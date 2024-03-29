Peterhead searching for a ruthless streak ahead of play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead searching for a ruthless streak ahead of play-offs

Blue Toon co-boss Jordon Brown keen to shed draw specialist tag following seven draws in the last 10 matches.

By Paul Third
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown on the sidelines during a match.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown has called on his side to find a ruthless streak in front of goal as they bid to shed their draw specialists tag.

The Blue Toon are second in League Two after holding league leaders Stenhousemuir to a goalless draw at Ochilview last week.

The draw was the seventh in the last 10 matches for Brown and co-manager Ryan Strachan’s side.

Brown is pleased with the displays but believes the scoring ratio needs to improve.

He said: “We need to be more clinical.

“We feel like we’re harder to beat but the biggest thing is we’re not scoring enough goals.

“It feels like we’ve been draw specialists recently but it shows how competitive this division is.

“It’s crazy. Since January the league has been stronger.

“Stenny haven’t won as many games and Clyde are aiming for a great escape at the bottom and have pulled two or three teams into it.

“The target on Saturday was stop Stenny winning the league against us and we put in a really positive performance.

“We deserved to sneak a win in the end but to do that we need to score goals.

“For us our performances have been better than our results, especially in the last few weeks.”

Blue Toon boss encouraged by strength in depth

Peterhead’s Rory McAllister. Image: Duncan Brown.

One defeat in the last 10 matches highlights how formidable Peterhead are and Brown believes the return of players from injury has been a major factor.

Captain Jason Brown has been on the bench for the last three games while Rory McAllister has also been among the replacements.

Brown believes increased competition for places will be vital as the Blue Toon look towards the play-offs.

He said: “We’re more comfortable with our shape and structure, and getting more guys back to have options has really helped.

“Hopefully there are no more serious injuries like the ones we’ve been moaning about all season.

“There’s good strength in depth here and to be able to bring guys like Rory off the bench is brilliant.

“We didn’t risk Joe McKee last week so Andy McCarthy came back in but we have that consistency and options which wasn’t there earlier in the season.

“We’ve got Jason and Rory waiting in the wings while Scott Ross and David Wilson are not too far away.

“The competition for places is heating up which is what we need at this stage of the season

“As we head towards the end of the season our ultimate goal is to be in the play-offs and win promotion.

“To do that means we’ll have to play four games in two weeks and we’ll need a really good squad. We feel we have that when everyone is available.”

Brown wary of improving Bully Wee

Peterhead welcome a Clyde side looking to move off the bottom of the division to Balmoor Stadium on Saturday.

Brown knows his side will have to produce a performance against an improving Bully Wee fighting for survival.

He said: “It’s always tough against Clyde. We’ve beaten them 2-1 twice and scored a late goal to get a 1-1 draw down there.

“The quality in their squad is there for everyone to see. They’ve invested a lot of money in their squad in January and for me they are a better side than their league placing.

“But we want to get back to winning ways and secure second place.”

 

