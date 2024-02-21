Ullapool, Gairloch and Kinlochbervie parents unite to demand better rural school funding

The parent councils of four Highland secondary schools have claimed their children are “falling behind” amid “unacceptable” and “unsustainable” underfunding.

Parents at Farr, Gairloch, Kinlochbervie and Ullapool high schools claim ongoing cuts to school budgets are having a disproportionate impact on teaching provision and the wellbeing of their communities.

“Our school community is on its knees,” said Fiona Mackenzie, co-chairwoman of Gairloch High School parent council.

The four parent councils have banded together to form the Save Our Rural Schools campaign.

The group has written an open letter to education secretary Jenny Gilruth and Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner.

In it, they say the current system is “failing our pupils”, and call for urgent action in the form of:

Funding to increase staffing capacity in order to provide a guaranteed core curriculum for all pupils.

for all pupils. Funding based on individual need for all pupils who require additional learning support.

for all pupils who require additional learning support. Permanent teaching positions and stability of teaching provision for staff and pupils.

and stability of teaching provision for staff and pupils. More attractive relocation packages and affordable accommodation for teachers considering moving to the area.

for teachers considering moving to the area. Investment in distance learning courses and in-person support staff to offer a wider subject choice to pupils.

Why Highland schools underfunding leaves some pupils unable to take several core subjects

Fiona said that while she lauds teachers’ efforts, with many part-time staff putting in full-time hours just to keep schools running, “we aren’t even able to provide a basic curriculum for our high school children.”

She added: “The situation is unsustainable.”

The parent councils say many pupils are unable to take their chosen subjects, with several core subjects being unavailable.

At Kinlochbervie, computing, accounting, modern studies, drama and home economics are not available at any level. Spanish is the only modern language on offer at senior level.

Modern studies and history are unavailable at Gairloch, and there is uncertainty about the future of hospitality – a “key subject and career choice” for local pupils.

Gairloch pupil Monica Cairney said she wanted to study biology at National 5.

She was told that because of the part-time teaching of the subject, two of the days would be self-study. And because she hadn’t taken biology in S3, she was advised not to study it in S4.

“Simply due to part-time staffing positions, my subject choices have been restricted.

“It gives me less choice for S5 and S6, and has already created pressure and worry for next year.”

Highland pupil: ‘I can’t see a long-term future for my school’

Fellow Gairloch pupil Iona McWhinney is in S6, and is school captain.

She said she knew of many pupils who wanted to study history and modern studies who haven’t been able to.

“If these problems continue, pupil numbers will keep declining and I can’t see a long-term future for the school,” said Iona.

Donna Weare, chairwoman of Farr High School parent council, said pupils were “suffering”, and decried the lack of technical education at the school.

“This will have a dramatic effect on pupils looking to enter technical apprenticeships,” said Donna.

Many pupils have had to reduce the number of subjects they can study due to timetable restrictions.

And vacant teaching posts are not being filled, leaving the schools increasingly reliant on hard-to-find supply teachers.

Parent: ‘A downward trajectory of under-investment that has to be reversed’

Seoras Burnett, chairman of Ullapool High School parent council, said “the direction of travel is clear. It’s a downward trajectory caused by under-investment that has to be reversed.”

A lack of learning support staff is a major issue across all four schools.

Yvonne MacRae, of Kinlochbervie High School parent council, said: “The move by the council to resource learning support in schools based largely on deprivation statistics, rather than need, means staff have to prioritise which pupils they have time to work with.

“This is having an unavoidable impact on our pupils with learning support needs.

“Pupils are falling behind in subjects simply because there aren’t enough learning assistants to support them in class.

“It is certainly not Getting It Right For Every Child.”

‘Politicians telling us there is no money is unacceptable’

Onie Tibbitt, co-chairwoman of Gairloch High School parent council, recently moved to the area from the central belt.

“The creativity and commitment of the teachers here is incredible,” she said.

“But small schools need investment and support if they are to provide a broad, consistent curriculum for every pupil.

“Our kids should not have their career options limited because of where they live.

“Politicians telling us there is no money is unacceptable.

“Personally, I would rather our kids are educated than more sections of the A9 become a dual carriageway.”

Highland Council responds

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said it has formulae in place to decide staffing levels.

“Staff planning is undertaken for each individual school to ensure that the appropriate staffing is in place for the new school session starting in August.

“Wherever possible, posts are advertised on a permanent basis to encourage applications.”

She added that the council is taking measures to attract new teachers to the area, including a “generous” relocation package and contribution towards rent and travel.

Scottish Government says it is supporting local authorities

And a Scottish Government spokesman said it was important to recognise the “specific context” of rural schools.

“This is why local councils currently have the autonomy to provide incentives to attract teachers to their area.

“It is right that any decision to do so is taken at a local level given that local authorities are responsible for the recruitment and deployment of their staff.

“To support them, we are providing local authorities with £145.5 million in this year’s budget to protect teacher numbers.”