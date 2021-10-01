Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom! Vengaboys are coming to Elgin

The Vengabus is coming to Elgin with the news 90s pop sensations the Vengaboys will headline a festival in the town.

The Dutch group topped charts across the world 20 years ago with dancefloor hits including Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom, We Like to Party and We’re Going to Ibiza.

They have sold 25 million records worldwide in a career spanning 24 years.

Now the four-piece is packing their backs, to leave their town, to grab a flight because they’re going to Elgin.

Why are the Vengaboys coming to Elgin?

The Vengaboys have been booked as one of the top acts on the bill of the proposed new MacMoray Easter Festival, due to be held in April next year.

Organisers have promised at least seven “world renowned bands” on the line-up.

The festival has been advertised for Cooper Park in Elgin. However, the location remains subject to a licence being granted to organisers YBD Music.

The Vengaboys have already added their hotly-anticipated Elgin date to the world tour on their website, which also includes performances, in Rome, Germany and Manchester.

Organisers of the MacMoray Easter Festival have promised entertainment for all the family on the day.

Its website says: “MacMoray Easter Festival 2022 will mark the launch of an annual Easter Day festival, bringing the community and those further afield together, in order to celebrate and appreciate many generations of music in an enjoyable modern live format.

“Live music performances on one outdoor stage by world renowned names won’t however be the only entertainment in this family event.

“There will also be a bouncy castle, food stalls, face painting and Disney princesses adding to the light-hearted family day out and making sure all the kids are entertained.

“There will also be a bar area situated inside a large marquee with another indoor stage where people can experience traditional Scottish music.

The MacMoray Easter Festival is due to be held on Saturday, April 16 2022 in Cooper Park in Elgin, subject to licence.