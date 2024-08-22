‘We were told they might not survive’: Aberdeen miracle twins start school against all odds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

‘We were told they might not survive’: Aberdeen miracle twins start school against all odds

Willow and Niamh Kelly's journey to the classroom at St Joseph’s School has been far from straightforward.

Twins Willow and Niamh Kelly started school this week, having battled to survive being born three months premature. Image: Zoe Stewart
Twins Willow and Niamh Kelly started school this week, having battled to survive being born three months premature. Image: Zoe Stewart
By Calum Petrie

Few children starting school this week have overcome adversity quite like miracle twins Willow and Niamh Kelly.

The Aberdeen sisters’ journey to the classroom at St Joseph’s School has been far from straightforward, having been born three months early.

Between them, they battled a bleed to the brain, holes in their hearts and a deadly bowel infection.

Willow and Niamh were born on January 3, 2019 more than two hours apart when their mother’s waters broke just 26 weeks into her pregnancy.

Willow and Niamh had a tough start to life. Image: Zoe Stewart

Just hours later, Willow was born naturally weighing little more than 2lb at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Her sister then turned the wrong way round in the womb and had to be delivered by emergency caesarean section two hours later, weighing exactly the same amount.

Both babies gave a tiny cry before they were whisked away and placed on a ventilator in intensive care to keep them alive.

Mum and dad had to wait a month to see what their babies looked like

For five weeks their faces were obscured by oxygen masks keeping them alive, meaning parents Zoe Stewart and Paddy Kelly had to wait more than a month to see what their babies looked like.

It was only when nurses at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s neo-natal intensive care unit took a photo while they briefly removed their masks, that the parents finally got to see their babies’ features.

The siblings were so fragile, as soon as they were born they were placed in a plastic bag to keep their skin moist and their bodies warm.

They spent their first nine weeks fighting for life in separate incubators before they were finally able to share a cot.

The twins were finally able to come home after 11 weeks. Image: Zoe Stewart

Between them they needed several blood transfusions and spent 10 weeks on oxygen.

Niamh also had to be resuscitated when she stopped breathing a week before she was due to go home.

But against all odds, Willow and Niamh, now 5, took to their desks at St Joseph’s School in Aberdeen for the start of P1 this week.

‘There were times when I doubted they would make it this far’

“I’m kind of a bit sad that this day has come,” said Zoe, 46.

“But also glad because it’s just been so hard, everything they’ve gone through, all the worry, it’s just been a real journey.

“There were definitely times when I doubted they would make it this far, particularly while we were in hospital, in the neo-natal unit. I mean we were told that they might not survive.

“You know when they go to school they’re not babies anymore.

Willow and Niamh on their way to school for the first time. Image: Zoe Stewart

“I had them so late, I never thought that I would have children, and it’s really been a tough journey for me.

“When I walked them to school on Tuesday, you could tell they were a bit apprehensive. But I just reminded them that they’re together, they’ll always have each other, whereas all these other kids are going there on their own.

“And do you know what, they were absolutely fine.

“I, however, was absolutely not fine. It’s been very emotional for me, but they’re ready for it.

“And I’m ready for it too, it has been tough – I’ve been working from home and the twins have only been in nursery two hours a day.

“So I am really looking forward to just getting a full working day to myself, which sounds really bad.”

Willow and Niamh are ‘ready’ for school, said mum Zoe. Image: Zoe Stewart

‘If it wasn’t for The Archie Foundation…God’

Zoe spoke of the help she and Paddy, 47, received from the Archie Foundation, a charity which supports families of sick kids at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Such is her gratitude for Willow and Niamh being here – against the odds – to start school, Zoe decided to join the Archie committee last year.

“If it wasn’t for Archie…God,” said Zoe.

“The support you get while you’re in the unit, you can’t even put it into words.

“You see when you’re in the neo-natal unit, you just presume that everything that is given to you, everything that’s provided, is on the NHS.

“But I only found out after leaving that the majority of the things that really helped me and helped my babies thrive was provided by Archie, with money raised through charity.

“They pay for so much stuff, state-of-the-art incubators, developmental therapists, psychologists, counsellors, a parents’ room, parents’ accommodation, things that made my experience better. Because you’re all over the place when you’re in there.

“Joining the committee is just my way of giving a little back.”

‘We were extremely lucky that they both came through’

The happy family today. Image: Zoe Stewart

Starting school is a milestone for every child, and every family. But for Zoe, Paddy, Willow and Niamh, it really is a sign that miracles do happen.

“There is life after being in that neo-natal unit,” said Zoe. “Your kids can thrive.

“We were extremely lucky that both Willow and Niamh came through.

“They’re happy, and loving life. They’ve been looking forward to school.

“It’s just gone past so quick, these five years have flown by.”

More from Schools

Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from across Inverness and the Highlands.
Gallery: Your primary one pics from across Inverness and the Highlands
Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Gallery: Your primary one pics from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
School uniform - like Aberdeen's Harlaw Academy seen here - proved a divisive issue among readers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
School uniform in 2024: A source of pride, or a relic of the past?
Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across Moray.
Gallery: Your primary one pics from across Moray
Claire Rennie is leading the fight to get more teachers into Aberdeenshire secondary schools amid a worsening shortage. Image: Claire Rennie
Aberdeenshire teacher shortages: Parents demand 'urgent' action amid fears over future of key subjects
Hope Jappy. Image: Albyn School
Albyn School pupil overcomes loss of mum and life-changing diagnosis to achieve exam success
Elgin Academy pupil Lilly Laughlan, 16. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson/Lilly Laughlan
'My diabetes pushed me to do better': Elgin Academy pupil celebrates unexpected exam success…
Celebrating St Margaret's School for Girls pupils (from left) Angelica Kumari, Celine Muir, Erin Strathie, and Joy Olanrewaju. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls
Exam success as 'wonderful young women' break the mould at St Margaret's School for…
There's only so many times you can take the kids to the beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'It's a nightmare': Readers have their say on surviving the school holidays as we…
Scott McGinigal is chairman of the Denis Law Legacy Trust. Pic: DLLT.
FREE sports events for kids at Aberdeen Sports Village starts today thanks to Denis…

Conversation