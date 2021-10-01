Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom! Vengaboys are coming to Elgin

By David Mackay
October 1, 2021, 5:08 pm Updated: October 1, 2021, 5:29 pm
The Vengaboys are coming to Elgin. Photo: PA

The Vengabus is coming to Elgin with the news 90s pop sensations the Vengaboys will headline a festival in the town.

The Dutch group topped charts across the world 20 years ago with dancefloor hits including Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom, We Like to Party and We’re Going to Ibiza.

They have sold 25 million records worldwide in a career spanning 24 years.

Now the four-piece is packing their backs, to leave their town, to grab a flight because they’re going to Elgin.

Why are the Vengaboys coming to Elgin?

The Vengaboys have been booked as one of the top acts on the bill of the proposed new MacMoray Easter Festival, due to be held in April next year.

Organisers have promised at least seven “world renowned bands” on the line-up.

The festival has been advertised for Cooper Park in Elgin. However, the location remains subject to a licence being granted to organisers YBD Music.

The Vengaboys have already added their hotly-anticipated Elgin date to the world tour on their website, which also includes performances, in Rome, Germany and Manchester.

Organisers of the MacMoray Easter Festival have promised entertainment for all the family on the day.

The Vengaboys had chart hits across the world in the late 1990s. Photo: Oliver Gutfleisch/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Its website says: “MacMoray Easter Festival 2022 will mark the launch of an annual Easter Day festival, bringing the community and those further afield together, in order to celebrate and appreciate many generations of music in an enjoyable modern live format.

“Live music performances on one outdoor stage by world renowned names won’t however be the only entertainment in this family event.

“There will also be a bouncy castle, food stalls, face painting and Disney princesses adding to the light-hearted family day out and making sure all the kids are entertained.

“There will also be a bar area situated inside a large marquee with another indoor stage where people can experience traditional Scottish music.

The MacMoray Easter Festival is due to be held on Saturday, April 16 2022 in Cooper Park in Elgin, subject to licence. 

