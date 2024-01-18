‘Stay where you are’: Urgent warning issued by Orkney Islands Council for people to stay at home

Islanders are being told to stay indoors as heavy snow showers leave rural communities cut off.

Orkney Islands Council has tonight issued an urgent warning to residents urging them to stay at home or indoors.

The warning came just an hour after an amber weather warning for snow ended.

A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place until midnight.

This evening, road crews have been recalled as local authority officials deemed it “no longer safe for them” to be working.

Drifting snow left crews facing an impossible task as they battled to clear the roads.

Several roads have been left impassable due to snow mounds blocking the route.

Police in Shetland have also issued similar warnings, urging motorists to stay off the road.

Concerned council officials tell islanders to ‘Stay where you are’

In a statement, posted on social media, council officials gave an insight into the harsh conditions they are facing while calling for a ban on travel.

They wrote: “The conditions have become so bad, due to drifting, that we’ve had to recall our road crews as it is no longer safe for them.

“They’ve done their very best, but as soon as they clear roads they are simply filling in again.

“In the meantime, if you find yourself stranded in your car please contact emergency services.

“People should absolutely not be out on the roads at the moment.

“Stay where you are.”

People stranded in Kirkwall and Stromness are also being encouraged to find somewhere to stay the night.

Islanders have been offering support on the council’s page as local farmers work through the night to clear the roads.

They added: “We would encourage folk if they find themselves stuck in Kirkwall, Stromness, etc, to try and find a bed for the night. Orkney being Orkney, we’re already seeing some offers coming in on this thread.”

The warning comes as pupils and workers prepare to spend Friday at home.

Tomorrow, schools, nurseries, and Orkney College, will remain closed to all pupils and staff in light of the conditions.

Libraries, community centres and museums in Kirkwall and Stromness will also be closed as bin collections cease amidst the conditions.