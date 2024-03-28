‘It’s inhumane’: Aboyne mum’s fury as ASN daughter removed from class photograph

The mum of a child with additional support needs has been left “heartbroken” after her child was removed from her school photo.

Natalie Pinnell said it was “inhumane” that the photographer chose to take two photographs of the Aboyne Primary P5 class – one featuring daughter Erin and one without.

Tempest Photography, which took the same approach with two ASN pupils in another class, then put both versions up for sale to parents.

Aberdeenshire Council called the move “totally unacceptable” and stressed it was not a decision taken by the school but apologised for the distress caused.

Tempest Photography – which is based in Cornwall but employs local photographers – said: “We are currently investigating the situation with the school, and have no further comment.”

‘One of the cruellest things I’ve ever experienced’

And Natalie told The P&J that it felt like having her child “erased from history”.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken,” she said. “Furious.

“I put a post up on Facebook and it’s gone crazy with support from other parents, who thankfully are equally as outraged.

“A lot of the other parents have decided not to purchase their school photos in support. That means a lot.

“To give people the option to erase my daughter from history for the sake of optics is frankly inhumane. One of the cruellest things that I’ve ever experienced.

“Me and the other parents just feel devastated beyond belief.

“It’s actually like a physical pain, having your child removed like that.

“Thankfully Erin isn’t aware of it, and neither are the other pupils who were removed.”

Aboyne Primary not to blame, says mum

Tempest, the photographer, has removed the link to the alternative versions of the class photos at the request of the school, and they are no longer available to purchase.

“When I first got the two links, I tried to assume that there was some reason for it that I was missing.

“I was counting the kids, thinking ‘there’s got to be some other reason’.

“When I asked the head teacher why there were two versions of it, that was the first they knew about it. So they started investigating.”

Natalie emphasised that the school is not to blame, and praised how the head teacher dealt with the incident. She said she had been “reassured” by the school’s handling of the situation.

She does, however, want Aboyne Primary to cancel its contract with Tempest.

“We can’t allow this company to do this to families. They need held to account.

“How do they feel that this is in any way okay?”

‘Her sister burst into tears when she saw it’

Lisa Boyd’s daughter Lily Nicolson was also removed from an ‘alternative’ version of her class photo.

“We as a family feel deeply disappointed and frankly furious that the Tempest employee even considered removing Lily, or any other child, from their class photograph,” said Lisa.

“Lily’s twin sister burst into tears when she learned of what had happened.

“She’s only nine years old and understands that this was not okay so we can’t understand how the photographer could even think this way.

“It is clear discrimination and sends a terrible message to all parents that the photo might be preferable without these children in it.”

She added: “Aboyne Primary have been extremely supportive through the entire situation and all staff shared our feeling of sadness.”

‘Sincerely sorry’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are aware that following Aboyne Primary School’s recent school class photographs, links to purchase the pictures included images with and without complex needs provision pupils.

“While this was not a decision taken by the school, we absolutely appreciate the distress and hurt this has caused some parents and carers and we are sincerely sorry.

“The issue has been taken up with the photography company directly as this is totally unacceptable.

“Aboyne is an inclusive school and every single child should be included, engaged, and involved in their learning and school experiences.”

The spokesman confirmed that the school will not be using Tempest in future.