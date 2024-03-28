‘It’s inhumane’: Aboyne mum’s fury as ASN daughter removed from class photograph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s inhumane’: Aboyne mum’s fury as ASN daughter removed from class photograph

A photography firm took two versions of the Aboyne Primary classes - one featuring ASN pupils and one without - then put both versions up for sale to parents.

By Calum Petrie
Natalie was 'devastated' to find out parents had been offered an 'alternative' class photo with her daughter Erin removed. Image: Natalie Pinnell
Natalie was 'devastated' to find out parents had been offered an 'alternative' class photo with her daughter Erin removed. Image: Natalie Pinnell

The mum of a child with additional support needs has been left “heartbroken” after her child was removed from her school photo.

Natalie Pinnell said it was “inhumane” that the photographer chose to take two photographs of the Aboyne Primary P5 class – one featuring daughter Erin and one without.

Tempest Photography, which took the same approach with two ASN pupils in another class, then put both versions up for sale to parents.

Aberdeenshire Council called the move “totally unacceptable” and stressed it was not a decision taken by the school but apologised for the distress caused.

Tempest Photography – which is based in Cornwall but employs local photographers – said: “We are currently investigating the situation with the school, and have no further comment.”

‘One of the cruellest things I’ve ever experienced’

And Natalie told The P&J that it felt like having her child “erased from history”.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken,” she said. “Furious.

“I put a post up on Facebook and it’s gone crazy with support from other parents, who thankfully are equally as outraged.

“A lot of the other parents have decided not to purchase their school photos in support. That means a lot.

“To give people the option to erase my daughter from history for the sake of optics is frankly inhumane. One of the cruellest things that I’ve ever experienced.

“Me and the other parents just feel devastated beyond belief.

“It’s actually like a physical pain, having your child removed like that.

“Thankfully Erin isn’t aware of it, and neither are the other pupils who were removed.”

Aboyne Primary not to blame, says mum

Tempest, the photographer, has removed the link to the alternative versions of the class photos at the request of the school, and they are no longer available to purchase.

“When I first got the two links, I tried to assume that there was some reason for it that I was missing.

“I was counting the kids, thinking ‘there’s got to be some other reason’.

“When I asked the head teacher why there were two versions of it, that was the first they knew about it. So they started investigating.”

‘Thankfully Erin isn’t aware of it’, said mum Natalie. Image: Natalie Pinnell

Natalie emphasised that the school is not to blame, and praised how the head teacher dealt with the incident. She said she had been “reassured” by the school’s handling of the situation.

She does, however, want Aboyne Primary to cancel its contract with Tempest.

“We can’t allow this company to do this to families. They need held to account.

“How do they feel that this is in any way okay?”

‘Her sister burst into tears when she saw it’

Lisa Boyd’s daughter Lily Nicolson was also removed from an ‘alternative’ version of her class photo.

“We as a family feel deeply disappointed and frankly furious that the Tempest employee even considered removing Lily, or any other child, from their class photograph,” said Lisa.

Lily Nicolson (right), seen here with her twin sister, was also removed from an ‘alternative’ version of her class photo. Image: Lisa Boyd

“Lily’s twin sister burst into tears when she learned of what had happened.

“She’s only nine years old and understands that this was not okay so we can’t understand how the photographer could even think this way.

“It is clear discrimination and sends a terrible message to all parents that the photo might be preferable without these children in it.”

She added: “Aboyne Primary have been extremely supportive through the entire situation and all staff shared our feeling of sadness.”

‘Sincerely sorry’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are aware that following Aboyne Primary School’s recent school class photographs, links to purchase the pictures included images with and without complex needs provision pupils.

“While this was not a decision taken by the school, we absolutely appreciate the distress and hurt this has caused some parents and carers and we are sincerely sorry.

“The issue has been taken up with the photography company directly as this is totally unacceptable.

“Aboyne is an inclusive school and every single child should be included, engaged, and involved in their learning and school experiences.”

The spokesman confirmed that the school will not be using Tempest in future.

Conversation