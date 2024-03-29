‘They haven’t accepted responsibility’: Aboyne mums blast Tempest response to ASN class photos row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘They haven’t accepted responsibility’: Aboyne mums blast Tempest response to ASN class photos row

The mothers of ASN children at Aboyne Primary have been left "really disappointed" by Tempest Photography's response to the incident, which saw their children removed from class photos.

By Calum Petrie
Lisa Boyd's daughter Lily (middle) was one of those removed from class photos in an 'alternative' version offered to parents. Image: Lisa Boyd
Lisa Boyd's daughter Lily (middle) was one of those removed from class photos in an 'alternative' version offered to parents. Image: Lisa Boyd

The mothers of Aboyne Primary pupils with additional support needs (ASN) who were removed from class photos have slammed Tempest Photography’s apology.

“Tempest haven’t addressed this at all, they haven’t accepted responsibility,” said one.

Tempest’s photographer chose to take two different photographs of two classes – one featuring ASN pupils and one without. Tempest then put both versions up for sale to parents.

Natalie Pinnell’s daughter Erin was removed from her P5 class photo.

And Lisa Boyd’s daughter Lily was also missing from an ‘alternative’ version of her P3/4 class photo.

In a story which has spread across the country, Natalie and Lisa spoke first to The P&J about their heartbreak over having their children “erased from history”.

Aboyne incident ‘not standard procedure’: Tempest a ‘family-run business’

In a statement released at lunchtime today, Tempest said:

“Recently, after capturing a class group photograph, one of our photographers took additional images of the class group which omitted some members of the class from the photograph.

“We deeply regret any upset this has caused and would like to sincerely apologise to the parents and children affected.

“We are a family-run business and photograph at schools across the UK and would like to reassure our customers that this is not standard procedure for our company and we are taking this matter very seriously.

“We are committed to implementing meaningful changes to prevent such an occurrence in the future.”

Parents left looking for answers

Natalie was left “really disappointed” by the response.

“Ultimately I feel that it says not very much at all.

“As a parent, I personally would like answers as to why the photographer felt the need to exclude these specific children.

“As a ‘family-run business’ I would love to know more about how they feel about the damage done to these families.

“The statement from Tempest doesn’t acknowledge that they provided the option for those alternative pictures to be sold.

“I’d also like more information on what ‘meaningful changes’ they will be making.

“We must continue to ask questions.”

Tempest response ‘doesn’t address the issue of discrimination’

And Lisa felt Tempest’s response was “forced”, adding: “I feel like Tempest haven’t addressed this at all, they haven’t accepted responsibility.”

She said: “There is no mention of the excluded children having additional support needs, and it doesn’t address the issue of discrimination that has caused so much outrage.

“The issue wasn’t that separate photos were taken. The issue is that only two classes were offered an alternative, each removing all kids with additional support needs.

“There is also no mention of the photographer who took this decision.”

She defended Aboyne Primary, pointing out that it had reacted as soon as they were made aware of the situation.

All parents were contacted and links to the offending photographs removed.

Lisa said the school had been “forced to receive a huge amount of backlash and it’s unbelievably unfair.”

She added: “The teachers weren’t aware of what was happening.”

Humza Yousaf comments on Aboyne row

First Minister Humza Yousaf called the episode “shameful, really dreadful”.

He added: “It should never have happened at all.

“I don’t want to see another single example of that anywhere in Scotland. It’s not acceptable, not right.

“And I’m pleased the council responsible has apologised.”

‘It’s inhumane’: Aboyne mum’s fury as ASN daughter removed from class photograph

Conversation