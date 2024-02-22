11th hour U-turn on council tax cash leaves Aberdeenshire leaders shocked by surprise £3m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

11th hour U-turn on council tax cash leaves Aberdeenshire leaders shocked by surprise £3m

Even the council's SNP leader said: "None of us wanted to be up until midnight last night trying to draw up some resemblance of a plan."

By Ben Hendry
The council tax cash left elected members facing a quandary on a day dominated by doom and gloom.
The council tax cash left elected members facing a quandary on a day dominated by doom and gloom. Image: Kenny Elrick/Clarke Cooper

Amid the usual grim warnings about “slash and burn” cuts and a “salami slicing festival”, Aberdeenshire councillors found themselves debating an unexpected issue when they met for their annual budget meeting…

Local authority leaders have spent months poring over their finances to decide what to get rid of in order to save the millions needed to keep basic services alive.

School crossing patrollers will be gone from the region’s primaries by this summer.

Funding to help children with special needs learn to speak has been pulled.

And new schools at Fraserburgh and Stonehaven have been shelved.

Those are just some of the changes residents will have to get used to over the year ahead.

A £17m savings plan was voted through. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

Bonus £3m on eve of meeting throws a spanner in the works

So how could it be that councillors were left scratching their heads at what to do with more money than they had bargained for?

Early into the meeting, it emerged that a surprise £3 million sum was thrust upon them just hours before they met.

Amid ongoing ruckus about the Scottish Govenment’s council tax freeze, Shona Robison emailed local authorities last night to tell them about some extra money.

Scotland’s deputy First Minister Shona Robison speaks during First Minster’s Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It came after months of fury, with councils arguing being stripped of the power to raise the tax would hammer their already strained finances.

The SNP’s Deputy First Minister advised that an additional £62.7m would be shared among Scottish councils following the UK Government’s spring budget.

The about-face came with an admission that the cash previously pledged to offset the council tax freeze was “not sufficient”.

What did council decide to do with surprise millions?

It was with a note of suspense that council leader Gillian Owen announced the last-minute changes.

After detailing the entire saga, she added: “The worst part was that the Scottish Government has not fully funded the cost of the council tax freeze… Until last night.

“So what does that mean for us today?

“We have already worked out a balanced budget, based on community feedback.”

Mrs Owen said she sought professional advice, and was determined not to change the plan they spent months putting together.

Her idea was to “consider how best to use this funding”, while stashing it away in emergency reserves for now.

And the Tory councillor confirmed they would be going along with the freeze, unlike Argyll – which voted to defy it just hours later.

‘None of us wanted to be up until midnight…’

Even members of Mrs Robison’s own party suggested this predicament was far from ideal.

SNP opposition group leader Gwyneth Petrie politely termed the last-minute intervention “late, but welcome”.

But she also joked that it left Aberdeenshire councillors facing the prospect of “staying up to midnight” to redo their sums.

She said: “None of us wanted to be up until midnight last night trying to draw up some resemblance of a plan.”

Calls to get spending Aberdeenshire council tax bonus

But the Huntly councillor argued that the money should not be simply stuffed into the authority’s piggy bank.

Gwyneth Petrie, SNP councillor for Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford praised the Aberdeenshire council tax freeze.

She instead wanted it invested in services for children and young people likely to be impacted by the package of cuts later voted through.

Mrs Petrie said: “Work should be undertaken to produce detailed plans for this money.”

Along with the rest of the opposition group’s suggestions, this was later outvoted.

The money will help offset what the council might have recouped by increasing council tax this year.

Do you think the council should have done with the money? Let us know in our comments section below

What is true cost of Aberdeenshire council tax freeze?

Inevitably, the tough decisions administration members spent weeks warning us about came to pass.

The £3m lifeline came too late for the lollipop men and women about to disappear from schools, or for the families despairing about their children’s futures.

And while the government’s freeze has spared legions of residents from a council tax hike – they are now facing increased charges sure to hit them in the pockets instead.

Parking charges soar but gritting spared as we reveal full scale of budget cuts across Aberdeenshire

Conversation