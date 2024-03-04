‘Speech therapists helped my son understand his mum’s death’: Dad blasts ‘shameful’ Aberdeenshire Council cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

‘Speech therapists helped my son understand his mum’s death’: Dad blasts ‘shameful’ Aberdeenshire Council cuts

The support of the speech and language therapists at his school were pivotal in getting Ben Crichton back on his feet after his mum died when he was just 4.

By Calum Petrie
David Crichton with sons Jamie, 12 and Ben, 9. Image: David Crichton
David Crichton with sons Jamie, 12 and Ben, 9. Image: David Crichton

The father of a boy who needed two years of speech therapy to come to terms with his mum’s death has slammed “shameful” Aberdeenshire Council cuts to the service in its schools.

The local authority cut all funding for speech and language therapy in schools and nurseries at last week’s budget meeting.

David Crichton, 44, lives in Blackburn with sons Ben, 9 and Jamie, 12.

He has called on Aberdeenshire Council to reverse its decision, particularly in light of the extra £3million in available funds which came to light on the eve of the budget meeting.

Ben, a P4 pupil at Kellands Primary School, has delayed speech and has received invaluable support from speech and language therapists at the school since he started P1.

When Ben was 4, his life was turned upside down when he lost his mum after a short illness.

The support of the speech and language therapists at his school were pivotal in getting Ben back on his feet.

‘For six months he went around saying his mum was in hospital’. Speech and language therapists at his school helped Ben make sense of his mum’s death. Image: David Crichton

Ben’s mum Jodie tragically passed away in 2019 while Ben was at nursery.

“Ben was dropped off at nursery, and then she didn’t pick him up,” said David. “So effectively she disappeared out of his life all of a sudden.

“He had no language to ask what had happened. So he didn’t understand what had happened, and for around six months afterwards he went around telling his brother and me that his mum was in hospital. Because that’s all that he could understand.

“It took two years of intensive speech therapy before he could begin to understand what had happened.”

Aberdeenshire speech therapy cuts will ‘hit less well-off families disproportionately more’

Ben’s dad David says this wouldn’t have been possible without the in-school speech and language therapy service, which Ben continues to benefit from to this day.

Now David is left worrying for Ben’s future when the service is removed at his school – most likely at the end of the current school year.

“There’s a number of different ways this is going to affect Ben.

“Firstly, there’s the logistics. Ben gets three lots of speech therapy a week, but it’s based in school.

“If it’s then based in an NHS clinic, which is what I understand they want to do, and what councillors seem to believe should be done, then I’m going to have to work out how I get Ben from school to these clinics three times a week.

“That’s not just me, that’s every single parent who benefits from the service.

Kellands Primary School, where Ben has had support from speech and language therapists ever since he started. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“Now, I don’t know any employer who’s going to be happy with their employees taking two to three hours out of a working day three times a week. I don’t believe many people are going to be able to do that.

“They’re probably going to have to take a hit in their earnings, or make a choice between earning money and getting their child to speech and language therapy. That’s going to hit less well-off families disproportionately more.”

‘Councillors don’t understand what they have done’

Ben is one of more than 6,000 children across Aberdeenshire who will be affected by the council’s decision to remove the service from schools.

David has messaged councillors up and down the region since the decision was made.

He says he has been left with the impression that those who voted for the cuts don’t understand the gravity of what they have done.

“I’ve messaged every single councillor in Aberdeenshire. Some councillors have been very positive and tried to work to change things. But other councillors just don’t get it, particularly the Conservative and Lib Dem councillors who voted for the cuts.

“They just don’t seem to understand the consequences of what they’ve done, for parents and for kids.

“They seem to think that schoolteachers and parents can pick up the slack. Well, I’ve tried doing speech and language therapy with my child and it’s really, really difficult. Virtually impossible.

Dad David thinks Ben, and more than 6,000 other children like him in Aberdeenshire, faces a worrying future unless the council reverses its decision. Image: David Crichton

“Children are going to end up being left behind. Ben has already had to work extremely hard to catch up and then maintain pace with his peers. If he’s missing school time to travel to speech and language therapy, it’s going to make it even more difficult for him.”

‘They have to change their decision’: ‘Dismissive’ councillors questioned after extra £3m comes to light

Parents of those affected by the cuts are mobilising, and have set up a petition for Aberdeenshire Council to reverse its decision. At time of writing it currently has around 4,000 signatures.

David’s is one of them.

“It’s not a huge amount of money we’re talking about. It’s £200,000 a year. They’ve got this extra £3million, which they were told about. I just can’t believe that they still decided to cut this service.

“The replies I’ve had from the ones that have cut it, they’re so disheartening.

“They’re either dismissive of the issue, or they trot out a prepared statement – I had the same thing sent from three different councillors. Just some prepared statement about ‘getting it right for every child’. Which clearly this is not going to do.

“There’s nothing they could put in place that could replace in-school speech and language therapy. So they’re not ‘getting it right for every child’.

“And if they do understand what they’ve done and the consequences of what they’ve done, knowing what it’ll do to these vulnerable kids’ life chances, then you really have to question them as people. For such a small amount of money, when they’ve been given this extra £3million.

“It’s pretty shameful, the whole thing is shameful. The council has to change its decision.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s response:

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Speech and Language Therapy (SLT) services will continue to be provided at locations across Aberdeenshire.

“The full scope of how community SLT services will be delivered is still to be decided and children with an identified need will continue to receive appointments.

“Aberdeenshire schools will continue to work closely with SLT services in accordance with GIRFEC (Getting It Right For Every Child) policy and practices.”

‘It’ll wreck lives’: Parents slam Aberdeenshire Council speech and language therapy cuts

More from Schools

Picture shows deer on a mountainside. Rum.
The Isle of Rum needs a new head teacher: Do you have what it…
The Bucksburn youngsters will brave temperatures of -25c, ski for miles every day, sleep on the ice, and ward off polar bears. Image: Polar Academy
Polar bears and sleeping on ice: Bucksburn Academy pupils ready for Greenland expedition
Minister for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth arrives for First Minster's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Aberdeen teachers' leaders react to 'out of touch' SNP education chief in school violence…
Stem subjects will be impacted. Image: Shutterstock
UHI Moray cuts to Stem subjects will impact school pupils
Parents across Aberdeenshire, like these in Inverurie, have been left both angry and anxious over the removal of speech and language therapy in schools. Image: DC Thomson/Calum Petrie
'It'll wreck lives': Parents slam Aberdeenshire Council speech and language therapy cuts
Harry Davie, 11, with dad Paul. Image: Paul Davie
Aberdeenshire dad 'worried' about son's future amid proposed speech and language cuts
Parents at four Highland schools, including Onie Tibbitt at Gairloch High School, are calling for 'urgent action'. Image: Onie Tibbett
Ullapool, Gairloch and Kinlochbervie parents unite to demand better rural school funding
North-east autism charity chief Terry Allan is 'greatly concerned' over the proposed council cuts. Image: DC Thomson/Paul Glendell/Global E&C
'Deep concern' over proposed speech and language therapy cuts in Aberdeenshire
Locator image of exterior of Buckie High School.
Man charged after 'disturbance' at Buckie High School
Pupils are served a healthy breakfast at the clubs
Inverness Caley Thistle's breakfast club gives pupils extra time

Conversation