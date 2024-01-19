Would £20,000 help your move to a new home?

It’s no secret that moving house is top of the list when it comes to stressful life events. Moving to your dream home will ultimately be worth the upheaval, but what would help make your house move easier?

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

How about a boost to your deposit fund, help with mortgage payments or legal fees, or someone picking up the bill for new furniture, soft furnishings and window dressings? With CHAP Home’s new Home Options Fund, the choice is yours.

With three and four bedroomed homes now available in its luxury developments at both Countesswells and Crest of Lochter in Inverurie, we took a closer look at CHAPS Home Options Fund to discover exactly what benefits are available to home buyers.

Access a £20,000 pot of funds

CHAP Homes understands you’re looking for more than a new house – you want the perfect home in a community you love. Priding itself on putting people first, the Aberdeenshire home builder has launched its Home Options Fund to give you extra support when moving to your new home.

In simple terms, CHAP Homes is offering a £20,000 pot of funds (available to all eligible purchasers, see T&Cs below), from which you can choose:

deposit contribution*

money towards monthly payments*

legal fees paid*

LBTT paid*

floorcoverings

turf to rear gardens

home upgrades e.g. additional appliances

developer home choices

furniture vouchers*

window covering vouchers*

Flexibility to choose what’s best for you

What does this mean to you as a homebuyer? It means you can pick the deal that is perfectly tailored to your individual needs, whether it’s help with moving costs or choosing furnishings for your new home from the outlet of your choice.

If you’re a first-time buyer, you can cut down the time you have to spend saving to get on the property ladder with help to cover your deposit and the fees associated with the purchase.

Movers can use the fund to access improved mortgage rates with a larger deposit, or maybe make the perfect fresh start with an immaculately coordinated interior design package.

And purchasers who buy their homes at early stages of the build can use the fund to create their dream home with their own unique choices such as additional sockets, extra tiling or enhanced patio areas.

Sustainable energy efficient new homes

CHAP Homes have been building quality homes throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire since the 1990s, created for the way we live today with sustainability and energy efficiency front of mind, and using modern materials that stand the test of time.

With high-specification German kitchens, Neff appliances, Porcelanosa tiling, they have all the finishes you’d expect from a luxury home. CHAP’s Home Options Fund is designed to help you unlock your dream home.

Get more for your money with CHAP Homes

Lauren and Jack had always ruled out buying a new build, thinking new houses lacked space and character. However, all that changed when they viewed what would be their dream home at Crest of Lochter.

They said: “When we came to view our property, we knew instantly that it was the home for us. It was a surprisingly spacious design with lots of modern touches – we got everything on our search list.

“There were properties on the open market that were around the same price but when you factored in the incentive, it became a no-brainer for us.”

Whether you fancy life at Countesswells, less than 15 minutes from Aberdeen city centre, or a slice of country life at Crest of Lochter with all amenities close by, you can make the most of your options at CHAP Homes.

Book your appointment to view a showhome and discuss how you can unlock your dream home with CHAP’s Home Options Fund.

Certain T&Cs apply. The sum of financial options* should not add up to more than 5% of the new home purchase price. Some plots may have one or more of the options already selected. The Home Options Fund is not available alongside an Assured sale or Part Exchange scheme.