Aberdeenshire dad ‘worried’ about son’s future amid proposed speech and language cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Aberdeenshire dad ‘worried’ about son’s future amid proposed speech and language cuts

Should the council decide to go ahead with the termination of speech and language therapy in schools, 6,282 children across Aberdeenshire will be affected. One of those is 11-year-old Harry Davie from Alford.

Harry Davie, 11, with dad Paul. Image: Paul Davie
Harry Davie, 11, with dad Paul. Image: Paul Davie
By Calum Petrie

An Aberdeenshire father has opened up about the effect council cuts will have on his Down’s syndrome son.

Aberdeenshire Council will decide whether to cut all funding for speech and language therapists in schools and nurseries at tomorrow’s (Thursday) budget meeting.

This would mean children with speech and language needs would need to go through the NHS to see a therapist.

More than 6,000 kids set to be impacted by speech therapist cuts

Should the council decide to go ahead with the termination of speech and language therapy in schools, 6,282 children across Aberdeenshire will be affected.

One of those is 11-year-old Harry Davie from Alford.

Harry with mum Fiona, dad Paul, and sisters Alba, 7, and Morven, 10. Image: Paul Davie

Harry has Down’s syndrome, and having speech and language therapists at Alford Primary has been a godsend to him and parents Paul and Fiona.

“Harry has what’s called cathedral palate,” explained Paul.

“Where the roof of our mouth is flat, Harry’s is arched, which makes speech difficult for him.

“We all take speech for granted but it’s really quite difficult for Harry to pick up. He also has learning delay so really anything takes longer for him.”

P7 pupil Harry has benefitted from the speech and language therapists at his school for most of his life.

His mum and dad have tried various ways of helping their son, but by far the most effective has been simply to let the therapists work their magic in school.

‘Parents get stuck. That’s where speech and language therapists come in’

Now 11, Harry’s parents are worried about his future should he lose the speech therapists he has known and trusted most of his life. Image: Paul Davie

“We’ve tried lots of things, and spent a lot of our own money.

“But we get to the point where we’re just stuck and don’t know where to go.

“That’s where the speech and language therapists come in.

“They’re the experts, they know what to do.

“The therapists are also there to guide the teachers and give them the tools to help the kids.

“Harry gets a specialist iPad to help him communicate, and it’s the speech and language therapists who show the teachers how to use it appropriately.

“They know Harry and Harry knows them, they’ve got a great rapport both with him and myself and my wife Fiona. They’ve always been so good with him.”

Proposed speech therapist cuts causing worry across Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen-based charity Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND) told The P&J it was “deeply troubled” by the proposed cuts, which will have “far-reaching consequences”.

Paul agrees.

“We’ve had the speech and language therapists since Harry was a little boy.

“We now feel really quite fortunate – it’s the parents of kids who have not yet been born who are really going to be affected by this.

“But we do worry about Harry’s future now.

Speech therapy is vital in Harry learning to become independent. Image: Paul Davie

“Our worry is that, without speech and language therapists, he just gets stuck and his progression slows down.

“We want Harry to be as independent as he can, and a big part of that is him being able to communicate effectively.

“Without that, it’s going to have a negative impact on not just his education but his life.

“Children with Down’s syndrome do take a step back in their development from time to time. That’s where the therapists come in – they just know what to do to get him back on track again.”

He added: “For autistic children as well, we know that a lot of their behavioural problems are linked to frustration at not being able to communicate. Is that now going to get worse?”

‘Councillors have no idea how crucial speech therapists are’

The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT) has written an open letter to Aberdeenshire councillors, urging them to reject the cuts.

It said they would “undo decades of progress”.

I asked Paul what his message would be to councillors, who meet tomorrow to determine the fate of the speech and language therapy service in schools.

A ‘happy boy’, but with an uncertain future. Image: Paul Davie

“Leave your office, go to the schools, sit down with the speech and language therapists, and watch what they do.

“Speak to the parents, speak to the teachers. See the difference they make.

“I think they genuinely have no idea how crucial they are.

“You can’t make such a sweeping decision without that knowledge, and without knowing the ramifications it’s going to have.

“For parents like ourselves, it’s going to be a real added stress.

“Harry is generally a happy boy, but that’s linked to his ability to communicate.

“Is that going to get worse now?

“I do worry about the future, and for new parents it’s going to be really difficult.

“Who are they going to turn to?”

More from Schools

Parents at four Highland schools, including Onie Tibbitt at Gairloch High School, are calling for 'urgent action'. Image: Onie Tibbett
Ullapool, Gairloch and Kinlochbervie parents unite to demand better rural school funding
North-east autism charity chief Terry Allan is 'greatly concerned' over the proposed council cuts. Image: DC Thomson/Paul Glendell/Global E&C
'Deep concern' over proposed speech and language therapy cuts in Aberdeenshire
Locator image of exterior of Buckie High School.
Man charged after 'disturbance' at Buckie High School
Pupils are served a healthy breakfast at the clubs
Inverness Caley Thistle's breakfast club gives pupils extra time
Head teacher Ross Watson outside the school
Torry pupils and staff thriving in state-of-the-art new Greyhope School
Headteacher Anna Royle was found guilty of drink-driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen headteacher found guilty of drink-driving - for the SECOND time
Aoife Gould and her daughter, who despite only being in P2, has already had more than two dozen different teachers. Image: Aoife Gould
The Skye School where Primary 2 pupils have already had 25 different teachers
Mearns Academy
Shocking videos emerge of violence at Mearns Academy
5
Banchory mum-of-three Kirstine Duthie has used 'lifeline' out of school care for nine years. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
'Where will we magic up childminders?': Aberdeenshire parents slam out of school care closures
Forres Academy
Forres Academy RAAC concrete: Final exams for pupils may have to take place away…

Conversation