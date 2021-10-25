Nicola Benedetti will be special guest at Andrea Bocelli’s Inverness concert

Scotland’s classical superstar Nicola Benedetti will join Andrea Bocelli as a special guest when the acclaimed tenor performs his first concert in the Highlands in Inverness next year.

The award-winning violinist will join Andrea at the Caledonian Stadium on July 1 2022 in the keenly anticipated concert.

Nicola Benedetti said: “I’m hugely excited to be playing at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness for a great crowd in my home country. Thank you so much to Andrea Bocelli for this invitation. I can’t wait.”

Ayrshire-born Nicola is one of the most sought-after violinists of her generation. Her ability to captivate audiences and her wide appeal as an advocate for classical music has made her one of the most influential artists of today.

Andrea Bocelli’s ‘heart is in the Highlands’

She already has a busy 2021-2022 lined up, opening the Barbican Centre’s season in London, as well as collaborations with the London Symphony Orchestra, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic and Cincinnati Symphony.

When Andrea announced in June that he was coming to perform at the home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle because his “heart is in the Highlands”, it created a clamour of excitement.

At the time, the legendary tenor said: “It will be more than a concert: it will represent a personal joy for me, an important debut of my mature career.

“It will give me the huge privilege to take my voice to one of the most fascinating places on earth, full of history, beauty and poetry.”

How to get tickets for Bocelli and Benedetti

His Believe world tour will see Andrea – described as the defining tenor of our era – draw on his remarkable career, in which he has performed the greatest Italian opera arias of all time as well as anthemic, classically inspired modern pop.

The tour is on the back of his new album, which is a selection of songs that have inspired the award-winning artist in his career spanning more than 25 years.

Tickets for Andrea Bocelli with special guest Nicola Benedetti live at the Caledonian Stadium, are on sale at www.ictcc.co.uk

There is a ticket hotline at 0344 338 8000 and accessible bookings at 0800 640 5001.