Peterhead searching for a ruthless streak ahead of play-offs

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown has called on his side to find a ruthless streak in front of goal as they bid to shed their draw specialists tag.

The Blue Toon are second in League Two after holding league leaders Stenhousemuir to a goalless draw at Ochilview last week.

The draw was the seventh in the last 10 matches for Brown and co-manager Ryan Strachan’s side.

Brown is pleased with the displays but believes the scoring ratio needs to improve.

He said: “We need to be more clinical.

“We feel like we’re harder to beat but the biggest thing is we’re not scoring enough goals.

“It feels like we’ve been draw specialists recently but it shows how competitive this division is.

“It’s crazy. Since January the league has been stronger.

“Stenny haven’t won as many games and Clyde are aiming for a great escape at the bottom and have pulled two or three teams into it.

“The target on Saturday was stop Stenny winning the league against us and we put in a really positive performance.

“We deserved to sneak a win in the end but to do that we need to score goals.

“For us our performances have been better than our results, especially in the last few weeks.”

Blue Toon boss encouraged by strength in depth

One defeat in the last 10 matches highlights how formidable Peterhead are and Brown believes the return of players from injury has been a major factor.

Captain Jason Brown has been on the bench for the last three games while Rory McAllister has also been among the replacements.

Brown believes increased competition for places will be vital as the Blue Toon look towards the play-offs.

He said: “We’re more comfortable with our shape and structure, and getting more guys back to have options has really helped.

“Hopefully there are no more serious injuries like the ones we’ve been moaning about all season.

“There’s good strength in depth here and to be able to bring guys like Rory off the bench is brilliant.

“We didn’t risk Joe McKee last week so Andy McCarthy came back in but we have that consistency and options which wasn’t there earlier in the season.

“We’ve got Jason and Rory waiting in the wings while Scott Ross and David Wilson are not too far away.

“The competition for places is heating up which is what we need at this stage of the season

“As we head towards the end of the season our ultimate goal is to be in the play-offs and win promotion.

“To do that means we’ll have to play four games in two weeks and we’ll need a really good squad. We feel we have that when everyone is available.”

Brown wary of improving Bully Wee

Peterhead welcome a Clyde side looking to move off the bottom of the division to Balmoor Stadium on Saturday.

Brown knows his side will have to produce a performance against an improving Bully Wee fighting for survival.

He said: “It’s always tough against Clyde. We’ve beaten them 2-1 twice and scored a late goal to get a 1-1 draw down there.

“The quality in their squad is there for everyone to see. They’ve invested a lot of money in their squad in January and for me they are a better side than their league placing.

“But we want to get back to winning ways and secure second place.”