‘They haven’t accepted responsibility’: Aboyne mums blast Tempest response to ASN class photos row

The mothers of Aboyne Primary pupils with additional support needs (ASN) who were removed from class photos have slammed Tempest Photography’s apology.

“Tempest haven’t addressed this at all, they haven’t accepted responsibility,” said one.

Tempest’s photographer chose to take two different photographs of two classes – one featuring ASN pupils and one without. Tempest then put both versions up for sale to parents.

Natalie Pinnell’s daughter Erin was removed from her P5 class photo.

And Lisa Boyd’s daughter Lily was also missing from an ‘alternative’ version of her P3/4 class photo.

In a story which has spread across the country, Natalie and Lisa spoke first to The P&J about their heartbreak over having their children “erased from history”.

Aboyne incident ‘not standard procedure’: Tempest a ‘family-run business’

In a statement released at lunchtime today, Tempest said:

“Recently, after capturing a class group photograph, one of our photographers took additional images of the class group which omitted some members of the class from the photograph.

“We deeply regret any upset this has caused and would like to sincerely apologise to the parents and children affected.

“We are a family-run business and photograph at schools across the UK and would like to reassure our customers that this is not standard procedure for our company and we are taking this matter very seriously.

“We are committed to implementing meaningful changes to prevent such an occurrence in the future.”

Parents left looking for answers

Natalie was left “really disappointed” by the response.

“Ultimately I feel that it says not very much at all.

“As a parent, I personally would like answers as to why the photographer felt the need to exclude these specific children.

“As a ‘family-run business’ I would love to know more about how they feel about the damage done to these families.

“The statement from Tempest doesn’t acknowledge that they provided the option for those alternative pictures to be sold.

“I’d also like more information on what ‘meaningful changes’ they will be making.

“We must continue to ask questions.”

Tempest response ‘doesn’t address the issue of discrimination’

And Lisa felt Tempest’s response was “forced”, adding: “I feel like Tempest haven’t addressed this at all, they haven’t accepted responsibility.”

She said: “There is no mention of the excluded children having additional support needs, and it doesn’t address the issue of discrimination that has caused so much outrage.

“The issue wasn’t that separate photos were taken. The issue is that only two classes were offered an alternative, each removing all kids with additional support needs.

“There is also no mention of the photographer who took this decision.”

She defended Aboyne Primary, pointing out that it had reacted as soon as they were made aware of the situation.

All parents were contacted and links to the offending photographs removed.

Lisa said the school had been “forced to receive a huge amount of backlash and it’s unbelievably unfair.”

She added: “The teachers weren’t aware of what was happening.”

Humza Yousaf comments on Aboyne row

First Minister Humza Yousaf called the episode “shameful, really dreadful”.

He added: “It should never have happened at all.

“I don’t want to see another single example of that anywhere in Scotland. It’s not acceptable, not right.

“And I’m pleased the council responsible has apologised.”