

“In the meantime, if you find yourself stranded in your car please contact emergency services.

“People should absolutely not be out on the roads at the moment.

“Stay where you are.”

People stranded in Kirkwall and Stromness are also being encouraged to find somewhere to stay the night.

Islanders have been offering support on the council’s page as local farmers work through the night to clear the roads.

Police in Shetland have also warned drivers to avoid unnecessary travel due to large volumes of snow on the roads. Image: Police Scotland/Facebook

They added: “We would encourage folk if they find themselves stuck in Kirkwall, Stromness, etc, to try and find a bed for the night. Orkney being Orkney, we’re already seeing some offers coming in on this thread.”

The warning comes as pupils and workers prepare to spend Friday at home.

Tomorrow, schools, nurseries, and Orkney College, will remain closed to all pupils and staff in light of the conditions.

Libraries, community centres and museums in Kirkwall and Stromness will also be closed as bin collections cease amidst the conditions.

